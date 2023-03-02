Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -15

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Metro Bank PLC

Full year results

Trading Update 2022

2 March 2023

Metro Bank PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Highlights

-- Profitable in Q4 2022 on an underlying basis

-- Financials significantly improved year-on-year:? Underlying revenue increased 31% - NIM improved by 52bps - Underlying costs reduced 3%

-- Completed turnaround; 2023 is a transitional year

-- Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024

-- Resuming store expansion in the North of England

Key Financials

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Assets GBP22,119 GBP22,588 (2%) GBP22,566 (2%) Loans GBP13,102 GBP12,290 7% GBP12,364 6% Deposits GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Loan to deposit ratio 82% 75% 7pps 75% 7pps CET1 capital ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 10.6% (30bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 13.8% (40bps) MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 18.3% (60bps) Liquidity coverage ratio 213% 281% (68pps) 257% (44pps) FY FY Change from H2 H1 Change from GBP in millions 2022 2021 FY 2021 2022 2022 H1 2022 Total underlying revenue1 GBP522.1 GBP397.9 31% GBP285.9 GBP236.2 21% Underlying loss before tax2 (GBP50.6) (GBP171.3) (70%) (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) (95%) Statutory loss before tax (GBP70.7) (GBP245.1) (71%) (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) (83%) Net interest margin 1.92% 1.40% 52bps 2.11% 1.73% 38bps Lending yield 3.67% 3.07% 60bps 3.93% 3.40% 53bps Cost of deposits 0.20% 0.24% (4bps) 0.25% 0.14% 11bps Cost of risk 0.32% 0.18% 14bps 0.33% 0.29% 4bps Underlying EPS (30.5p) (101.1p) (70%) (2.0p) (28.5p) (93%) Tangible book value per share GBP4.29 GBP4.59 (7%) GBP4.29 GBP4.30 (0%) 1. Underlying revenue excludes income recognised relating to the Capability and Innovation Fund and themortgage portfolio sale. 2. Underlying loss before tax excludes the impairment and write-off of property, net BCR costs, plant &equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, business acquisition andintegration costs, mortgage portfolio sale and costs related to holding company insertion. Summary -- Underlying profit in Q4 achieved as a result of the bank's commitment to strong cost control and the successful balance sheet optimisation strategy. -- Underlying revenue increased by 31% to GBP522.1 million reflecting the shift in deposit and asset mix, the impact of the higher Bank of England base rate, and a recovery in customer activity. -- Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million despite inflationary pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost and leverage the fixed cost base for profitable growth. -- Operating jaws3 for 2022 were 34%. -- Underlying loss before tax for the year improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million as a result of the strong income growth, cost discipline and prudent risk management. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71%, as legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, concluded. -- Legacy PRA and FCA issues addressed regarding investigations into historical RWA reporting, and the OFAC investigation was closed during the year. -- Targeting mid-single digit ROTE by 2024. -- Resuming store expansion in the important economic areas and communities that make up the North of England, supported by funding from the Capability and Innovation Fund. Continued commitment to customers, communities and colleagues, voted the highest rated high street bank -- for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers4 for the 10th time in a row. Unique culture provides local communities with the support they need and builds long-lasting and personal relationships with customers. -- Pillar 2A capital requirement reduced to 0.50% in June 2022, further reduced to 0.36% effective January 2023. -- The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England adjusted the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes to remain eligible for MREL until 26 June 2025, following implementation of the holding company. -- 2023 is a transitional year and the bank will focus on serving customers and maintaining cost discipline whilst continuing to invest in infrastructure and build sustainably. 3. Operating jaws calculated as percentage change in underlying revenue growth less percentage change inunderlying cost growth. 4. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey February 2023.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"I'm pleased with Metro Bank's performance over the past year and the successful completion of our transformation plan. We returned to profitability, resolved our legacy issues and further strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth. While I remain confident in the underlying business, material headwinds do exist, including the macro-economic environment and increasing competition for liabilities. We have established the basis to transition back to being a profitable growth engine, committed to serving our communities through our network of stores, digital offerings and stand-out customer service, as seen in the latest CMA results."

Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2022

Deposits

31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Demand: current accounts GBP7,888 GBP7,318 8% GBP7,770 2% Demand: savings accounts GBP7,501 GBP7,684 (2%) GBP7,817 (4%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP625 GBP1,446 (57%) GBP927 (33%) Deposits from customers GBP16,014 GBP16,448 (3%) GBP16,514 (3%) Retail customers (excl. retail partnerships) GBP5,797 GBP6,713 (14%) GBP6,267 (7%) SMEs5 GBP5,080 GBP4,764 7% GBP4,892 4% GBP10,877 GBP11,477 (5%) GBP11,159 (3%) Retail partnerships GBP1,949 GBP1,814 7% GBP1,871 4% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs5) GBP3,188 GBP3,157 1% GBP3,484 (8%) GBP5,137 GBP4,971 3% GBP5,355 (4%) 5. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million, and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. Current accounts increased by 8% in the year to GBP7,888 million, the underlying service-led core deposit franchise continued to grow. The focus remained on increasing share of relationship deposits whilst -- allowing the fixed term deposits to roll off. As a result, total deposits fell 3% to GBP16,014 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million). Current account and demand deposits now make up 96% of the total deposit base (31 December 2021: 91%). Cost of deposits decreased to 20bps for the year (2021: 24bps) reflecting improvements in deposit mix -- and the value of the service-led business model, partially offset by the recent trend of increased competition and pricing in the market. Customer account growth of 0.2 million in the year to 2.7 million (2021: 2.5 million) reflects continued -- organic growth in the underlying franchise, with 188,000 personal current accounts and 42,000 business current accounts opened in the year. Stores remain at the heart of the bank's service offering and the network will continue to expand as opportunity exists for further market penetration in significant locations where there are currently no

-- stores present. The bank remains committed to opening stores in the North of England, the operational costs post-launch of which will be funded in part by the Capability and Innovation Fund. These stores are expected to be opened in 2024 and 2025. Future stores have been redesigned and will be built for significantly less cost than previous stores, -- but will not lose the distinctive Metro Bank style. Our refreshed approach will incorporate appropriate break clauses and will have less surplus floor space and more cost-effective fixtures and fittings. Loans 31 30 31 December Change from Change from GBP in millions December June 2021 FY 2021 H1 2022 2022 2022 Gross Loans and advances to customers GBP13,289 GBP12,459 7% GBP12,535 6% Less: allowance for impairment (GBP187) (GBP169) 11% (GBP171) 9% Net Loans and advances to customers GBP13,102 GBP12,290 7% GBP12,364 6% Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP7,649 GBP6,723 14% GBP6,785 13% Commercial lending6 GBP2,847 GBP3,220 (12%) GBP2,993 (5%) Consumer lending GBP1,480 GBP890 66% GBP1,269 17% Government-backed lending7 GBP1,313 GBP1,626 (19%) GBP1,488 (12%) 6. Includes CLBILS. 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. Total net loans as at 31 December 2022 were GBP13,102 million, up 7% from GBP12,290 million as at 31 December 2021 reflecting growth in residential mortgages and consumer lending, offset by the targeted -- reduction of commercial term loans including commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let exposures. Focus remains on optimising the mix for risk-adjusted return on capital. Retail mortgages increased by 14% during the year to GBP7,649 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP6,723 million) and remained the largest component of the lending book at 58% (31 December 2021: -- 54%). The DTV of the portfolio as at 31 December 2022 was 56% (31 December 2021: 55%) and 82% of originations in 2022 were <80% LTV, compared to 59% in 2021. Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) decreased by 12% during the year to GBP2,847 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP3,220 million) reflecting active portfolio management reducing -- commercial real estate to GBP681 million (31 December 2021: GBP837 million) and portfolio buy-to-let to GBP731 million (31 December 2021: GBP950 million), as part of the balance sheet optimisation strategy to target higher risk-adjusted return on capital. Consumer lending increased by GBP590 million to GBP1,480 million in the year and now makes up 11% of the of the total loan book (31 December 2021: 7%). The increase is driven by high quality new organic lending, -- for originations in Q4 2022 the average customer income was GBP52,000. Non-performing loans for consumer unsecured were 3.38% at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.36%). The portfolio has a conservative ECL coverage of 5.07% (31 December 2021: 4.72%). Government-backed lending reduced by more than GBP300 million in the year to GBP1,313 million as at 31 -- December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP1,626 million) as balances continued to roll off, following effective collections management supported by the British Business Bank. Capital constraints currently limit loan growth, asset originations were in line with replacement levels -- in Q4 2022. Cost of risk increased to 32bps for the year (2021: 18bps). Whilst the credit quality of new lending -- remains strong, the movement reflects the bank's prudent approach to provisioning in response to the uncertain macro-economic environment and the growth in the consumer unsecured portfolio. Non-performing loans decreased to 2.65% (31 December 2021: 3.71%) driven by effective management of BBLS collections and reduced commercial exposures. Overall arrears levels have remained broadly stable and -- there have been no signs of increased stress. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 2.02% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.65%). The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and conservatively provisioned. Average DTV for retail -- mortgages was 56% (2021: 55%) and for commercial lending 55% (2021: 57%). The ECL provision as at 31 December 2022 is GBP187 million with a coverage ratio of 1.41%, compared to GBP169 million with a coverage ratio of 1.36% as at the end of 2021.

Profit and Loss Account

Net interest margin (NIM) of 1.92% is up 52bps in the year (2021: 1.40%) reflecting the successful balance sheet optimisation strategy of shifting towards higher yielding assets and rolling off more -- expensive fixed term deposits, also supported by the higher Bank of England base rate. Exit-NIM for December 2022 was 2.22%. Underlying net interest income increased 37% to GBP404.2 million for the year (2021: GBP295.7 million) -- driven by controlled asset growth and significant reshaping of lending and deposits supported by the rising interest rate environment. Underlying net fee and other income increased 16% to GBP117.9 million for the year (2021: GBP101.5 million) -- driven largely by higher customer transactions, increased safe deposit box usage and foreign currency activity, as volumes normalised following Covid-related restrictions in 2021. Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million for the year (2021: GBP546.8 million) despite inflationary -- pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost. Positive operating jaws of 34% for 2022 (2021: 4%) underpinned a reduction in the underlying cost:income -- ratio from 137% in 2021 to 102% in 2022. Underlying loss before tax improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million for the year (2021: GBP171.3 million) as a -- result of the strong income growth and continued cost discipline. Underlying profit before tax achieved in Q4 2022. -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71% as legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, concluded.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

31 31 December Change from GBP in millions December Minimum capital requirement8 2021 FY 2021 2022 CET1 capital ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 4.8% Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 8.5% MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 17.0% While the bank continues to operate within capital buffers, the capital position has been managed above -- all regulatory minimum requirements8 and the balance sheet continues to be actively managed within capital constraints. During the year, the Prudential Regulation Authority reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capital requirement from 1.11% to 0.50%, effective as of 27 June 2022. The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England also agreed that the bank's binding MREL applicable from 27 June 2022 shall be equal to the lower of: i. 18% of the bank's RWAs; or ii. Two times the sum of the bank's Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A -- Therefore the bank's minimum MREL requirement8 was reduced to 17.0%. Effective 1 January 2023, the Prudential Regulation Authority has further reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36%, the reduction implies that the bank's MREL requirement8 would therefore reduce from 17.0% to 16.7%. The Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment -- for the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes with respect to MREL eligibility until 26 June 2025. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 12.6%) compares to -- a minimum CET1 requirement of 4.8%8 (or 8.3% including buffers9) and minimum Tier 1 requirement of 6.4%8 (or 9.9% including buffers9). Total Capital ratio of 13.4% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 15.9%) compares to a minimum -- requirement of 8.5%8 (or 12.0% including buffers9). Total Capital plus MREL ratio of 17.7% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 20.5%) compares to a -- minimum requirement of 17.0%8 (or 20.5% including buffers9). Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customer deposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 75%). Strong -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 213% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 281%) and a Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 134%, both far in excess of requirements.

Total RWAs as at 31 December 2022 were GBP7,990 million (31 December 2021: GBP7,454 million). The increase -- reflects actions taken to improve the loan mix whilst managing loan growth within current capital constraints. -- UK leverage ratio10 was 4.2% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 5.2%). The bank's AIRB application continues to progress, and the requirement to implement a holding company -- for 'bail in' purposes is on track to be completed by the deadline in June 2023. 8. Based on capital requirements at 31 December 2022, excluding all buffers. 9. Based on capital requirements at 31 December 2022 plus buffers, excluding any confidential PRA buffer, ifapplicable. 10. The PRA Policy Statement 21/21 took affect from 1 January 2022 which required the exclusion of certaincentral bank claims from the total exposure measure.

Guidance

2022 2023 NIM 1.92% NIM accretion limited by fewer anticipated base rate moves. Lending yield 3.67% Continue optimising mix for maximum risk-adjusted return on regulatory capital. Cost of 0.20% Pricing will reflect rate environment and competitive pressures, expect strong account deposits acquisition to offset lower average customer balances. Underlying GBP533m Inflationary pressures expected to moderately outweigh cost initiatives. costs Cost of risk 0.32% Watchful of economic cycle but not yet seeing signs of stress. RWA GBP8.0b Managed for optimal risk-adjusted return on regulatory capital as lending growth constrained by capital. MREL 17.7% Continue to operate within buffers with increasing headroom to regulatory minima.

Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024. Metro Bank PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

YoY 31-Dec 30-Jun 31-Dec Balance Sheet change 2022 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers 7% GBP13,102 GBP12,364 GBP12,290 Treasury assets11 GBP7,870 GBP9,036 GBP9,142 Other assets12 GBP1,147 GBP1,166 GBP1,156 Total assets (2%) GBP22,119 GBP22,566 GBP22,588 Liabilities Deposits from customers (3%) GBP16,014 GBP16,514 GBP16,448 Deposits from central banks GBP3,800 GBP3,800 GBP3,800 Debt securities GBP571 GBP577 GBP588 Other liabilities GBP778 GBP706 GBP717 Total liabilities (2%) GBP21,163 GBP21,597 GBP21,553 Total shareholder's equity GBP956 GBP969 GBP1,035 Total equity and liabilities GBP22,119 GBP22,566 GBP22,588 11. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 12. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. Year ended YoY 31-Dec 31-Dec Profit & Loss Account change 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 37% GBP404.2 GBP295.7 Underlying net fee and other income 16% GBP117.9 GBP101.5 Underlying net gains/(losses) on sale of assets - GBP0.7 Total underlying revenue 31% GBP522.1 GBP397.9 Total underlying costs (3%) (GBP532.8) (GBP546.8) Expected credit loss expense 78% (GBP39.9) (GBP22.4) Underlying loss before tax (70%) (GBP50.6) (GBP171.3) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP9.7) (GBP24.9) Transformation costs (GBP3.3) (GBP8.9) Remediation costs (GBP5.3) (GBP45.9) Business acquisition and integration costs - (GBP2.4) Gain on mortgage portfolio sale (net of costs) - GBP8.3 Holding company insertion (GBP1.8) - Statutory loss before tax (71%) (GBP70.7) (GBP245.1) Statutory taxation (GBP2.0) (GBP3.1) Statutory loss after tax (71%) (GBP72.7) (GBP248.2) Year ended 31-Dec 31-Dec Key metrics 2022 2021 Underlying earnings per share - basic and diluted (30.5p) (101.1p) Number of shares 172.5m 172.4m Net interest margin (NIM) 1.92% 1.40% Lending yield 3.67% 3.07% Cost of deposits 0.20% 0.24% Cost of risk 0.32% 0.18% Arrears rate 3.2% 4.1% Underlying cost:income ratio 102% 137% Tangible book value per share GBP4.29 GBP4.59 Half year ended HoH change 31-Dec 30-Jun 31-Dec Profit & Loss Account 2022 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 23% GBP223.3 GBP180.9 GBP162.1 Underlying net fee and other income GBP62.6 GBP55.3 GBP54.8 Underlying net gains/(losses) on sale of assets - - GBP1.2 Total underlying revenue 21% GBP285.9 GBP236.2 GBP218.1 Total underlying costs - (GBP266.5) (GBP266.3) (GBP271.6) Expected credit loss expense (GBP22.0) (GBP17.9) (GBP7.8) Underlying loss before tax (95%) (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) (GBP61.3) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP1.5) (GBP8.2) (GBP17.4) Net BCR costs - - GBP0.3 Transformation costs (GBP2.3) (GBP1.0) (GBP7.1) Remediation costs (GBP2.3) (GBP3.0) (GBP20.5) Business acquisition and integration costs - - (GBP0.1) Gain on mortgage portfolio sale (net of costs) - - (GBP0.1) Holding company insertion (GBP1.8) - - Statutory loss before tax (83%) (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) (GBP106.2) Statutory taxation (GBP0.5) (GBP1.5) (GBP0.9) Statutory loss after tax (82%) (GBP11.0) (GBP61.7) (GBP107.1) Half year ended 31-Dec 30-Jun 31-Dec Key metrics 2022 2022 2021 Underlying earnings per share - basic and diluted (2.0p) (28.5p) (36.0p) Number of shares 172.5m 172.4m 172.4m Net interest margin (NIM) 2.11% 1.73% 1.51% Lending yield 3.93% 3.40% 3.14% Cost of deposits 0.25% 0.14% 0.17% Cost of risk 0.33% 0.29% 0.20% Arrears rate 3.2% 3.1% 4.1% Underlying cost:income ratio 93% 113% 125% Tangible book value per share GBP4.29 GBP4.30 GBP4.59

Chief executive officer's statement

I am very pleased that the Bank ended 2022 in its strongest position for several years. We completed our transformation plan, despite facing into a series of challenging economic and external headwinds, and have built the foundations to drive sustainable profitable growth. Perhaps the most significant proof point of our progress is recording in Q4 2022 our first full quarter of underlying profit since Q2 2019 and ahead of our announced intention to break even in Q1 2023.

We've achieved this as a result of ongoing cost control, building a wider suite of asset products and the rising interest rate environment, in parallel to maintaining our unwavering commitment to local communities and our focus on excellent customer service. We are proud to have kept our position for the tenth time in a row as the top rated high street bank for overall service quality to personal customers, plus ranking as the best high street bank for in-store personal and business service in the CMA service quality survey.

We have a solid platform on which to build in 2023, having established strong momentum in 2022, although we recognise the economic challenges which are expected. This is a testament to tireless work by all my colleagues right across the Bank, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their ongoing skill, effort, dedication and laser-like focus on creating FANS. I am proud to lead such an inspiring and hardworking team, and look forward to serving our customers and creating more FANS in 2023.

Strong momentum towards a sustainably profitable community bank

By delivering our transformation plan, we have proved what we have always known - that our model works and can deliver sustainable growth and profitability. Our delivery of market-leading service helps us attract core deposits allowing us to grow lending, which we flex and balance across a range of asset classes, to generate high-quality earnings.

Community banking via our store network is integral to this and will remain a core component of our model and service offering. Our newest store opened in Leicester at the start of 2022 and is performing well. Our transformation plan has enabled newer stores to open at much reduced cost and in 2023 we will undertake planning work with a view to resuming store openings in 2024, focused on locations in the North of England with large local populations and strong SME presence. We remain committed to the elements that have always made our 76 stores stand out, including being open seven days a week, 362 days a year, from early until late.

We know we cannot succeed without investing in excellent digital services to complement our store network. As customers' digital expectations evolve, we will continue to invest in and refine our digital customer services while remaining true to our guiding customer promises.

Successful completion of our transformation plan

Our strategic priorities were launched three years ago with the objective of setting the Bank on a path back to sustainable profitability and growth, while staying true to our community banking model. Execution against the strategic priorities has been excellent throughout the transformation period and has been instrumental in returning us to profitability.

Revenue

In a more normalised interest rate environment our model has really come into its own with the combination of core deposits attracted by our excellent customer service proposition and a strategically rebalanced asset mix towards higher yield lending leading to improved net interest margin.

We have continued to expand the range of products we offer to meet our customers' needs. For example, our new enhanced business overdraft product was launched in March and has quickly become popular with our business customers, due to the fully digital journey. In December we launched our motor finance lending product, which operates under our RateSetter brand using the latest technology to ensure a market-leading, fast and efficient customer journey. We've also supported customers by growing our mortgage and invoice finance propositions, including developing new products, such as asset based lending.

Costs

We have retained tight control of our costs by further ingraining discipline across all business functions. Examples of this in practice include simplifying our IT processes; improvements to our online and mobile app which have reduced calls to our AMAZE Direct contact centres; freeing up time to focus on more complex calls. We've also continued to embed Agile working practices to deliver better products and services more efficiently and safely. We recognise the need to continue to target low marginal costs and efficient operations to support our future profitability.

Like any responsible retailer we regularly review our store estate, and during 2022 we completed the closure of three stores. This was a difficult decision, but we ensured the impacts were minimal with customers supported and there were no redundancies. We don't have any plans for further closures and are pleased with how our stores are performing.

Infrastructure

Our objective is to make the Bank safer, more resilient and fit for the future. We have continued to invest in core infrastructure, enhance risk management and integrate channels to further improve our service offering.

We have implemented a programme to identify and respond to the needs of our vulnerable customers with our customary AMAZEING service. We have also invested in regulatory reporting, sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering controls and in systems scalability and resilience.

To prepare for the introduction of the Consumer Duty, we are enhancing our products, services, communications and customer journeys, along with monitoring customer outcomes to align with the requirements.

Balance sheet optimisation

We continued to shift the balance towards assets with better risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital, growing our unsecured consumer finance under the RateSetter brand along with higher-yielding residential mortgage lines and asset finance.

Communication

Our commitment to supporting our colleagues and communities is deep and enduring. Inclusion is at the heart of our culture and we demonstrate this through the local colleagues we employ, the market-leading service we deliver to all our customers and the local causes we support. Our new D&I strategy celebrates our achievements and further raises our ambitions for the future. Being named as one of the UK's Most Loved Workplaces is a great testament to how special our culture is.

I'm delighted to say that we promoted more than 600 colleagues in 2022 across all teams and levels, including the Executive Committee (ExCo). In response to the rising cost of living pressures, in the second half of the year we delivered a 2.75% salary increase to colleagues. This was made up of passing on to colleagues our saving as an employer from the Government's 1.25% National Insurance reduction and contributing a further 1.5% ourselves. This was on top of the average 5% salary increase delivered at the start of the year - meaning that 98% of colleagues have received on average a 7.75% salary increase during 2022. We decided to take this approach, as opposed to a one-off payment, to provide lasting support to help our colleagues with cost of living challenges.

We remain customer-focused

As a people-people relationship-based bank, creating FANS has always been and always will be our motivation for delivering superb customer service, and our commitment to delighting our customers is reflected in our recurring position on top of the high street customer service rankings. In 2022, initiatives such as local marketing around our stores and improved digital communications helped deliver strong growth in our personal and business accounts. In addition, our hands-on support for communities is unwavering, from our financial literacy programme, Money Zone, which we have expanded to include young adult care leavers, to our colleagues directly volunteering to help local causes.

We've drawn a line under the Bank's legacy issues

2022 has also seen us substantially close out the Bank's main legacy issues. This included the conclusion of the OFAC investigation into sanctions breaches, with no financial penalty.

Following the finalisation of the PRA's regulatory reporting investigation at the end of 2021, the FCA concluded its RWA investigation in December 2022. The outcome was within the range of outcomes we expected and we can now put this legacy issue firmly behind us, having greatly improved our reporting processes and controls.

Navigating through the economic cycle

2022 was a year of political turbulence and economic challenges which we expect to continue into 2023, with the economy slowing and inflation remaining elevated.

We now have engines to generate risk-adjusted returns through the economic cycle. Our lending continues to be conservative and our approach to provisioning for loan performance stands us in good stead to navigate economic fluctuations.

We will continue to manage our capital position carefully. We know our model can deliver more growth, but we are constrained by our capital and MREL requirements.

We will look to optimise our capital stack

Capital is a core focus for us, as while we meet all of our minimum requirements, we continue to operate within our capital buffers.

Our return to sustainable capital generation, and therefore our path to exiting capital buffers, will consist of our return to profitability combined with a continued focus on balance sheet optimisation, including actively managing lending. Alongside this we are progressing our application to adopt an Internal Ratings Based (IRB) approach to calculating credit risk with the regulator. We will also seek to access the capital markets to raise additional regulatory debt, as and when conditions allow.

Evolving our strategic priorities

As we come to the end of our transformation journey and are positioned for profitable growth, now is the time to increase focus on our strategic priorities so we can deliver on the things that are important for our stakeholders.

In achieving this, our headline priorities will remain unchanged during this transitional year. Our focus will, however, shift from fixing the problems of the past to leveraging the strengths of our business model for future growth.

While 2023 is going to be a transitional year, the following few years will see us place a renewed focus on growth, ensuring this is done in both a responsible and sustainable way. We will continue to operate above our minimum requirements although will remain within our capital buffers in the short term. If our capital constraints were to ease we know that we could grow more quickly and generate greater shareholder returns.

Momentum towards meeting our goals

We have built strong momentum over the last three years by successfully implementing our transformation plan: driving higher revenue, keeping costs firmly under control and optimising our balance sheet, while maintaining our service standards, protecting our culture and supporting communities. Maintaining this disciplined approach for future years instils confidence that our goals of achieving sustainable profitability and realising our ambition to be the number one community bank is within our sights.

Finance review

Summary of the year

2022 was a significant year for Metro Bank with continued momentum in financial performance, marked by a return to underlying profitability in the final quarter of the year, and the continued execution of our ambition to be the number one community bank. We now have a clear opportunity to deliver for our customers, colleagues and shareholders and build sustainable profitability in 2023 and beyond.

Underlying loss before tax for the year reduced to GBP50.6 million down from GBP171.3 million in 2021 as a result of strong income growth combined with continued tight cost discipline. On a statutory basis losses before tax reduced to GBP70.7 million (2021: GBP245.1 million) as we continued to put legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, behind us.

The economic backdrop remains uncertain and during the year we recognised an ECL expense of GBP39.9 million (2021: GBP22.4 million). We continue to take a prudent approach to origination and our ECL reflect the quality of our lending.

Alongside this we remain deposit funded with a loan-to-deposit ratio as at 31 December 2022 of 82% (31 December 2021: 75%) and retain a strong liquidity position.

While we continue to operate in capital buffers we have remained above regulatory minima throughout 2022. We have taken active measures to protect our capital ratios by constraining asset origination to around replacement levels. This, combined with a return to profitability has seen our capital ratios start to stabilise in the fourth quarter. At 31 December 2022 our CET1, Tier 1 and total capital plus MREL ratios were 10.3%, 10.3% and 17.7% respectively (31 December 2021: 12.6%, 12.6% and 20.5%).

Income statement

2022 2021 Change GBPm GBPm % Underlying net interest income 404.2 295.7 37% Underlying non-net interest income 117.9 102.2 15% Total underlying revenue 522.1 397.9 31% Underlying operating expenses (532.8) (546.8) (3%) ECL expense (39.9) (22.4) 78% Underlying loss before tax (50.6) (171.3) (70%) Non-underlying items (20.1) (73.8) (73%) Statutory loss before tax (70.7) (245.1) (71%)

Income

Underlying net interest income rose by 37% to GBP404.2 million (2021: GBP295.7 million), driven by an increase in net interest margin which rose 52 basis points (bps) to 1.92% (2021: 1.40%). This was a result of active management of the deposit base to maintain our low cost of deposits, continued balance sheet management including growing our mortgage and consumer finance books together with the benefits of the higher Bank of England base rates.

During the year our current account balances increased 8% or GBP570 million while we continued the managed reduction in higher rate fixed-term accounts. The result of these actions saw our cost of deposits remain significantly below base rate at 0.20% (2021: 0.24%). Our business model is service-led and is supported by a compelling store proposition and this has resulted in a cost of deposits significantly below the majority of sector peers.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income growth has reflected the normalisation of volumes following 2021 COVID-19 related restrictions. Underlying non-interest income increased to GBP117.9 million (2021: GBP102.2 million), driven largely by continued fee growth, in part by higher customer transaction fees. This included a 23% increase in income from customer foreign currency transactions which rose to GBP34.1 million from GBP27.7 million in 2021.

Service charges and other fee income also increased, rising to GBP30.9 million from GBP25.5 million in 2021, as we continued to grow our customer base and service their financial needs. This is particularly the case for SMEs, where we believe our service approach fills a need which is largely underserved by the wider market.

Safe deposit boxes income increased to GBP16.5 million (2021: GBP15.1 million), with new net box openings in existing stores offsetting the loss from the net stores reduction. Visits to safe deposit boxes are now above pre-pandemic levels.

Operating expenses

2022 2021 Underlying cost:income ratio 102% 137% Statutory cost:income ratio 106% 153%

Despite the rising inflation environment through the year, underlying operating expenses fell by 3% year-on-year to GBP532.8 million (2021: GBP546.8 million). This reduction in costs, combined with rising income, saw our underlying cost:income ratio improve from 137% in 2021 to 102% in 2022.

People costs remain the largest component of our cost base and during the year these fell by 1% to GBP236.6 million (2021: GBP239.0 million). This is despite an average 5% salary rise given to colleagues in March followed by a further cost of living increase for all but our most senior colleagues in December. In addition to this our active management of our underlying non-people related expenses has resulted in a 4% year-on-year reduction from GBP307.8 million to GBP296.2 million in these costs.

Inflation is still being felt across the UK. Despite achieving lower costs in 2022 than 2021, we expect the broad inflationary pressures in the economy will likely mean our costs will increase in 2023 across colleague and supplier costs.

Depreciation and amortisation charges fell during in the year, reducing from GBP80.2 million to GBP77.0 million as the pace of our investment slowed from the peak spending set out as part of our transformation plan.

Non-underlying items

2022 2021 Change GBPm GBPm % Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and intangible (9.7) (24.9) (61%) assets Remediation costs (5.3) (45.9) (88%) Transformation costs (3.3) (8.9) (63%) Business acquisition and integration costs - (2.4) n/a Mortgage portfolio sale - 8.3 n/a Holding company insertion costs (1.8) - n/a Non-underlying items (245.1) (92%) (20.1)

Non-underlying costs continued to fall as we closed out legacy issues and also delivered functionality prioritised under our transformation plan. This normalisation in non-underlying costs aided in total statutory operating expense falling from GBP641.2 million in 2021 to GBP554.3 million in 2022.

In 2022 we saw the conclusion of the OFAC investigation into sanctions breaches, with no financial penalty. In December, we also settled with the FCA in respect of the 2019 RWA matters for GBP10 million, within the range outlined last year and drawing this matter to a close. We had recognised a provision of GBP5 million in respect of this matter during 2021, with the remainder recognised within remediation costs during the year.

We have started to prepare for the implementation of our holding company which we are required to have in place by June 2023. The related costs are being treated as non-underlying due to their one-off nature. This was the only new non-underlying item during 2022.

Expected credit loss expense

ECL Allowance Coverage ratio Non-performing loan ratio 31 December 2022 GBPm % % Retail mortgages 20 0.26% 1.45% Consumer lending 75 5.07% 3.38% Commercial 92 2.21% 4.59% Total lending 187 1.41% 2.65% 31 December 2021 Retail mortgages 19 0.28% 1.70% Consumer lending 42 4.72% 2.36% Commercial 108 2.23% 6.75% Total lending 169 1.36% 3.71%

Our ECL expense increased 78% during 2022 to GBP39.9 million (2021: GBP22.4 million). This reflects both the uncertain economic outlook and high inflationary environment that has emerged during the year, as well as increased consumer lending within our asset mix.

The majority of the ECL charge was due to a GBP33 million increase in consumer impairments. The consumer coverage ratio ended the year at 5.07% (31 December 2021: 4.72%) in line with our expectations as these balances start to mature.

As we potentially enter a more challenging phase of the credit cycle, we continue to monitor our portfolio for early signs of deterioration and where necessary take proactive action to both support our customers and ensure losses are minimised.

We continue to see very few early signs of deterioration in our lending book with non-performing loans (NPLs) representing 2.65% of gross lending (31 December 2021: 3.71%), reflecting the resilient nature of our balance sheet. Our mortgage portfolio is well collateralised with average debt-to-value (DTV) of 56% (31 December 2021: 55%) and our consumer portfolio is geared towards prime customers with an average borrower income for RateSetter loans in 2022 of GBP48,000.

Our new origination quality has remained strong and mortgage applicant quality, as measured through credit scorecards, has remained stable over the course of 2022. The proportion of new business with a loan-to-value (LTV) over 80% has reduced from 41% in 2021 to 18% in 2022. In the RateSetter loan portfolio the proportion of higher rated credit scoring applicants has increased during the year as has the average income of customers for new loans. This prudent lending approach should mean that these customers are less exposed to inflationary risks as the cost of living increases.

The impact of high inflation, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to deterioration in the economic outlook during the year. Within the retail mortgage portfolio, this deterioration and the increase in balances has contributed to a GBP1 million increase in impairments held. Despite the increases in provisions, the portfolio is well placed to provide resilience in the face of the economic outlook.

In the commercial portfolio we are actively rolling off older balances, in particular in the commercial real estate portfolio where balances fell to GBP681 million as at 31 December 2022 from GBP837 million in 2021. Across the commercial book our average DTV is 55% (31 December 2021: 57%) and we maintain appropriate coverage ratios. The reduction in commercial ECL stock from GBP108 million as at 31 December 2021 to GBP92 million as at year-end reflects the continued repayment of balances combined with the write-off of a number of individually assessed impairments on larger loans.

We continue to evolve our ECL models and where necessary apply expert judgements in the form of PMOs and PMAs to captured emerging factors not captured by the models. In the unsecured space this is aided by the 12 years of credit data that came with the acquisition of RateSetter. This has seen the proportion of our expected credit losses made up of PMOs and PMAs fall to 16% of as at 31 December 2022 down from 26% as at 31 December 2021.

Balance sheet

Lending

31 December 2022 2021 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail mortgages 7,649 6,723 14% Consumer lending 1,480 890 66% Commercial 4,160 4,846 (14%) Gross lending 13,289 12,459 7% ECL allowance (187) (169) 11% Net lending 13,102 12,290 7%

Net lending increased by 7% year-on-year ending the year at GBP13,102 million (31 December 2021: GBP12,290 million) with retail mortgages continuing to form the majority of lending at 58% of the portfolio (31 December 2021: 54%). During the year we received over GBP4 billion in mortgage applications, up 182% on 2021. We completed over GBP2.1 billion of mortgage lending (up 178% year-on-year), making us a top 20 mortgage lender.

Our retail mortgage portfolio continues to be primarily focused on owner occupied loans. These make up 72% of balances as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 75%) with the remainder consisting of retail buy-to-lets.

As at 31 December 2022 10% of our retail mortgages were variable rate (31 December 2021: 13%) with the remainder having an weighted average life of 2.45 years before they reprice (31 December 2021: 1.95 years).

We have continued to build our consumer lending proposition so that, as at 31 December 2022, consumer lending formed 11% of gross lending, up from 7% as at 31 December 2021. As well as providing greater risk-adjusted returns than some of our historic lending, our unsecured personal loans have relatively short lives, allowing us to replace this lending more regularly as interest rates rise.

Commercial balances fell 14% to GBP4,160 million (31 December 2021: GBP4,846 million) reflecting active portfolio management combined with the roll-off of COVID-19 related government-backed lending balances. As at 31 December 2022 government-backed lending made up 36% of our commercial term lending portfolio (31 December 2021: 37%), the majority consisting of amounts lent under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS). During the year we claimed back GBP349 million (2021: n/a) in respect of defaulted BBLS loans. We continue to maximise recoveries on these loans to minimise taxpayer losses, and we received a green audit from the British Business Bank during the year for our collections and recovery activity.

Investment securities

In 2022 we took the opportunity presented by rising gilt yields to redeploy surplus cash balances into capital-efficient treasury assets.

As a result of this combined with our lending growth and the active reduction of high-cost fixed deposits, cash and balances at the Bank of England fell from GBP3,568 million at the end of 2021 to GBP1,956 million as at 31 December 2022, with investment securities rising to GBP5,914 million (31 December 2021: GBP5,574 million).

Interest income earned on investment securities during the year rose from GBP23.2 million to GBP67.6 million.

Our investment securities remain high quality with 68% having a AAA credit rating (31 December 2021: 73%). The remaining investment securities are all AA- or higher, the majority of which consists of UK gilts.

Other assets

Intangible assets reduced 11% as the pace of investment slowed, in line with our transformation plan.

Property, plant and equipment balances continued to fall as we retained our pause on future store growth. This led to depreciation charges for the year offsetting the small level of additions in respect of the Leicester store which opened at the start of 2022 and the purchase of two freeholds during the year. Over the course of our transformation plan we have added 10 freehold and long-lease stores, with these now making up 38% of our store estate; providing us with greater flexibility over these sites and reducing our long-term liabilities.

Deposits

31 December 2022 2021 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships) 5,797 6,713 (14%) Retail partnership 1,949 1,814 7% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs) 3,188 3,157 1% SMEs 5,080 4,764 7% Total customer deposits 16,014 16,448 (3%) Of which: Demand: current accounts 7,888 7,318 8% Demand: savings accounts 7,501 7,684 (2%) Fixed term: savings accounts 625 1,446 (57%)

Deposit balances fell 3% year-on-year to GBP16,014 million (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million) as we continued to allow fixed rate balances to roll-off while continuing to acquire more business and personal current accounts during the year.

As at 31 December 2022 current accounts made up 49% of deposits (31 December 2021: 44%). This aided in our cost of deposits falling from 0.24% to 0.20%. The base rates rises during the year have seen our interest expense on savings accounts increase, albeit at a lower rate than the base rate increases, reflecting the quality of our deposits and the value of our model.

Wholesale funding and liquidity

We remain largely deposit funded with a loan-to-deposit ratio as at 31 December 2022 of 82% (31 December 2021: 75%).

Alongside our deposit base we continue to utilise wholesale funding in the form of the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs (TFSME). The cost of this funding is linked directly to the base rate and therefore has risen from GBP4.0 million in 2021 to GBP55.5 million in 2022. Despite this increase, it remains an additional stable cost of funding and is accretive to net interest income. Our TFSME drawdowns will start to mature in 2024 and continue through until 2027.

Lease liabilities

Minimum lease payments as at 31 December 2022 GBPm Within one year 24 One to five years 88 Five to 10 years 92 Over 10 years 80

Lease liabilities fell by 8% during the year to GBP248 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP269 million) reflecting the continued pay down of our leases, combined with the freehold purchases in the year as well as the surrendering of the lease on one of the sites we closed.

Our leases have an average remaining minimum term of 11 years, with the majority of our minimum lease payments falling within the next 10 years, meaning as our estate matures our lease liabilities will continue to decrease.

Taxation

We recognised a statutory tax charge of GBP2.0 million (2021: charge of GBP3.1 million). The small tax charge results primarily from current year losses for which no deferred tax asset is being recognised as well as statutory loss being adjusted for non-deductible expenses.

We have a total of GBP859 million of brought forward tax losses on which we are not recognising a deferred tax asset of GBP215 million. We expect to re-recognise these assets on the balance sheet in the coming years as we establish a track record of sustainable profitability. The fact we are not currently recognising these tax losses does not limit our ability to utilise them and there is no time limit beyond which they expire.

In 2022 we made a total tax contribution of GBP143.7 million (2021: GBP152.5 million) made up of GBP76.0 million (2021: GBP91.6 million) taxes we paid and a further GBP67.7 million (2021: GBP60.9 million) of taxes we collected.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position continues to be strong and we continue to hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets which totalled GBP4,976 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP6,900 million).

We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 213% (31 December 2021: 281%) and a net stable funding ratio of 134% (31 December 2021: n/a), both significantly ahead of requirements.

Capital

Overview

We ended the year with CET1, Tier 1 and total capital plus MREL ratios of 10.3%, 10.3% and 17.7% respectively (31 December 2021: 12.6%, 12.6% and 20.5%).

2022 2021 Change GBPm GBPm % CET1 capital 819 936 (13%) RWAs 7,990 7,454 7% CET1 ratio 10.3% 12.6% (230bps) Total regulatory capital ratio 13.4% 15.9% (250bps) Total regulatory capital + MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) UK regulatory leverage ratio 4.2% 5.2% (100bps)

In October 2021 the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee and the PRA published their changes to the UK leverage ratio framework. The changes, which came into effect from 1 January 2022, mean we are now only subject to the UK leverage ratio. The comparative figure of 5.2% differs to the regulatory ratio of 4.4% disclosed last year as it reflects the revised basis of calculation, which excludes claims on central banks.

We continue to operate in capital buffers although we remained above regulatory minima throughout 2022 and our return to profitability combined with constraining lending growth should see us return to steady capital generation.

We remain engaged with the PRA in respect of our capital position as well as in relation to our IRB application, starting with our residential mortgage portfolio, which we continue to progress.

Capital requirements

Minimum requirement including buffers 31 December 2022 CET1 8.3% Tier 1 9.9% Total Capital + MREL 20.5%

Excludes any confidential buffer, where applicable.

Our capital requirement reduced during the year following the decision in June by the PRA to reduce our Pillar 2A capital requirement from 1.11% to 0.50% and the Bank of England agreeing that our binding MREL requirement applicable from 27 June 2022 would be equal to the lower of:

-- 18% of RWAs.

-- Two times the sum of our Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A.

In December the PRA confirmed a further reduction to our Pillar 2A capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36% effective from 1 January 2023, meaning that our MREL requirement (excluding buffers) reduced further to 16.7%.

Capital movements

Total regulatory capital + MREL ratio 1 January 2022 20.5% Lending volume & mix (1.5%) Software add-back reversal (0.8%) Profit & loss account ex-ECL (0.4%) Profit & loss account ECL (0.5%) Intangibles investment and other 0.4% 31 December 2022 17.7%

On 1 January 2022 software assets reverted to being deducted from capital, reducing our CET1 and MREL ratios by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

At the same time the original IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' transitional relief was reduced from 50% to 25% along with the COVID-19 transitionary relief which moved from 100% to 75%, reducing CET1 and MREL by 0.3%. A further 25% reduction in the transitional reliefs occurred on 1 January 2023, leading a further reduction in our CET1 and MREL ratios of 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Risk-weighted assets ended the period at GBP7,990 million up 7% from GBP7,454 million at 31 December 2021, reflecting our lending growth and change in asset mix during the year.

Holding company

We are working to implement our holding company (Metro Bank Holdings PLC) as part of our end-state MREL requirements. This will be in place by June 2023.

Upon implementation of the holding company the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment for our Tier 2 Notes. This will see them continue to contribute to our MREL requirements up until 26 June 2025, although they will continue to be held by Metro Bank PLC.

Our Tier 2 Notes have a one-time call date in June 2023 and, given the adjustment we do not expect to exercise the call provision, unless it would be economically rational to do so. By not calling these notes their Tier 2 eligibility amortises at a rate of 20% per year.

In line with its conditions of issue, our existing MREL Notes will 'flip up' to Metro Bank Holdings PLC and be 'back-to-backed' by internal MREL issued down to Metro Bank PLC, which will remain our main operating company.

Other than owning Metro Bank PLC, being the new listed entity and holding our external capital, Metro Bank Holdings PLC will undertake limited activities.

Looking ahead

2022 has been a year of clear progress as our turnaround plan completed. I am delighted to have joined the Metro Bank team as we build on the hard work of the past three years.

From my first few months in the role I can see clearly that the Metro Bank model works. Our customer service focused model is ideally suited to a normalised rate environment, and with the acquisition of RateSetter we now have the asset flexibility to generate yield if interest rates fall again.

As we focus on our next set of strategic priorities our attention will be serving the needs of our customers, while continuing to optimise our balance sheet to both build and maximise our return on regulatory capital, and maintain our prudent approach to liquidity management.

Alongside this will be a renewed emphasis on achieving responsible and sustainable profitable growth through building front-book yields, carefully controlling deposit pricing and adopting a disciplined approach to managing the inflationary pressures in our cost base.

Although we will continue to operate within our capital buffers in the short-term, our return to profitability and our disciplined approach to asset origination will see us protect our capital ratios and position us for future growth, both of which will be important factors in allowing us to ultimately restore our capital levels back above buffers.

Aiding our delivery of this will be our continued investments in infrastructure. This includes preparing for the proposed enhancements to internal control requirements under the revised UK Corporate Governance Code which will see us continue to invest in our controls both within finance and across the Bank, building on the work that has already been undertaken over the past few years.

We remain cautious in our outlook, given the political and economic uncertainty, however, we believe the Bank is in a good place to be able to respond to any further headwinds in the form of market volatility or economic downturn.

Risk review

In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code requirements, we have performed a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks we face, including those that could result in events or circumstances that might threaten our business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and reputation. In deciding on the classification of principal risks, we considered the potential impact and probability of the related events and circumstances and the timescale over which they may occur.

An overview of the principal risks and how they have changed over the year are set out below.

Principal Definition Change in 2022 risk We continue to take a prudent approach to origination and our arrears profile and ECL reflect the quality of our lending. Arrears rates remain stable across both unsecured consumer lending and residential mortgages, which are both areas in which we have seen strong growth in 2022. Our new asset quality is strong with a The risk of financial loss should our lower LTV profile for mortgages than 2021. Our borrowers or counterparties fail to Risk consumer portfolio is geared towards prime customers Credit risk fulfil their contractual obligations in increased with strong borrower income. full and on time. We continue to focus on monitoring emerging trends including the impact of cost of living pressures on our customers. These trends have increased the level of credit risk across the industry and are reflected in our ECL. Given the ongoing macroeconomic volatility, we have ensured we have processes in place to support customers in financial difficulty. We continue to ensure that we have enough capital to meet the minimum regulatory requirements at all times, although continue to operate within our capital buffers. The risk that we fail to meet minimum Capital risk regulatory capital (and MREL) Risk We remain focused on returning to sustainable requirements. stable profitability, which combined with RWA optimisation will see us start to generate additional capital. Alongside this we are working to deliver our new holding company, which will allow any future debt issuances to be undertaken in line with regulatory expectations. The risk of financial loss or Overall, financial crime risk has remained stable reputational damage due to regulatory during the year, however, our inherent sanctions risk fines, restriction or suspension of exposure increased following Russia's invasion of Financial business, or cost of mandatory Risk Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions which were crime risk corrective action as a result of failing stable imposed. While financial crime continues to present a to comply with prevailing legal and heightened risk, ongoing enhancements made to our regulatory requirements relating to anti-money laundering and sanctions controls enable us financial crime. to continue to improve our management of this risk. The risk that events arising from Operational risk has remained broadly consistent inadequate or failed internal processes, through 2022, although we continue to observe elevated people and systems, or from external risks in certain areas. These include cyber attacks Operational events cause regulatory censure, Risk and evolving modes of external fraud. During the year risk reputational damage, financial loss, stable we focused on the technology and third party risks service disruption and/or detriment to that could impact our operational resilience as well our FANS. as people risk which has increased owing to higher attrition rates in roles across the banking industry. Regulatory risk remains unchanged and continues to be a key area of focus as a result of the ongoing volume and complexity of regulatory change. We continue to place significant focus on overseeing and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and continue The risk of regulatory sanction, to have open and constructive dialogue with our Regulatory financial loss and reputational damage Risk regulators. risk as a result of failing to comply with stable relevant regulatory requirements. 2022 has also seen us substantially close out our main legacy issues. In December 2022 the FCA concluded its investigation into announcements made in respect of RWA. The outcome was within the range of outcomes we expected and we can now put this legacy issue firmly behind us, having greatly improved our reporting processes and controls. Our culture is focused on supporting our customer. This sees us offer a relatively simple range of products, which are easy for customers to understand. Conduct risk increased in 2022 as customers became increasingly vulnerable to the challenges of the The risk that our behaviours or actions economic and social impacts of the external result in unfair outcomes or detriment Risk environment, driven by the macroeconomic headwinds Conduct risk to customers and/or undermines market increased integrity. The regulatory focus on the treatment of customers in the retail banking sector remains heightened, especially in relation to lending decisions, those at risk of financial difficulty and potential vulnerability. We are preparing to implement Consumer Duty requirements in 2023 in order to further strengthen our capabilities. Strategic risk remained unchanged in the year. We have considered the uncertainties and potential challenges to our strategic risk in 2022 and beyond as part of The risk of having an insufficiently the annual strategic and financial planning process. defined, flawed or poorly implemented

strategy, a strategy that does not adapt We have also continued our work to understand how to Strategic to political, environmental, business Risk define, monitor, manage and report the impact of risk and other developments and/or a strategy stable climate change on our strategy, business and that does not meet the requirements and sustainability aspirations. expectations of our stakeholders. We consider our strategic risks on an ongoing basis via our risk governance structure, including a second line review of the risks related to our annual Long Term Plan. We use models to support a broad range of business and risk management activities, including informing The risk of potential loss and business decisions and strategies, measuring, and regulatory non-compliance due to mitigating risk, valuing exposures (including the decisions that could be principally calculation of impairment), conducting stress testing, based on the output of models, due to Risk and measuring capital adequacy. Model risk remained Model risk errors in the development, stable stable during the year as we continued to enhance our implementation, or use of such models. model governance and oversight to mitigate against the risk from model changes, including those arising from the impacts and uncertainties related to the cost of living crisis. Liquidity risk is the risk that we fail Liquidity and funding risk remained stable throughout to meet our obligations as they fall 2022, with liquidity management and funding levels due. Funding Risk is the risk that we remaining strong. We ended the year with our liquidity Liquidity and cannot fund assets that are difficult to Risk coverage ratio at 213% (31 December 2021: 281%) and funding risk monetise at short notice (i.e. illiquid stable our net stable funding ratio at 134% (31 December assets) with funding that is 2021: n/a). behaviourally or contractually long-term (i.e. stable funding). The risk of loss arising from movements Market risk remained stable throughout the year. In in market prices. Market risk is the 2022 we continued to effectively manage the risk of Market risk risk posed to earnings, economic value Risk mismatches between our fixed rate assets and or capital that arises from changes in stable liabilities with this risk remaining low. interest rates, market prices or foreign exchange rates. Legal risk remained stable throughout 2022. We remain The risk of loss, including to exposed to a range of legal risks in relation to our reputation that can result from lack of normal business activities. We minimise legal risk via awareness or misunderstanding of, a range of mitigants, including the use of in house Legal risk ambiguity in or reckless indifference Risk and external legal expertise, appropriate policy to, the way law applies to the stable documentation and training related to specific legal Directors, the business, its requirements and monthly reporting of metrics to relationships, processes, products and measure compliance with our Legal Risk Appetite. services.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Years ended 31 December 2022 2021 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Interest income 2 563.7 405.7 Interest expense 2 (159.6) (110.4) Net interest income 404.1 295.3 Fee and commission income 3 84.4 71.2 Fee and commission expense 3 (2.6) (1.6) Net fee and commission income 81.8 69.6 Net gains on sale of assets - 9.4 Other income 37.6 44.2 Total income 523.5 418.5 General operating expenses 4 (467.6) (536.1) Depreciation and amortisation 9, 10 (77.0) (80.2) Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 9, 10 (9.7) (24.9) Total operating expenses (554.3) (641.2) Expected credit loss expense 12 (39.9) (22.4) Loss before tax (70.7) (245.1) Taxation 5 (2.0) (3.1) Loss for the year (72.7) (248.2) Other comprehensive expense for the year Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Movement in respect of investment securities held at FVOCI (net of tax): -- changes in fair value (7.6) (8.1) -- fair value changes transferred to the income statement on disposal - (0.3) Total other comprehensive expense (7.6) (8.4) Total comprehensive loss for the year (80.3) (256.6) Loss per share Basic (pence) 16 (42.2) (144.0) Diluted (pence) 16 (42.2) (144.0)

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 31 December 2022

Years ended 31 December 2022 2021 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances with the Bank of England 1,956 3,568 Loans and advances to customers 7 13,102 12,290 Investment securities held at fair value through other comprehensive income 8 571 798 Investment securities held at amortised cost 8 5,343 4,776 Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss 1 3 Derivative financial assets 23 1 Property, plant and equipment 9 748 765 Intangible assets 10 216 243 Prepayments and accrued income 85 68 Assets classified as held for sale 1 - Other assets 73 76 Total assets 22,119 22,588 Deposits from customers 16,014 16,448 Deposits from central banks 3,800 3,800 Debt securities 571 588 Repurchase agreements 238 169 Derivative financial liabilities 26 11 Lease liabilities 11 248 269 Deferred grants 17 19

Provisions 7 15 Deferred tax liability 5 12 12 Other liabilities 230 222 Total liabilities 21,163 21,553 Called-up share capital - - Share premium 1,964 1,964 Retained losses (1,015) (942) Other reserves 7 13 Total equity 956 1,035 Total equity and liabilities 22,119 22,588

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Called-up Share Share Retained FVOCI Total share option premium losses reserve equity capital reserve GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Balance as at 1 January 2022 - 1,964 (942) (5) 18 1,035 Loss for the year - - (73) - - (73) Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating to - - - (8) - (8) investment securities held at FVOCI Total comprehensive loss - - (73) (8) - (81) Net share option movements - - - - 2 2 Balance as at 31 December 2022 - 1,964 (1,015) (13) 20 956 Balance as at 1 January 2021 - 1,964 (694) 3 16 1,289 Loss for the year - - (248) - - (248) Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating to - - - (8) - (8) investment securities held at FVOCI Total comprehensive loss - - (248) (8) - (256) Net share option movements - - - - 2 2 Balance as at 31 December 2021 - 1,964 (942) (5) 18 1,035

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Years ended 31 December 2022 2021 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Reconciliation of loss before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: Loss before tax (71) (245) Adjustments for non-cash items 17 (273) (182) Interest received 553 409 Interest paid (124) (126) Changes in other operating assets (852) 2,649 Changes in other operating liabilities (418) 349 Net cash (outflows)/inflows from operating activities (1,185) 2,854 Cash flows from investing activities Sales, redemptions and paydowns of investment securities 857 1,269 Purchase of investment securities (1,206) (3,438) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 9 (29) (42) Purchase and development of intangible assets 10 (24) (39) Net cash outflows from investing activities (402) (2,250) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of capital element of leases 11 (25) (29) Net cash outflows from financing activities (25) (29) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,612) 575 Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 3,568 2,993 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,956 3,568

1. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. They were authorised by the Board for issue on 2 March 2023.

Changes in accounting policy and disclosures

During the period there have not been any changes in accounting policy or disclosures that have had a material impact on our financial statements.

2. Net interest income

Interest income

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances held with the Bank of England 33.0 4.4 Loans and advances to customers 462.2 382.3 Investment securities held at amortised cost 62.9 20.6 Investment securities held at FVOCI 4.7 2.6 Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method 562.8 409.9 Derivatives in hedge relationships 0.9 (4.2) Total interest income 563.7 405.7

Interest expense

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Deposits from customers 32.9 40.1 Deposits from central banks 55.5 4.0 Debt securities 48.7 48.7 Lease liabilities 14.4 16.7 Repurchase agreements 3.4 2.2 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method 154.9 111.7 Derivatives in hedge relationships 4.7 (1.3) Total interest expense 159.6 110.4

3. Net fee and commission income

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Service charges and other fee income 30.9 25.5 Safe deposit box income 16.5 15.1 ATM and interchange fees 37.0 30.6 Fee and commission income 84.4 71.2 Fee and commission expense (2.6) (1.6) Total net fee and commission income 81.8 69.6

4. General operating expenses

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million People costs 236.6 239.0 Information technology costs 62.2 57.2 Occupancy costs 30.8 32.9 Money transmission and other banking-related costs 48.7 50.6 Transformation costs 3.3 8.9 Remediation costs 5.3 45.9 Capability and Innovation Fund costs 1.3 8.1 Legal and regulatory fees 7.0 6.6 Professional fees 38.4 52.2 Printing, postage and stationery costs 6.2 5.6 Travel costs 1.6 1.1 Marketing costs 5.0 4.7 Business acquisition and integration costs - 2.4 Holding company insertion costs 1.8 - Other 19.4 20.9 Total general operating expenses 467.6 536.1

5. Taxation

Tax expense

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Current tax Current tax - (0.5) Adjustment in respect of prior years - 0.6 Total current tax credit - 0.1 Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (1.5) 3.4 Effect of changes in tax rates (0.7) (5.4) Adjustment in respect of prior years 0.2 (1.2) Total deferred tax expense (2.0) (3.2) Total tax expense (2.0) (3.1)

Reconciliation of the total tax expense

Effective Effective 2022 2021 tax rate tax rate GBP'million GBP'million % % Accounting loss before tax (70.7) (245.1) Tax expense at statutory tax rate of 19% (2021: 19%) 13.4 19.0% 46.6 19.0% Tax effects of: Non-deductible expenses - depreciation on non-qualifying fixed assets (2.5) (3.5%) (2.7) (1.1%) Non-deductible expenses - investment property impairment (0.1) (0.1%) (1.8) (0.8%) Non-deductible expenses - remediation (0.6) (0.8%) (7.1) (2.9%) Non-deductible expenses - other (0.4) (0.6%) (0.1) - Impact of intangible asset write-off on research and development deferred tax 0.3 0.4% 3.0 1.2% liability Share-based payments 0.1 0.1% (0.3) (0.1%) Adjustment in respect of prior years 0.2 0.2% (0.6) (0.3%) Current year losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised (11.7) (16.5%) (34.7) (14.1%) Effect of changes in tax rates (0.7) (1.0%) (5.4) (2.2%) Tax expense reported in the consolidated income statement (2.0) (2.8%) (3.1) (1.3%)

Deferred tax assets

31 December 2022 Investment Share- Property, Unused securities Intangible based plant and Total tax losses and assets payments equipment GBP'million GBP'million impairments GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deferred tax assets 12 3 1 - - 16 Deferred tax liabilities - 4 - (26) (6) (28) Deferred tax liabilities (net) 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) 1 January 13 5 - (23) (7) (12) Income statement (1) - 1 (3) 1 (2) Other comprehensive income - 2 - - - 2 31 December 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) 31 December 2021 Investment Share- Property, Unused securities Intangible based plant and Total tax losses and assets payments equipment GBP'million GBP'million impairments GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deferred tax assets 13 3 - - - 16 Deferred tax liabilities - 2 - (23) (7) (28) Deferred tax liabilities (net) 13 5 - (23) (7) (12) 1 January 12 2 - (16) (10) (12) Income statement 1 - - (7) 3 (3) Other comprehensive income - 3 - - - 3 31 December 13 5 - (23) (7) (12)

Unrecognised deferred tax assets

We have total unused tax losses of GBP859 million for which a deferred tax asset of GBP215 million has not been recognised. The impact of recognising the deferred tax asset in the future would be material.

Although there is an expectation for profits in the near future, the tax benefits would be spread over a number of years. In addition, the 50% corporate loss restriction in place extends the timeline over which we can offset losses against future profits. This will be reassessed for the year ending 31 December 2023 in light of actual performance against our forecasts and prevailing market conditions. There is no time limit beyond which these losses expire.

6. Financial instruments

Our financial instruments primarily comprise customer deposits, loans and advances to customers and investment securities, all of which arise as a result of our normal operations.

The main financial risks arising from our financial instruments are credit risk, liquidity risk and market risks (price and interest rate risk).

The financial instruments we hold are simple in nature and we do not consider that we have made any significant or material judgements relating to the classification and measurement of financial instruments under IFRS 9.

Cash and balances with the Bank of England, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and other assets and liabilities which meet the definition of financial instruments are not included in the following tables.

Classification of financial instruments

31 December 2022 Fair value through Amortised FVOCI Total profit and cost GBP'million GBP'million loss GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers - - 13,102 13,102 Investment securities - 571 5,343 5,914 Financial assets held as fair value through profit and loss 1 - - 1 Derivative financial assets 23 - - 23 Liabilities Deposits from customers - - 16,014 16,014 Deposits from central bank - - 3,800 3,800 Debt securities - - 571 571 Derivative financial liabilities 26 - - 26 Repurchase agreements - - 238 238 31 December 2021 Fair value through Amortised FVOCI Total profit cost GBP'million GBP'million and loss GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers - - 12,290 12,290 Investment securities - 798 4,776 5,574 Financial assets held as fair value through profit and loss 3 - - 3 Derivative financial assets 1 - - 1 Liabilities Deposits from customers - - 16,448 16,448 Deposits from central bank - - 3,800 3,800 Debt securities - - 588 588

Derivative financial liabilities 11 - - 11 Repurchase agreements - - 169 169

7. Loans and advances to customers

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Gross Net Gross Net ECL ECL carrying carrying carrying carrying allowance allowance amount amount amount amount GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Consumer lending 1,480 (75) 1,405 890 (42) 848 Retail mortgages 7,649 (20) 7,629 6,723 (19) 6,704 Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance) 3,748 (84) 3,664 4,526 (102) 4,424 Asset and invoice finance 412 (8) 404 320 (6) 314 Total loans and advances to customers 13,289 (187) 13,102 12,459 (169) 12,290

An analysis of the gross loans and advances by product category is set out below:

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Overdrafts 60 66 Credit cards 19 13 Term loans 1,401 811 Total consumer lending 1,480 890 Residential owner occupied 5,507 5,022 Retail buy-to-let 2,142 1,701 Total retail mortgages 7,649 6,723 Total retail lending 9,129 7,613 Professional buy-to-let 731 950 Bounce back loans 801 1,304 Coronavirus business interruption loans 127 165 Recovery loan scheme 385 157 Other term loans 1,578 1,791 Commercial term loans 3,622 4,367 Overdrafts and revolving credit facilities 122 156 Credit cards 4 3 Asset and invoice finance 412 320 Total commercial lending 4,160 4,846 Gross loans and advances to customers 13,289 12,459 Amounts include: Repayable at short notice 156 181 Recovery loan scheme includes GBP97 million acquired from third parties under forward flow arrangements (31 December 2021: GBP66 million). The loans are held in a trust arrangement in which we hold 99% of the beneficial interest, with the issuer retaining the remaining 1% (the trust retains the legal title loans).

8. Investment securities

31 December 31 December 2021 2022 GBP'million GBP'million Investment securities held at FVOCI 571 798 Investment securities held at amortised cost 5,343 4,776 Total investment securities 5,914 5,574

Investment securities held at FVOCI

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Sovereign bonds 215 566 Residential mortgage-backed securities 38 38 Covered bonds 152 156 Multi-lateral development bank bonds 166 38 Total investment securities held at FVOCI 571 798

Investment securities held at amortised cost

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Sovereign bonds 1,717 1,198 Residential mortgage-backed securities 1,095 1,687 Covered bonds 542 442 Multi-lateral development bank bonds 1,821 1,289 Asset backed securities 168 160 Total investment securities held at amortised cost 5,343 4,776

9. Property, plant and equipment

Freehold Fixtures, Investment Leasehold Right-of-use land and fittings and IT Hardware Total property improvements assets buildings equipment GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2022 18 280 341 24 1 295 959 Additions - - 22 - 7 1 30 Disposals - - - - - (13) (13) Write-offs - (10) - (2) - - (12) Moved to held for sale (6) - - - - - (6) Transfers - (9) 9 - - - - 31 December 2022 12 261 372 22 8 283 958 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2022 12 68 28 19 - 67 194 Depreciation charge - 12 5 3 2 13 35 Impairments 1 - - - - - 1 Disposals - - - - - (3) (3) Write-offs - (10) - (2) - - (12) Moved to held for sale (5) - - - - - (5) Transfers - (1) 1 - - - - 31 December 2022 8 69 34 20 2 77 210 Net book value 4 192 338 2 6 206 748 Freehold Fixtures, Investment Leasehold Right-of-use land and fittings and IT Hardware Total property improvements assets buildings equipment GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2021 18 292 298 25 11 330 974 Additions - 12 29 - 1 (4) 38 Disposals - - - - - (29) (29) Write-offs - (10) - (1) (11) (2) (24) Transfers - (14) 14 - - - - 31 December 2021 18 280 341 24 1 295 959 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2021 12 66 21 15 7 47 168 Depreciation charge - 14 4 4 2 18 42 Impairments - - - - - 6 6 Disposals - - - - - (4) (4) Write-offs - (9) - - (9) - (18) Transfers - (3) 3 - - - - 31 December 2021 12 68 28 19 - 67 194 Net book value 6 212 313 5 1 228 765

10. Intangible assets

Goodwill Brands Software Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2022 10 2 336 348 Additions - - 24 24 Write-offs - - (22) (22) 31 December 2022 10 2 338 350 Accumulated amortisation 1 January 2022 - - 105 105 Amortisation charge - - 42 42 Write-offs - - (13) (13) 31 December 2022 - - 134 134 Net book value 10 2 204 216 Goodwill Brands Software Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 January 2021 10 2 328 340 Additions - - 39 39 Write-offs - - (32) (32) Deferred grant - - 1 1 31 December 2021 10 2 336 348 Accumulated amortisation 1 January 2021 - - 86 86 Amortisation charge - - 38 38 Impairments - - 7 7 Write-offs - - (26) (26) 31 December 2021 - - 105 105 Net book value 10 2 231 243

11. Leases

Lease liabilities

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million 1 January 269 327 Additions and modifications 1 (6) Disposals (11) (40) Lease payments made (25) (29) Interest on lease liabilities 14 17 31 December 248 269

Minimum lease payments

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Within one year 24 25 Due in one to five years 88 92 Due in more than five years 172 219 Total 284 336

12. Expected credit losses and credit risk

Expected credit loss expense

2022 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Retail mortgages1 1 (7) Consumer lending1 33 17 Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance) 1 (18) 4 Asset and invoice finance1 2 1 Investment securities 1 - Write-offs and other movements 21 7 Total expected credit loss expense 40 22

1. Represents the movement in ECL stock during the year and therefore excludes write-offs which are shown separately.

The write-offs and other movements during 2022 primarily related to the write-off of a small number of large commercial single name exposures. These amounts had previously been fully provided for.

Loss allowance

Total loans and advances to customers

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 January 2022 10,071 1,925 462 1 12,459 (47) (49) (73) - 10,024 1,876 389 1 12,290 (169) Transfers to/ 517 (504) (13) - - (13) 13 - - - 504 (491) (13) - - (from) Stage 11 Transfers to/ (451) 458 (7) - - 2 (2) - - - (449) 456 (7) - - (from) Stage 2 Transfers to/ (124) (73) 197 - - 1 7 (8) - - (123) (66) 189 - - (from) Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 10 (10) (15) - (15) 10 (10) (15) - (15) due to transfers2 New lending3 3,157 742 31 - 3,930 (30) (15) (11) - (56) 3,127 727 20 - 3,874 Repayments, additional drawdowns (604) (107) (26) (1) (738) - - - - - (604) (107) (26) (1) (738) and interest accrued Derecognitions4 (353) - 7 10 34 - 51 (343) - (1,717) (292) (2,362) (1,710) (258) (2,311) Changes to model - - - - - 4 (5) 3 - 2 4 (5) 3 - 2 assumptions5 31 December 2022 10,849 2,088 352 - 13,289 (66) (51) (70) - 10,783 2,037 282 - 13,102 (187) Off-balance sheet items Commitments and 1,115 - 1,115 guarantees Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 January 2021 10,175 1,812 257 - 12,244 (30) (69) (55) - (154) 10,145 1,743 202 - 12,090 Transfers to/(from) 559 (537) (22) - - (16) 16 - - - 543 (521) (22) - - Stage 1 Transfers to/(from) (772) 787 (15) - - 2 (3) 1 - - (770) 784 (14) - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) (202) (110) 312 - - - 6 (6) - - (202) (104) 306 - - Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 11 (11) (19) - (19) 11 (11) (19) - (19) due to transfers New lending 2,157 357 18 1 2,533 (23) (13) (10) - (46) 2,134 344 8 1 2,487 Repayments, additional drawdowns (318) (57) (16) - (391) - - - - - (318) (57) (16) - (391) and interest accrued Derecognitions (1,528) (327) (72) - (1,927) 5 11 20 - 36 (1,523) (316) (52) - (1,891) Changes to model - - - - - 4 14 (4) - 14 4 14 (4) - 14 assumptions 31 December 2021 10,071 1,925 462 1 12,459 (47) (49) (73) - (169) 10,024 1,876 389 1 12,290 Off-balance sheet items Commitments and 1,245 - 1,245 guarantees

1. Represents stage transfers prior to any ECL remeasurements.

2. Represents the remeasurement between the 12 month and lifetime ECL due to stage transfer. In addition it includes any ECL change resulting from model assumptions and forward-looking information on these loans.

3. Represents the increase in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been newly originated, purchased or renewed as well as any ECL that has been recognised in relation to these loans during the year.

4. Represents the decrease in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been fully repaid, sold or written off.

5. Represents the change in ECL to those loans that remain within the same stage through the year.

Retail mortgages

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2022 5,546 1,063 114 - 6,723 (2) (12) (5) - (19) 5,544 1,051 109 - 6,704 1 January 2022 293 (281) (12) - - (4) 4 - - - 289 (277) (12) - - Transfers to/(from) (199) 205 (6) - - - - - - - (199) 205 (6) - - Stage 1 Transfers to/(from) (16) (22) 38 - - - 1 (1) - - (16) (21) 37 - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) - - - - - 4 (1) - - 3 4 (1) - - 3 Stage 3 Net remeasurement 1,666 549 1 - 2,216 (3) (7) - - (10) 1,663 542 1 - 2,206 due to transfers New lending (130) (22) (5) - (157) - - - - - (130) (22) (5) - (157) Repayments, additional drawdowns (965) (149) (19) - (1,133) (1) 2 3 - 4 (966) (147) (16) - (1,129) and interest accrued Derecognitions - - - - - - 2 - - 2 - 2 - - 2 31 December 2022 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 (6) (11) (3) - (20) 6,189 1,332 108 - 7,629 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 2 3 1 2 3 2 3

1 January 2021 5,911 863 118 - 6,892 (5) (17) (4) - (26) 5,906 846 114 - 6,866 Transfers to/(from) 362 (345) (17) - - (8) 8 - - - 354 (337) (17) - - Stage 1 Transfers to/(from) (469) 477 (8) - - 1 (1) - - - (468) 476 (8) - - Stage 2 Transfers to/(from) (19) (26) 45 - - - 1 (1) - - (19) (25) 44 - - Stage 3 Net remeasurement - - - - - 7 (1) - - 6 7 (1) - - 6 due to transfers New lending 894 233 - - 1,127 (1) (4) - - (5) 893 229 - - 1,122 Repayments, additional drawdowns (131) (17) (2) - (150) - - - - - (131) (17) (2) - (150) and interest accrued Derecognitions (1,002) (122) (22) - (1,146) 1 1 1 - 3 (1,001) (121) (21) - (1,143) Changes to model - - - - - 3 1 (1) - 3 3 1 (1) - 3 assumptions 31 December 2021 5,546 1,063 114 - 6,723 (2) (12) (5) - (19) 5,544 1,051 109 - 6,704

Consumer lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2022 786 82 21 1 890 (18) (8) (16) - (42) 768 74 5 1 848 Transfers to/(from) Stage 19 (19) - - - (2) 2 - - - 17 (17) - - - 1 Transfers to/(from) Stage (96) 96 - - - 1 (1) - - - (95) 95 - - - 2 Transfers to/(from) Stage (21) (6) 27 - - 1 2 (3) - - (20) (4) 24 - - 3 Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 2 (3) (15) - (16) 2 (3) (15) - (16) transfers New lending 806 156 12 - 974 (15) (7) (9) - (31) 791 149 3 - 943 Repayments, additional drawdowns (144) (41) (6) (1) (192) - - - - - (144) (41) (6) (1) (192) and interest accrued Derecognitions (170) (18) (4) - (192) 5 1 1 - 7 (165) (17) (3) - (185) Changes to model - - - - - 5 2 - - 7 5 2 - - 7 assumptions 31 December 2022 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 (21) (12) (42) - (75) 1,159 238 8 - 1,405 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2021 149 43 12 - 204 (6) (9) (10) - (25) 143 34 2 - 179 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 8 (8) - - - (1) 1 - - - 7 (7) - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (6) 6 - - - - - - - - (6) 6 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2) (3) 5 - - - 2 (2) - - (2) (1) 3 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 1 - (2) - (1) 1 - (2) - (1) transfers New lending 697 66 12 1 776 (16) (7) (9) - (32) 681 59 3 1 744 Repayments, additional drawdowns (20) (9) (1) - (30) - - - - - (20) (9) (1) - (30) and interest accrued Derecognitions (40) (13) (7) - (60) 1 2 7 - 10 (39) (11) - - (50) Changes to model - - - - - 3 3 - - 6 3 3 - - 6 assumptions 31 December 2021 786 82 21 1 890 (18) (8) (16) - (42) 768 74 5 1 848

Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance)

Our top 10 commercial exposures total GBP310 million (2021: GBP326 million), representing 8% (2021: 7%) of our total commercial lending.

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2022 3,425 775 326 - 4,526 (23) (28) (51) - 3,402 747 275 - 4,424 (102) Transfers to/(from) Stage 202 (1) - - (7) 7 - - - 195 (1) - - 1 (201) (194) Transfers to/(from) Stage (148) 149 (1) - - 1 (1) - - - (147) 148 (1) - - 2 Transfers to/(from) Stage (85) (45) 130 - - - 4 (4) - - (85) (41) 126 - - 3 Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 4 (5) - - (1) 4 (5) - - (1) transfers New lending 485 36 17 - 538 (9) (1) (1) - (11) 476 35 16 - 527 Repayments, additional drawdowns (275) (42) (14) - (331) - - - - - (275) (42) (14) - (331) and interest accrued Derecognitions (532) - (985) 2 6 29 - 37 (530) - (948) (184) (269) (178) (240) Changes to model - - - - - (1) (9) 3 - (7) (1) (9) 3 - (7) assumptions 31 December 2022 3,072 488 188 - 3,748 (33) (27) (24) - (84) 3,039 461 164 - 3,664 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2021 3,843 906 125 - 4,874 (15) (43) (40) - (98) 3,828 863 85 - 4,776 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 189 (184) (5) - - (7) 7 - - - 182 (177) (5) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (292) 299 (7) - - 1 (2) 1 - - (291) 297 (6) - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (179) (81) 260 - - - 3 (3) - - (179) (78) 257 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 3 (9) (16) - (22) 3 (9) (16) - (22) transfers New lending 427 58 6 - 491 (4) (2) (1) - (7) 423 56 5 - 484 Repayments, additional drawdowns (120) (31) (12) - (163) - - - - - (120) (31) (12) - (163) and interest accrued Derecognitions (443) (192) (41) - (676) 2 8 11 - 21 (441) (184) (30) - (655) Changes to model - - - - - (3) 10 (3) - 4 (3) 10 (3) - 4 assumptions 31 December 2021 3,425 775 326 - 4,526 (23) (28) (51) - (102) 3,402 747 275 - 4,424

Asset and invoice finance

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 January 2022 314 5 1 - 320 (4) (1) (1) - (6) 310 4 - - 314 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 3 (3) - - - - - - - - 3 (3) - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (8) 8 - - - - - - - - (8) 8 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2) - 2 - - - - - - - (2) - 2 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - - (1) - - (1) - (1) - - (1) transfers New lending 200 1 1 - 202 (3) - (1) - (4) 197 1 - - 198 Repayments, additional drawdowns (55) (2) (1) - (58) - - - - - (55) (2) (1) - (58) and interest accrued Derecognitions (50) (2) - - (52) 1 1 1 - 3 (49) (1) 1 - (49) Changes to model - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - assumptions 31 December 2022 402 7 3 - 412 (6) (1) (1) - (8) 396 6 2 - 404 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3

1 January 2021 272 - 2 - 274 (4) - (1) - (5) 268 - 1 - 269 Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (5) 5 - - - - - - - - (5) 5 - - - Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2) - 2 - - - - - - - (2) - 2 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - - (1) (1) - (2) - (1) (1) - (2) transfers New lending 139 - - - 139 (2) - - - (2) 137 - - - 137 Repayments, additional drawdowns (47) - (1) - (48) - - - - - (47) - (1) - (48) and interest accrued Derecognitions (43) - (2) - (45) 1 - 1 - 2 (42) - (1) - (43) Changes to model - - - - - 1 - - - 1 1 - - - 1 assumptions 31 December 2021 314 5 1 - 320 (4) (1) (1) - (6) 310 4 - - 314

Credit risk exposures

Retail mortgages

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 6,194 1,289 33 - 7,516 5,544 1,010 38 - 6,592 1 to 29 days past due 1 21 7 - 29 2 27 9 - 38 30 to 89 days past due - 33 15 - 48 - 26 16 - 42 90+ days past due - - 56 - 56 - - 51 - 51 Gross carrying amount 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 5,546 1,063 114 - 6,723

Consumer lending

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 1,172 235 3 - 1,410 786 71 2 - 859 1 to 29 days past due 8 2 - - 10 - 2 - - 2 30 to 89 days past due - 13 5 - 18 - 9 3 - 12 90+ days past due - - 42 - 42 - - 16 1 17 Gross carrying amount 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 786 82 21 1 890

Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance)

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 3,052 412 64 - 3,528 3,414 654 117 - 4,185 1 to 29 days past due 20 36 5 - 61 11 43 2 - 56 30 to 89 days past due - 40 20 - 60 - 78 23 - 101 90+ days past due - - 99 - 99 - - 184 - 184 Gross carrying amount 3,072 488 188 - 3,748 3,425 775 326 - 4,526

Asset and invoice finance

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI GBP'million 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL ECL Up to date 401 7 3 - 411 313 2 1 - 316 1 to 29 days past due 1 - - - 1 1 3 - - 4 30 to 89 days past due - - - - - - - - - - 90+ days past due - - - - - - - - - - Gross carrying amount 402 7 3 - 412 314 5 1 - 320

Credit risk concentration

Retail mortgage lending by repayment type

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Interest only 2,005 2,047 4,052 2,113 1,620 3,733 Capital and repayment 3,502 95 3,597 2,909 81 2,990 Total retail mortgage 5,507 2,142 7,649 5,022 1,701 6,723 lending

Retail mortgage lending by geographic exposure

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Greater London 1,937 1,201 3,138 2,130 1,048 3,178 South east 1,435 408 1,843 1,157 283 1,440 South west 476 99 575 434 82 516 East of England 531 163 694 309 69 378 North west 263 68 331 264 62 326 West Midlands 226 76 302 190 61 251 Yorkshire and the Humber 184 34 218 139 34 173 East Midlands 168 54 222 140 25 165 Wales 109 18 127 110 20 130 North east 63 10 73 62 10 72 Scotland 115 11 126 87 7 94 Total retail mortgage 5,507 2,142 7,649 5,022 1,701 6,723 lending

Retail mortgage lending by DTV

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 GBP'million GBP'million Retail owner Retail Total Retail owner Retail Total occupied buy-to-let retail occupied buy-to-let retail mortgages mortgages Less than 50% 2,007 568 2,575 1,907 524 2,431 51-60% 961 463 1,424 767 415 1,182 61-70% 1,088 660 1,748 1,092 564 1,656 71-80% 990 434 1,424 805 188 993 81-90% 374 13 387 400 3 403 91-100% 87 - 87 51 3 54 More than 100% - 4 4 - 4 4 Total retail mortgage 5,507 2,142 7,649 5,022 1,701 6,723 lending

