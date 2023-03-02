Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFPB ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 Ticker-Symbol: 6MB 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
08:04 Uhr
1,620 Euro
-0,020
-1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,72010:08
Dow Jones News
02.03.2023 | 08:34
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -18-

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 December 2022 02-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metro Bank PLC

Full year results

Trading Update 2022

2 March 2023

Metro Bank PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

Results for Year ended 31 December 2022

Highlights

-- Profitable in Q4 2022 on an underlying basis

-- Financials significantly improved year-on-year:? Underlying revenue increased 31% - NIM improved by 52bps - Underlying costs reduced 3%

-- Completed turnaround; 2023 is a transitional year

-- Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024

-- Resuming store expansion in the North of England

Key Financials 

31                30 
                  31 December Change from     Change from 
GBP in millions       December             June 
                  2021    FY 2021       H1 2022 
             2022               2022 
 
Assets          GBP22,119 GBP22,588   (2%)    GBP22,566 (2%) 
Loans           GBP13,102 GBP12,290   7%     GBP12,364 6% 
Deposits         GBP16,014 GBP16,448   (3%)    GBP16,514 (3%) 
Loan to deposit ratio   82%   75%     7pps    75%   7pps 
 
CET1 capital ratio    10.3%  12.6%    (230bps)  10.6%  (30bps) 
Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4%  15.9%    (250bps)  13.8%  (40bps) 
MREL ratio        17.7%  20.5%    (280bps)  18.3%  (60bps) 
Liquidity coverage ratio 213%   281%    (68pps)   257%  (44pps) 
               FY   FY    Change from H2   H1   Change from 
GBP in millions 
               2022  2021   FY 2021   2022  2022  H1 2022 
 
Total underlying revenue1   GBP522.1 GBP397.9  31%     GBP285.9 GBP236.2 21% 
Underlying loss before tax2  (GBP50.6) (GBP171.3) (70%)    (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) (95%) 
Statutory loss before tax   (GBP70.7) (GBP245.1) (71%)    (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) (83%) 
Net interest margin      1.92%  1.40%  52bps    2.11%  1.73%  38bps 
Lending yield         3.67%  3.07%  60bps    3.93%  3.40%  53bps 
Cost of deposits       0.20%  0.24%  (4bps)   0.25%  0.14%  11bps 
Cost of risk         0.32%  0.18%  14bps    0.33%  0.29%  4bps 
Underlying EPS        (30.5p) (101.1p) (70%)    (2.0p) (28.5p) (93%) 
Tangible book value per share GBP4.29  GBP4.59  (7%)    GBP4.29  GBP4.30  (0%) 1. Underlying revenue excludes income recognised relating to the Capability and Innovation Fund and themortgage portfolio sale. 2. Underlying loss before tax excludes the impairment and write-off of property, net BCR costs, plant &equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, business acquisition andintegration costs, mortgage portfolio sale and costs related to holding company insertion. Summary 
   -- Underlying profit in Q4 achieved as a result of the bank's commitment to strong cost control and the 
    successful balance sheet optimisation strategy. 
   -- Underlying revenue increased by 31% to GBP522.1 million reflecting the shift in deposit and asset mix, the 
    impact of the higher Bank of England base rate, and a recovery in customer activity. 
   -- Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million despite inflationary pressures, reflecting management 
    actions to control cost and leverage the fixed cost base for profitable growth. 
   -- Operating jaws3 for 2022 were 34%. 
 
   -- Underlying loss before tax for the year improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million as a result of the strong 
    income growth, cost discipline and prudent risk management. 
   -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71%, as legacy issues, and their associated 
    remediation costs, concluded. 
   -- Legacy PRA and FCA issues addressed regarding investigations into historical RWA reporting, and the OFAC 
    investigation was closed during the year. 
   -- Targeting mid-single digit ROTE by 2024. 
 
   -- Resuming store expansion in the important economic areas and communities that make up the North of 
    England, supported by funding from the Capability and Innovation Fund. 
        Continued commitment to customers, communities and colleagues, voted the highest rated high street bank 
   -- for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal 
    and business customers4 for the 10th time in a row. Unique culture provides local communities with the 
        support they need and builds long-lasting and personal relationships with customers. 
   -- Pillar 2A capital requirement reduced to 0.50% in June 2022, further reduced to 0.36% effective January 
    2023. 
   -- The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England adjusted the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 
    Notes to remain eligible for MREL until 26 June 2025, following implementation of the holding company. 
   -- 2023 is a transitional year and the bank will focus on serving customers and maintaining cost discipline 
    whilst continuing to invest in infrastructure and build sustainably. 3. Operating jaws calculated as percentage change in underlying revenue growth less percentage change inunderlying cost growth. 4. Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey February 2023.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"I'm pleased with Metro Bank's performance over the past year and the successful completion of our transformation plan. We returned to profitability, resolved our legacy issues and further strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth. While I remain confident in the underlying business, material headwinds do exist, including the macro-economic environment and increasing competition for liabilities. We have established the basis to transition back to being a profitable growth engine, committed to serving our communities through our network of stores, digital offerings and stand-out customer service, as seen in the latest CMA results."

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9:00AM (UK time) on Thursday 2 March 2023. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-mar23/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 640 6441

From the US dial: +1 855 9796 654

Access code: 172474

Financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2022

Deposits 

31                    30 
                                 31 December  Change from       Change from 
GBP in millions                     December                 June 
                                 2021      FY 2021         H1 2022 
                            2022                   2022 
 
Demand: current accounts                GBP7,888   GBP7,318     8%       GBP7,770  2% 
Demand: savings accounts                GBP7,501   GBP7,684     (2%)      GBP7,817  (4%) 
Fixed term: savings accounts              GBP625    GBP1,446     (57%)     GBP927   (33%) 
Deposits from customers                GBP16,014  GBP16,448    (3%)      GBP16,514  (3%) 
 
Retail customers (excl. retail partnerships)      GBP5,797   GBP6,713     (14%)     GBP6,267  (7%) 
SMEs5                         GBP5,080   GBP4,764     7%       GBP4,892  4% 
                            GBP10,877  GBP11,477    (5%)      GBP11,159  (3%) 
Retail partnerships                  GBP1,949   GBP1,814     7%       GBP1,871  4% 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs5)         GBP3,188   GBP3,157     1%       GBP3,484  (8%) 
                            GBP5,137   GBP4,971     3%       GBP5,355  (4%) 
 
 5. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not 
  exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million, and have aggregate deposits 
  less than EUR1 million. 
        Current accounts increased by 8% in the year to GBP7,888 million, the underlying service-led core deposit 
        franchise continued to grow. The focus remained on increasing share of relationship deposits whilst 
   -- allowing the fixed term deposits to roll off. As a result, total deposits fell 3% to GBP16,014 million as 
    at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million). Current account and demand deposits now make up 
        96% of the total deposit base (31 December 2021: 91%). 
 
        Cost of deposits decreased to 20bps for the year (2021: 24bps) reflecting improvements in deposit mix 
   -- and the value of the service-led business model, partially offset by the recent trend of increased 
    competition and pricing in the market. 
 
        Customer account growth of 0.2 million in the year to 2.7 million (2021: 2.5 million) reflects continued 
   -- organic growth in the underlying franchise, with 188,000 personal current accounts and 42,000 business 
    current accounts opened in the year. 
 
        Stores remain at the heart of the bank's service offering and the network will continue to expand as 
        opportunity exists for further market penetration in significant locations where there are currently no

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -2- 

-- stores present. The bank remains committed to opening stores in the North of England, the operational 
    costs post-launch of which will be funded in part by the Capability and Innovation Fund. These stores 
        are expected to be opened in 2024 and 2025. 
 
        Future stores have been redesigned and will be built for significantly less cost than previous stores, 
   -- but will not lose the distinctive Metro Bank style. Our refreshed approach will incorporate appropriate 
    break clauses and will have less surplus floor space and more cost-effective fixtures and fittings. 
 Loans 
                          31                30 
                              31 December Change from     Change from 
GBP in millions                   December             June 
                              2021    FY 2021       H1 2022 
                          2022               2022 
 
Gross Loans and advances to customers       GBP13,289 GBP12,459   7%     GBP12,535 6% 
Less: allowance for impairment           (GBP187)  (GBP169)   11%     (GBP171) 9% 
Net Loans and advances to customers        GBP13,102 GBP12,290   7%     GBP12,364 6% 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: 
Retail mortgages                  GBP7,649  GBP6,723   14%     GBP6,785 13% 
Commercial lending6                GBP2,847  GBP3,220   (12%)    GBP2,993 (5%) 
Consumer lending                  GBP1,480  GBP890    66%     GBP1,269 17% 
Government-backed lending7             GBP1,313  GBP1,626   (19%)    GBP1,488 (12%) 
 
 6. Includes CLBILS. 
 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
        Total net loans as at 31 December 2022 were GBP13,102 million, up 7% from GBP12,290 million as at 31 
        December 2021 reflecting growth in residential mortgages and consumer lending, offset by the targeted 
   -- reduction of commercial term loans including commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let exposures. 
    Focus remains on optimising the mix for risk-adjusted return on capital. 
 
        Retail mortgages increased by 14% during the year to GBP7,649 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 
        2021: GBP6,723 million) and remained the largest component of the lending book at 58% (31 December 2021: 
   -- 54%). The DTV of the portfolio as at 31 December 2022 was 56% (31 December 2021: 55%) and 82% of 
    originations in 2022 were <80% LTV, compared to 59% in 2021. 
 
        Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) decreased by 12% during the year to GBP2,847 million as 
        at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP3,220 million) reflecting active portfolio management reducing 
   -- commercial real estate to GBP681 million (31 December 2021: GBP837 million) and portfolio buy-to-let to GBP731 
    million (31 December 2021: GBP950 million), as part of the balance sheet optimisation strategy to target 
        higher risk-adjusted return on capital. 
 
        Consumer lending increased by GBP590 million to GBP1,480 million in the year and now makes up 11% of the of 
        the total loan book (31 December 2021: 7%). The increase is driven by high quality new organic lending, 
   -- for originations in Q4 2022 the average customer income was GBP52,000. Non-performing loans for consumer 
    unsecured were 3.38% at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.36%). The portfolio has a conservative ECL 
        coverage of 5.07% (31 December 2021: 4.72%). 
 
        Government-backed lending reduced by more than GBP300 million in the year to GBP1,313 million as at 31 
   -- December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP1,626 million) as balances continued to roll off, following effective 
    collections management supported by the British Business Bank. 
 
        Capital constraints currently limit loan growth, asset originations were in line with replacement levels 
   -- in Q4 2022. 
 
 
        Cost of risk increased to 32bps for the year (2021: 18bps). Whilst the credit quality of new lending 
   -- remains strong, the movement reflects the bank's prudent approach to provisioning in response to the 
    uncertain macro-economic environment and the growth in the consumer unsecured portfolio. 
 
        Non-performing loans decreased to 2.65% (31 December 2021: 3.71%) driven by effective management of BBLS 
        collections and reduced commercial exposures. Overall arrears levels have remained broadly stable and 
   -- there have been no signs of increased stress. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans 
    were 2.02% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 2.65%). 
 
        The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and conservatively provisioned. Average DTV for retail 
   -- mortgages was 56% (2021: 55%) and for commercial lending 55% (2021: 57%). The ECL provision as at 31 
    December 2022 is GBP187 million with a coverage ratio of 1.41%, compared to GBP169 million with a coverage 
        ratio of 1.36% as at the end of 2021.

Profit and Loss Account 

Net interest margin (NIM) of 1.92% is up 52bps in the year (2021: 1.40%) reflecting the successful 
        balance sheet optimisation strategy of shifting towards higher yielding assets and rolling off more 
   -- expensive fixed term deposits, also supported by the higher Bank of England base rate. Exit-NIM for 
    December 2022 was 2.22%. 
 
        Underlying net interest income increased 37% to GBP404.2 million for the year (2021: GBP295.7 million) 
   -- driven by controlled asset growth and significant reshaping of lending and deposits supported by the 
    rising interest rate environment. 
 
        Underlying net fee and other income increased 16% to GBP117.9 million for the year (2021: GBP101.5 million) 
   -- driven largely by higher customer transactions, increased safe deposit box usage and foreign currency 
    activity, as volumes normalised following Covid-related restrictions in 2021. 
 
        Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP532.8 million for the year (2021: GBP546.8 million) despite inflationary 
   -- pressures, reflecting management actions to control cost. 
 
 
        Positive operating jaws of 34% for 2022 (2021: 4%) underpinned a reduction in the underlying cost:income 
   -- ratio from 137% in 2021 to 102% in 2022. 
 
 
        Underlying loss before tax improved by 70% to GBP50.6 million for the year (2021: GBP171.3 million) as a 
   -- result of the strong income growth and continued cost discipline. Underlying profit before tax achieved 
    in Q4 2022. 
 
   -- Statutory loss before tax of GBP70.7 million, improved 71% as legacy issues, and their associated 
    remediation costs, concluded.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity 

31 
                  31 December Change from 
GBP in millions       December             Minimum capital requirement8 
                  2021    FY 2021 
             2022 
 
CET1 capital ratio    10.3%  12.6%    (230bps)  4.8% 
Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.4%  15.9%    (250bps)  8.5% 
MREL ratio        17.7%  20.5%    (280bps)  17.0% 
        While the bank continues to operate within capital buffers, the capital position has been managed above 
   -- all regulatory minimum requirements8 and the balance sheet continues to be actively managed within 
    capital constraints. 
 
        During the year, the Prudential Regulation Authority reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capital requirement 
        from 1.11% to 0.50%, effective as of 27 June 2022. The Resolution Directorate of the Bank of England 
        also agreed that the bank's binding MREL applicable from 27 June 2022 shall be equal to the lower of: 
        i. 18% of the bank's RWAs; or 
        ii. Two times the sum of the bank's Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A 
 
   -- 
    Therefore the bank's minimum MREL requirement8 was reduced to 17.0%. 
 
        Effective 1 January 2023, the Prudential Regulation Authority has further reduced the bank's Pillar 2A 
        capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36%, the reduction implies that the bank's MREL requirement8 would 
        therefore reduce from 17.0% to 16.7%. 
 
        The Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment 
   -- for the bank's existing GBP250 million 5.5% Tier 2 Notes with respect to MREL eligibility until 26 June 
    2025. 
 
        Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 12.6%) compares to 
   -- a minimum CET1 requirement of 4.8%8 (or 8.3% including buffers9) and minimum Tier 1 requirement of 6.4%8 
    (or 9.9% including buffers9). 
 
        Total Capital ratio of 13.4% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 15.9%) compares to a minimum 
   -- requirement of 8.5%8 (or 12.0% including buffers9). 
 
 
        Total Capital plus MREL ratio of 17.7% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 20.5%) compares to a 
   -- minimum requirement of 17.0%8 (or 20.5% including buffers9). 
 
 
        Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customer 
        deposits with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 75%). Strong 
   -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 213% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 281%) and a Net Stable 
    Funding Ratio (NSFR) of 134%, both far in excess of requirements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -3- 

Total RWAs as at 31 December 2022 were GBP7,990 million (31 December 2021: GBP7,454 million). The increase 
   -- reflects actions taken to improve the loan mix whilst managing loan growth within current capital 
    constraints. 
 
   -- UK leverage ratio10 was 4.2% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 5.2%). 
 
 
        The bank's AIRB application continues to progress, and the requirement to implement a holding company 
   -- for 'bail in' purposes is on track to be completed by the deadline in June 2023. 
 
 8. Based on capital requirements at 31 December 2022, excluding all buffers. 9. Based on capital requirements at 31 December 2022 plus buffers, excluding any confidential PRA buffer, ifapplicable. 10. The PRA Policy Statement 21/21 took affect from 1 January 2022 which required the exclusion of certaincentral bank claims from the total exposure measure.

Guidance 

2022  2023 
 
NIM      1.92%  NIM accretion limited by fewer anticipated base rate moves. 
Lending yield 3.67%  Continue optimising mix for maximum risk-adjusted return on regulatory capital. 
Cost of    0.20%  Pricing will reflect rate environment and competitive pressures, expect strong account 
deposits       acquisition to offset lower average customer balances. 
Underlying  GBP533m  Inflationary pressures expected to moderately outweigh cost initiatives. 
costs 
Cost of risk 0.32%  Watchful of economic cycle but not yet seeing signs of stress. 
RWA      GBP8.0b  Managed for optimal risk-adjusted return on regulatory capital as lending growth constrained by 
           capital. 
MREL     17.7%  Continue to operate within buffers with increasing headroom to regulatory minima.

Targeting mid-single digit RoTE by 2024. Metro Bank PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited) 

YoY   31-Dec  30-Jun  31-Dec 
Balance Sheet 
                 change  2022   2022   2021 
                     GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers 7%    GBP13,102  GBP12,364  GBP12,290 
Treasury assets11             GBP7,870  GBP9,036  GBP9,142 
Other assets12              GBP1,147  GBP1,166  GBP1,156 
Total assets           (2%)   GBP22,119  GBP22,566  GBP22,588 
 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers     (3%)   GBP16,014  GBP16,514  GBP16,448 
Deposits from central banks        GBP3,800  GBP3,800  GBP3,800 
Debt securities              GBP571   GBP577   GBP588 
Other liabilities             GBP778   GBP706   GBP717 
Total liabilities        (2%)   GBP21,163  GBP21,597  GBP21,553 
Total shareholder's equity        GBP956   GBP969   GBP1,035 
Total equity and liabilities       GBP22,119  GBP22,566  GBP22,588 11. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 12. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. 
                                           Year ended 
                                        YoY  31-Dec  31-Dec 
Profit & Loss Account 
                                        change 2022   2021 
                                           GBP'million GBP'million 
 
Underlying net interest income                         37%  GBP404.2  GBP295.7 
Underlying net fee and other income                      16%  GBP117.9  GBP101.5 
Underlying net gains/(losses) on sale of assets                    -     GBP0.7 
Total underlying revenue                            31%  GBP522.1  GBP397.9 
 
Total underlying costs                             (3%)  (GBP532.8) (GBP546.8) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                          78%  (GBP39.9)  (GBP22.4) 
 
Underlying loss before tax                           (70%) (GBP50.6)  (GBP171.3) 
 
 
 
Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets     (GBP9.7)  (GBP24.9) 
Transformation costs                                 (GBP3.3)  (GBP8.9) 
Remediation costs                                   (GBP5.3)  (GBP45.9) 
Business acquisition and integration costs                      -     (GBP2.4) 
Gain on mortgage portfolio sale (net of costs)                    -     GBP8.3 
Holding company insertion                               (GBP1.8)  - 
Statutory loss before tax                           (71%) (GBP70.7)  (GBP245.1) 
 
Statutory taxation                                  (GBP2.0)  (GBP3.1) 
 
Statutory loss after tax                            (71%) (GBP72.7)  (GBP248.2) 
                            Year ended 
                            31-Dec 31-Dec 
Key metrics 
                            2022  2021 
 
Underlying earnings per share - basic and diluted   (30.5p) (101.1p) 
Number of shares                    172.5m 172.4m 
Net interest margin (NIM)               1.92%  1.40% 
Lending yield                     3.67%  3.07% 
Cost of deposits                    0.20%  0.24% 
Cost of risk                      0.32%  0.18% 
Arrears rate                      3.2%  4.1% 
Underlying cost:income ratio              102%  137% 
Tangible book value per share             GBP4.29  GBP4.59 
 
 
 
                                            Half year ended 
                                       HoH change 31-Dec  30-Jun  31-Dec 
Profit & Loss Account 
                                            2022   2022   2021 
                                            GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
 
Underlying net interest income                        23%    GBP223.3  GBP180.9  GBP162.1 
Underlying net fee and other income                           GBP62.6   GBP55.3   GBP54.8 
Underlying net gains/(losses) on sale of assets                     -     -     GBP1.2 
Total underlying revenue                           21%    GBP285.9  GBP236.2  GBP218.1 
 
Total underlying costs                            -     (GBP266.5) (GBP266.3) (GBP271.6) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                              (GBP22.0)  (GBP17.9)  (GBP7.8) 
 
Underlying loss before tax                          (95%)   (GBP2.6)  (GBP48.0)  (GBP61.3) 
 
Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets      (GBP1.5)  (GBP8.2)  (GBP17.4) 
Net BCR costs                                      -     -     GBP0.3 
Transformation costs                                  (GBP2.3)  (GBP1.0)  (GBP7.1) 
Remediation costs                                    (GBP2.3)  (GBP3.0)  (GBP20.5) 
Business acquisition and integration costs                       -     -     (GBP0.1) 
Gain on mortgage portfolio sale (net of costs)                     -     -     (GBP0.1) 
Holding company insertion                                (GBP1.8)  -     - 
 
Statutory loss before tax                          (83%)   (GBP10.5)  (GBP60.2)  (GBP106.2) 
 
Statutory taxation                                   (GBP0.5)  (GBP1.5)  (GBP0.9) 
 
Statutory loss after tax                           (82%)   (GBP11.0)  (GBP61.7)  (GBP107.1) 
                          Half year ended 
                          31-Dec 30-Jun 31-Dec 
Key metrics 
                          2022  2022  2021 
 
Underlying earnings per share - basic and diluted  (2.0p) (28.5p) (36.0p) 
Number of shares                  172.5m 172.4m 172.4m 
Net interest margin (NIM)              2.11% 1.73%  1.51% 
Lending yield                    3.93% 3.40%  3.14% 
Cost of deposits                  0.25% 0.14%  0.17% 
Cost of risk                    0.33% 0.29%  0.20% 
Arrears rate                    3.2%  3.1%  4.1% 
Underlying cost:income ratio            93%  113%  125% 
Tangible book value per share            GBP4.29 GBP4.30  GBP4.59

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Tina Coates / Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

metrobank@teneo.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -4-

Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Metro Bank PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Chief executive officer's statement

I am very pleased that the Bank ended 2022 in its strongest position for several years. We completed our transformation plan, despite facing into a series of challenging economic and external headwinds, and have built the foundations to drive sustainable profitable growth. Perhaps the most significant proof point of our progress is recording in Q4 2022 our first full quarter of underlying profit since Q2 2019 and ahead of our announced intention to break even in Q1 2023.

We've achieved this as a result of ongoing cost control, building a wider suite of asset products and the rising interest rate environment, in parallel to maintaining our unwavering commitment to local communities and our focus on excellent customer service. We are proud to have kept our position for the tenth time in a row as the top rated high street bank for overall service quality to personal customers, plus ranking as the best high street bank for in-store personal and business service in the CMA service quality survey.

We have a solid platform on which to build in 2023, having established strong momentum in 2022, although we recognise the economic challenges which are expected. This is a testament to tireless work by all my colleagues right across the Bank, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their ongoing skill, effort, dedication and laser-like focus on creating FANS. I am proud to lead such an inspiring and hardworking team, and look forward to serving our customers and creating more FANS in 2023.

Strong momentum towards a sustainably profitable community bank

By delivering our transformation plan, we have proved what we have always known - that our model works and can deliver sustainable growth and profitability. Our delivery of market-leading service helps us attract core deposits allowing us to grow lending, which we flex and balance across a range of asset classes, to generate high-quality earnings.

Community banking via our store network is integral to this and will remain a core component of our model and service offering. Our newest store opened in Leicester at the start of 2022 and is performing well. Our transformation plan has enabled newer stores to open at much reduced cost and in 2023 we will undertake planning work with a view to resuming store openings in 2024, focused on locations in the North of England with large local populations and strong SME presence. We remain committed to the elements that have always made our 76 stores stand out, including being open seven days a week, 362 days a year, from early until late.

We know we cannot succeed without investing in excellent digital services to complement our store network. As customers' digital expectations evolve, we will continue to invest in and refine our digital customer services while remaining true to our guiding customer promises.

Successful completion of our transformation plan

Our strategic priorities were launched three years ago with the objective of setting the Bank on a path back to sustainable profitability and growth, while staying true to our community banking model. Execution against the strategic priorities has been excellent throughout the transformation period and has been instrumental in returning us to profitability.

Revenue

In a more normalised interest rate environment our model has really come into its own with the combination of core deposits attracted by our excellent customer service proposition and a strategically rebalanced asset mix towards higher yield lending leading to improved net interest margin.

We have continued to expand the range of products we offer to meet our customers' needs. For example, our new enhanced business overdraft product was launched in March and has quickly become popular with our business customers, due to the fully digital journey. In December we launched our motor finance lending product, which operates under our RateSetter brand using the latest technology to ensure a market-leading, fast and efficient customer journey. We've also supported customers by growing our mortgage and invoice finance propositions, including developing new products, such as asset based lending.

Costs

We have retained tight control of our costs by further ingraining discipline across all business functions. Examples of this in practice include simplifying our IT processes; improvements to our online and mobile app which have reduced calls to our AMAZE Direct contact centres; freeing up time to focus on more complex calls. We've also continued to embed Agile working practices to deliver better products and services more efficiently and safely. We recognise the need to continue to target low marginal costs and efficient operations to support our future profitability.

Like any responsible retailer we regularly review our store estate, and during 2022 we completed the closure of three stores. This was a difficult decision, but we ensured the impacts were minimal with customers supported and there were no redundancies. We don't have any plans for further closures and are pleased with how our stores are performing.

Infrastructure

Our objective is to make the Bank safer, more resilient and fit for the future. We have continued to invest in core infrastructure, enhance risk management and integrate channels to further improve our service offering.

We have implemented a programme to identify and respond to the needs of our vulnerable customers with our customary AMAZEING service. We have also invested in regulatory reporting, sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering controls and in systems scalability and resilience.

To prepare for the introduction of the Consumer Duty, we are enhancing our products, services, communications and customer journeys, along with monitoring customer outcomes to align with the requirements.

Balance sheet optimisation

We continued to shift the balance towards assets with better risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital, growing our unsecured consumer finance under the RateSetter brand along with higher-yielding residential mortgage lines and asset finance.

Communication

Our commitment to supporting our colleagues and communities is deep and enduring. Inclusion is at the heart of our culture and we demonstrate this through the local colleagues we employ, the market-leading service we deliver to all our customers and the local causes we support. Our new D&I strategy celebrates our achievements and further raises our ambitions for the future. Being named as one of the UK's Most Loved Workplaces is a great testament to how special our culture is.

I'm delighted to say that we promoted more than 600 colleagues in 2022 across all teams and levels, including the Executive Committee (ExCo). In response to the rising cost of living pressures, in the second half of the year we delivered a 2.75% salary increase to colleagues. This was made up of passing on to colleagues our saving as an employer from the Government's 1.25% National Insurance reduction and contributing a further 1.5% ourselves. This was on top of the average 5% salary increase delivered at the start of the year - meaning that 98% of colleagues have received on average a 7.75% salary increase during 2022. We decided to take this approach, as opposed to a one-off payment, to provide lasting support to help our colleagues with cost of living challenges.

We remain customer-focused

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -5-

As a people-people relationship-based bank, creating FANS has always been and always will be our motivation for delivering superb customer service, and our commitment to delighting our customers is reflected in our recurring position on top of the high street customer service rankings. In 2022, initiatives such as local marketing around our stores and improved digital communications helped deliver strong growth in our personal and business accounts. In addition, our hands-on support for communities is unwavering, from our financial literacy programme, Money Zone, which we have expanded to include young adult care leavers, to our colleagues directly volunteering to help local causes.

We've drawn a line under the Bank's legacy issues

2022 has also seen us substantially close out the Bank's main legacy issues. This included the conclusion of the OFAC investigation into sanctions breaches, with no financial penalty.

Following the finalisation of the PRA's regulatory reporting investigation at the end of 2021, the FCA concluded its RWA investigation in December 2022. The outcome was within the range of outcomes we expected and we can now put this legacy issue firmly behind us, having greatly improved our reporting processes and controls.

Navigating through the economic cycle

2022 was a year of political turbulence and economic challenges which we expect to continue into 2023, with the economy slowing and inflation remaining elevated.

We now have engines to generate risk-adjusted returns through the economic cycle. Our lending continues to be conservative and our approach to provisioning for loan performance stands us in good stead to navigate economic fluctuations.

We will continue to manage our capital position carefully. We know our model can deliver more growth, but we are constrained by our capital and MREL requirements.

We will look to optimise our capital stack

Capital is a core focus for us, as while we meet all of our minimum requirements, we continue to operate within our capital buffers.

Our return to sustainable capital generation, and therefore our path to exiting capital buffers, will consist of our return to profitability combined with a continued focus on balance sheet optimisation, including actively managing lending. Alongside this we are progressing our application to adopt an Internal Ratings Based (IRB) approach to calculating credit risk with the regulator. We will also seek to access the capital markets to raise additional regulatory debt, as and when conditions allow.

Evolving our strategic priorities

As we come to the end of our transformation journey and are positioned for profitable growth, now is the time to increase focus on our strategic priorities so we can deliver on the things that are important for our stakeholders.

In achieving this, our headline priorities will remain unchanged during this transitional year. Our focus will, however, shift from fixing the problems of the past to leveraging the strengths of our business model for future growth.

While 2023 is going to be a transitional year, the following few years will see us place a renewed focus on growth, ensuring this is done in both a responsible and sustainable way. We will continue to operate above our minimum requirements although will remain within our capital buffers in the short term. If our capital constraints were to ease we know that we could grow more quickly and generate greater shareholder returns.

Momentum towards meeting our goals

We have built strong momentum over the last three years by successfully implementing our transformation plan: driving higher revenue, keeping costs firmly under control and optimising our balance sheet, while maintaining our service standards, protecting our culture and supporting communities. Maintaining this disciplined approach for future years instils confidence that our goals of achieving sustainable profitability and realising our ambition to be the number one community bank is within our sights.

Finance review

Summary of the year

2022 was a significant year for Metro Bank with continued momentum in financial performance, marked by a return to underlying profitability in the final quarter of the year, and the continued execution of our ambition to be the number one community bank. We now have a clear opportunity to deliver for our customers, colleagues and shareholders and build sustainable profitability in 2023 and beyond.

Underlying loss before tax for the year reduced to GBP50.6 million down from GBP171.3 million in 2021 as a result of strong income growth combined with continued tight cost discipline. On a statutory basis losses before tax reduced to GBP70.7 million (2021: GBP245.1 million) as we continued to put legacy issues, and their associated remediation costs, behind us.

The economic backdrop remains uncertain and during the year we recognised an ECL expense of GBP39.9 million (2021: GBP22.4 million). We continue to take a prudent approach to origination and our ECL reflect the quality of our lending.

Alongside this we remain deposit funded with a loan-to-deposit ratio as at 31 December 2022 of 82% (31 December 2021: 75%) and retain a strong liquidity position.

While we continue to operate in capital buffers we have remained above regulatory minima throughout 2022. We have taken active measures to protect our capital ratios by constraining asset origination to around replacement levels. This, combined with a return to profitability has seen our capital ratios start to stabilise in the fourth quarter. At 31 December 2022 our CET1, Tier 1 and total capital plus MREL ratios were 10.3%, 10.3% and 17.7% respectively (31 December 2021: 12.6%, 12.6% and 20.5%).

Income statement 

2022   2021   Change 
 
                  GBPm    GBPm    % 
Underlying net interest income    404.2  295.7  37% 
Underlying non-net interest income  117.9  102.2  15% 
Total underlying revenue       522.1  397.9  31% 
Underlying operating expenses    (532.8) (546.8) (3%) 
ECL expense             (39.9)  (22.4)  78% 
Underlying loss before tax      (50.6)  (171.3) (70%) 
Non-underlying items         (20.1)  (73.8)  (73%) 
Statutory loss before tax      (70.7)  (245.1) (71%)

Income

Underlying net interest income rose by 37% to GBP404.2 million (2021: GBP295.7 million), driven by an increase in net interest margin which rose 52 basis points (bps) to 1.92% (2021: 1.40%). This was a result of active management of the deposit base to maintain our low cost of deposits, continued balance sheet management including growing our mortgage and consumer finance books together with the benefits of the higher Bank of England base rates.

During the year our current account balances increased 8% or GBP570 million while we continued the managed reduction in higher rate fixed-term accounts. The result of these actions saw our cost of deposits remain significantly below base rate at 0.20% (2021: 0.24%). Our business model is service-led and is supported by a compelling store proposition and this has resulted in a cost of deposits significantly below the majority of sector peers.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income growth has reflected the normalisation of volumes following 2021 COVID-19 related restrictions. Underlying non-interest income increased to GBP117.9 million (2021: GBP102.2 million), driven largely by continued fee growth, in part by higher customer transaction fees. This included a 23% increase in income from customer foreign currency transactions which rose to GBP34.1 million from GBP27.7 million in 2021.

Service charges and other fee income also increased, rising to GBP30.9 million from GBP25.5 million in 2021, as we continued to grow our customer base and service their financial needs. This is particularly the case for SMEs, where we believe our service approach fills a need which is largely underserved by the wider market.

Safe deposit boxes income increased to GBP16.5 million (2021: GBP15.1 million), with new net box openings in existing stores offsetting the loss from the net stores reduction. Visits to safe deposit boxes are now above pre-pandemic levels.

Operating expenses 

2022 2021 
Underlying cost:income ratio 102% 137% 
Statutory cost:income ratio  106% 153%

Despite the rising inflation environment through the year, underlying operating expenses fell by 3% year-on-year to GBP532.8 million (2021: GBP546.8 million). This reduction in costs, combined with rising income, saw our underlying cost:income ratio improve from 137% in 2021 to 102% in 2022.

People costs remain the largest component of our cost base and during the year these fell by 1% to GBP236.6 million (2021: GBP239.0 million). This is despite an average 5% salary rise given to colleagues in March followed by a further cost of living increase for all but our most senior colleagues in December. In addition to this our active management of our underlying non-people related expenses has resulted in a 4% year-on-year reduction from GBP307.8 million to GBP296.2 million in these costs.

Inflation is still being felt across the UK. Despite achieving lower costs in 2022 than 2021, we expect the broad inflationary pressures in the economy will likely mean our costs will increase in 2023 across colleague and supplier costs.

Depreciation and amortisation charges fell during in the year, reducing from GBP80.2 million to GBP77.0 million as the pace of our investment slowed from the peak spending set out as part of our transformation plan.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -6-

Non-underlying items 

2022        2021     Change 
 
                                      GBPm         GBPm      % 
Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and intangible    (9.7)        (24.9)    (61%) 
assets 
Remediation costs                              (5.3)        (45.9)    (88%) 
Transformation costs                            (3.3)        (8.9)     (63%) 
Business acquisition and integration costs                 -          (2.4)     n/a 
Mortgage portfolio sale                           -          8.3      n/a 
Holding company insertion costs                       (1.8)        -       n/a 
Non-underlying items                                         (245.1)   (92%) 
                                      (20.1)

Non-underlying costs continued to fall as we closed out legacy issues and also delivered functionality prioritised under our transformation plan. This normalisation in non-underlying costs aided in total statutory operating expense falling from GBP641.2 million in 2021 to GBP554.3 million in 2022.

In 2022 we saw the conclusion of the OFAC investigation into sanctions breaches, with no financial penalty. In December, we also settled with the FCA in respect of the 2019 RWA matters for GBP10 million, within the range outlined last year and drawing this matter to a close. We had recognised a provision of GBP5 million in respect of this matter during 2021, with the remainder recognised within remediation costs during the year.

We have started to prepare for the implementation of our holding company which we are required to have in place by June 2023. The related costs are being treated as non-underlying due to their one-off nature. This was the only new non-underlying item during 2022.

Expected credit loss expense 

ECL Allowance Coverage ratio Non-performing loan ratio 
31 December 2022 
         GBPm      %       % 
Retail mortgages 20      0.26%     1.45% 
Consumer lending 75      5.07%     3.38% 
Commercial    92      2.21%     4.59% 
Total lending  187      1.41%     2.65% 
31 December 2021 
Retail mortgages 19      0.28%     1.70% 
Consumer lending 42      4.72%     2.36% 
Commercial    108      2.23%     6.75% 
Total lending  169      1.36%     3.71%

Our ECL expense increased 78% during 2022 to GBP39.9 million (2021: GBP22.4 million). This reflects both the uncertain economic outlook and high inflationary environment that has emerged during the year, as well as increased consumer lending within our asset mix.

The majority of the ECL charge was due to a GBP33 million increase in consumer impairments. The consumer coverage ratio ended the year at 5.07% (31 December 2021: 4.72%) in line with our expectations as these balances start to mature.

As we potentially enter a more challenging phase of the credit cycle, we continue to monitor our portfolio for early signs of deterioration and where necessary take proactive action to both support our customers and ensure losses are minimised.

We continue to see very few early signs of deterioration in our lending book with non-performing loans (NPLs) representing 2.65% of gross lending (31 December 2021: 3.71%), reflecting the resilient nature of our balance sheet. Our mortgage portfolio is well collateralised with average debt-to-value (DTV) of 56% (31 December 2021: 55%) and our consumer portfolio is geared towards prime customers with an average borrower income for RateSetter loans in 2022 of GBP48,000.

Our new origination quality has remained strong and mortgage applicant quality, as measured through credit scorecards, has remained stable over the course of 2022. The proportion of new business with a loan-to-value (LTV) over 80% has reduced from 41% in 2021 to 18% in 2022. In the RateSetter loan portfolio the proportion of higher rated credit scoring applicants has increased during the year as has the average income of customers for new loans. This prudent lending approach should mean that these customers are less exposed to inflationary risks as the cost of living increases.

The impact of high inflation, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to deterioration in the economic outlook during the year. Within the retail mortgage portfolio, this deterioration and the increase in balances has contributed to a GBP1 million increase in impairments held. Despite the increases in provisions, the portfolio is well placed to provide resilience in the face of the economic outlook.

In the commercial portfolio we are actively rolling off older balances, in particular in the commercial real estate portfolio where balances fell to GBP681 million as at 31 December 2022 from GBP837 million in 2021. Across the commercial book our average DTV is 55% (31 December 2021: 57%) and we maintain appropriate coverage ratios. The reduction in commercial ECL stock from GBP108 million as at 31 December 2021 to GBP92 million as at year-end reflects the continued repayment of balances combined with the write-off of a number of individually assessed impairments on larger loans.

We continue to evolve our ECL models and where necessary apply expert judgements in the form of PMOs and PMAs to captured emerging factors not captured by the models. In the unsecured space this is aided by the 12 years of credit data that came with the acquisition of RateSetter. This has seen the proportion of our expected credit losses made up of PMOs and PMAs fall to 16% of as at 31 December 2022 down from 26% as at 31 December 2021.

Balance sheet

Lending 

31 December 
         2022  2021  Change 
 
         GBPm   GBPm   % 
Retail mortgages  7,649  6,723  14% 
Consumer lending  1,480  890   66% 
Commercial     4,160  4,846  (14%) 
Gross lending   13,289 12,459 7% 
ECL allowance   (187)  (169)  11% 
Net lending    13,102 12,290 7%

Net lending increased by 7% year-on-year ending the year at GBP13,102 million (31 December 2021: GBP12,290 million) with retail mortgages continuing to form the majority of lending at 58% of the portfolio (31 December 2021: 54%). During the year we received over GBP4 billion in mortgage applications, up 182% on 2021. We completed over GBP2.1 billion of mortgage lending (up 178% year-on-year), making us a top 20 mortgage lender.

Our retail mortgage portfolio continues to be primarily focused on owner occupied loans. These make up 72% of balances as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 75%) with the remainder consisting of retail buy-to-lets.

As at 31 December 2022 10% of our retail mortgages were variable rate (31 December 2021: 13%) with the remainder having an weighted average life of 2.45 years before they reprice (31 December 2021: 1.95 years).

We have continued to build our consumer lending proposition so that, as at 31 December 2022, consumer lending formed 11% of gross lending, up from 7% as at 31 December 2021. As well as providing greater risk-adjusted returns than some of our historic lending, our unsecured personal loans have relatively short lives, allowing us to replace this lending more regularly as interest rates rise.

Commercial balances fell 14% to GBP4,160 million (31 December 2021: GBP4,846 million) reflecting active portfolio management combined with the roll-off of COVID-19 related government-backed lending balances. As at 31 December 2022 government-backed lending made up 36% of our commercial term lending portfolio (31 December 2021: 37%), the majority consisting of amounts lent under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS). During the year we claimed back GBP349 million (2021: n/a) in respect of defaulted BBLS loans. We continue to maximise recoveries on these loans to minimise taxpayer losses, and we received a green audit from the British Business Bank during the year for our collections and recovery activity.

Investment securities

In 2022 we took the opportunity presented by rising gilt yields to redeploy surplus cash balances into capital-efficient treasury assets.

As a result of this combined with our lending growth and the active reduction of high-cost fixed deposits, cash and balances at the Bank of England fell from GBP3,568 million at the end of 2021 to GBP1,956 million as at 31 December 2022, with investment securities rising to GBP5,914 million (31 December 2021: GBP5,574 million).

Interest income earned on investment securities during the year rose from GBP23.2 million to GBP67.6 million.

Our investment securities remain high quality with 68% having a AAA credit rating (31 December 2021: 73%). The remaining investment securities are all AA- or higher, the majority of which consists of UK gilts.

Other assets

Intangible assets reduced 11% as the pace of investment slowed, in line with our transformation plan.

Property, plant and equipment balances continued to fall as we retained our pause on future store growth. This led to depreciation charges for the year offsetting the small level of additions in respect of the Leicester store which opened at the start of 2022 and the purchase of two freeholds during the year. Over the course of our transformation plan we have added 10 freehold and long-lease stores, with these now making up 38% of our store estate; providing us with greater flexibility over these sites and reducing our long-term liabilities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -7-

Deposits 

31 December 
                         2022  2021  Change 
 
                         GBPm   GBPm   % 
Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships)  5,797  6,713  (14%) 
Retail partnership                1,949  1,814  7% 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs)       3,188  3,157  1% 
SMEs                       5,080  4,764  7% 
Total customer deposits              16,014 16,448 (3%) 
Of which: 
Demand: current accounts             7,888  7,318  8% 
Demand: savings accounts             7,501  7,684  (2%) 
Fixed term: savings accounts           625   1,446  (57%)

Deposit balances fell 3% year-on-year to GBP16,014 million (31 December 2021: GBP16,448 million) as we continued to allow fixed rate balances to roll-off while continuing to acquire more business and personal current accounts during the year.

As at 31 December 2022 current accounts made up 49% of deposits (31 December 2021: 44%). This aided in our cost of deposits falling from 0.24% to 0.20%. The base rates rises during the year have seen our interest expense on savings accounts increase, albeit at a lower rate than the base rate increases, reflecting the quality of our deposits and the value of our model.

Wholesale funding and liquidity

We remain largely deposit funded with a loan-to-deposit ratio as at 31 December 2022 of 82% (31 December 2021: 75%).

Alongside our deposit base we continue to utilise wholesale funding in the form of the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs (TFSME). The cost of this funding is linked directly to the base rate and therefore has risen from GBP4.0 million in 2021 to GBP55.5 million in 2022. Despite this increase, it remains an additional stable cost of funding and is accretive to net interest income. Our TFSME drawdowns will start to mature in 2024 and continue through until 2027.

Lease liabilities 

Minimum lease payments as at 
         31 December 2022 
         GBPm 
Within one year  24 
One to five years 88 
Five to 10 years  92 
Over 10 years   80

Lease liabilities fell by 8% during the year to GBP248 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP269 million) reflecting the continued pay down of our leases, combined with the freehold purchases in the year as well as the surrendering of the lease on one of the sites we closed.

Our leases have an average remaining minimum term of 11 years, with the majority of our minimum lease payments falling within the next 10 years, meaning as our estate matures our lease liabilities will continue to decrease.

Taxation

We recognised a statutory tax charge of GBP2.0 million (2021: charge of GBP3.1 million). The small tax charge results primarily from current year losses for which no deferred tax asset is being recognised as well as statutory loss being adjusted for non-deductible expenses.

We have a total of GBP859 million of brought forward tax losses on which we are not recognising a deferred tax asset of GBP215 million. We expect to re-recognise these assets on the balance sheet in the coming years as we establish a track record of sustainable profitability. The fact we are not currently recognising these tax losses does not limit our ability to utilise them and there is no time limit beyond which they expire.

In 2022 we made a total tax contribution of GBP143.7 million (2021: GBP152.5 million) made up of GBP76.0 million (2021: GBP91.6 million) taxes we paid and a further GBP67.7 million (2021: GBP60.9 million) of taxes we collected.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position continues to be strong and we continue to hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets which totalled GBP4,976 million as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: GBP6,900 million).

We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 213% (31 December 2021: 281%) and a net stable funding ratio of 134% (31 December 2021: n/a), both significantly ahead of requirements.

Capital

Overview

We ended the year with CET1, Tier 1 and total capital plus MREL ratios of 10.3%, 10.3% and 17.7% respectively (31 December 2021: 12.6%, 12.6% and 20.5%). 

2022 2021 Change 
 
                    GBPm  GBPm  % 
CET1 capital              819  936  (13%) 
RWAs                  7,990 7,454 7% 
CET1 ratio               10.3% 12.6% (230bps) 
Total regulatory capital ratio     13.4% 15.9% (250bps) 
Total regulatory capital + MREL ratio 17.7% 20.5% (280bps) 
UK regulatory leverage ratio      4.2% 5.2% (100bps)

In October 2021 the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee and the PRA published their changes to the UK leverage ratio framework. The changes, which came into effect from 1 January 2022, mean we are now only subject to the UK leverage ratio. The comparative figure of 5.2% differs to the regulatory ratio of 4.4% disclosed last year as it reflects the revised basis of calculation, which excludes claims on central banks.

We continue to operate in capital buffers although we remained above regulatory minima throughout 2022 and our return to profitability combined with constraining lending growth should see us return to steady capital generation.

We remain engaged with the PRA in respect of our capital position as well as in relation to our IRB application, starting with our residential mortgage portfolio, which we continue to progress.

Capital requirements 

Minimum requirement including buffers 
 
           31 December 2022 
CET1         8.3% 
Tier 1        9.9% 
Total Capital + MREL 20.5%

Excludes any confidential buffer, where applicable.

Our capital requirement reduced during the year following the decision in June by the PRA to reduce our Pillar 2A capital requirement from 1.11% to 0.50% and the Bank of England agreeing that our binding MREL requirement applicable from 27 June 2022 would be equal to the lower of:

-- 18% of RWAs.

-- Two times the sum of our Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A.

In December the PRA confirmed a further reduction to our Pillar 2A capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36% effective from 1 January 2023, meaning that our MREL requirement (excluding buffers) reduced further to 16.7%.

Capital movements 

Total regulatory capital + MREL ratio 
1 January 2022          20.5% 
Lending volume & mix       (1.5%) 
Software add-back reversal    (0.8%) 
Profit & loss account ex-ECL   (0.4%) 
Profit & loss account ECL    (0.5%) 
Intangibles investment and other 0.4% 
31 December 2022         17.7%

On 1 January 2022 software assets reverted to being deducted from capital, reducing our CET1 and MREL ratios by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

At the same time the original IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' transitional relief was reduced from 50% to 25% along with the COVID-19 transitionary relief which moved from 100% to 75%, reducing CET1 and MREL by 0.3%. A further 25% reduction in the transitional reliefs occurred on 1 January 2023, leading a further reduction in our CET1 and MREL ratios of 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Risk-weighted assets ended the period at GBP7,990 million up 7% from GBP7,454 million at 31 December 2021, reflecting our lending growth and change in asset mix during the year.

Holding company

We are working to implement our holding company (Metro Bank Holdings PLC) as part of our end-state MREL requirements. This will be in place by June 2023.

Upon implementation of the holding company the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment for our Tier 2 Notes. This will see them continue to contribute to our MREL requirements up until 26 June 2025, although they will continue to be held by Metro Bank PLC.

Our Tier 2 Notes have a one-time call date in June 2023 and, given the adjustment we do not expect to exercise the call provision, unless it would be economically rational to do so. By not calling these notes their Tier 2 eligibility amortises at a rate of 20% per year.

In line with its conditions of issue, our existing MREL Notes will 'flip up' to Metro Bank Holdings PLC and be 'back-to-backed' by internal MREL issued down to Metro Bank PLC, which will remain our main operating company.

Other than owning Metro Bank PLC, being the new listed entity and holding our external capital, Metro Bank Holdings PLC will undertake limited activities.

Looking ahead

2022 has been a year of clear progress as our turnaround plan completed. I am delighted to have joined the Metro Bank team as we build on the hard work of the past three years.

From my first few months in the role I can see clearly that the Metro Bank model works. Our customer service focused model is ideally suited to a normalised rate environment, and with the acquisition of RateSetter we now have the asset flexibility to generate yield if interest rates fall again.

As we focus on our next set of strategic priorities our attention will be serving the needs of our customers, while continuing to optimise our balance sheet to both build and maximise our return on regulatory capital, and maintain our prudent approach to liquidity management.

Alongside this will be a renewed emphasis on achieving responsible and sustainable profitable growth through building front-book yields, carefully controlling deposit pricing and adopting a disciplined approach to managing the inflationary pressures in our cost base.

Although we will continue to operate within our capital buffers in the short-term, our return to profitability and our disciplined approach to asset origination will see us protect our capital ratios and position us for future growth, both of which will be important factors in allowing us to ultimately restore our capital levels back above buffers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -8-

Aiding our delivery of this will be our continued investments in infrastructure. This includes preparing for the proposed enhancements to internal control requirements under the revised UK Corporate Governance Code which will see us continue to invest in our controls both within finance and across the Bank, building on the work that has already been undertaken over the past few years.

We remain cautious in our outlook, given the political and economic uncertainty, however, we believe the Bank is in a good place to be able to respond to any further headwinds in the form of market volatility or economic downturn.

Risk review

In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code requirements, we have performed a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks we face, including those that could result in events or circumstances that might threaten our business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and reputation. In deciding on the classification of principal risks, we considered the potential impact and probability of the related events and circumstances and the timescale over which they may occur.

An overview of the principal risks and how they have changed over the year are set out below. 

Principal   Definition                Change in 2022 
risk 
                                 We continue to take a prudent approach to origination 
                                 and our arrears profile and ECL reflect the quality of 
                                 our lending. Arrears rates remain stable across both 
                                 unsecured consumer lending and residential mortgages, 
                                 which are both areas in which we have seen strong 
                                 growth in 2022. Our new asset quality is strong with a 
       The risk of financial loss should our       lower LTV profile for mortgages than 2021. Our 
       borrowers or counterparties fail to   Risk   consumer portfolio is geared towards prime customers 
Credit risk  fulfil their contractual obligations in increased with strong borrower income. 
       full and on time. 
                                 We continue to focus on monitoring emerging trends 
                                 including the impact of cost of living pressures on 
                                 our customers. These trends have increased the level 
                                 of credit risk across the industry and are reflected 
                                 in our ECL. Given the ongoing macroeconomic 
                                 volatility, we have ensured we have processes in place 
                                 to support customers in financial difficulty. 
                                 We continue to ensure that we have enough capital to 
                                 meet the minimum regulatory requirements at all times, 
                                 although continue to operate within our capital 
                                 buffers. 
       The risk that we fail to meet minimum 
Capital risk regulatory capital (and MREL)      Risk   We remain focused on returning to sustainable 
       requirements.              stable  profitability, which combined with RWA optimisation 
                                 will see us start to generate additional capital. 
                                 Alongside this we are working to deliver our new 
                                 holding company, which will allow any future debt 
                                 issuances to be undertaken in line with regulatory 
                                 expectations. 
       The risk of financial loss or           Overall, financial crime risk has remained stable 
       reputational damage due to regulatory       during the year, however, our inherent sanctions risk 
       fines, restriction or suspension of        exposure increased following Russia's invasion of 
Financial   business, or cost of mandatory      Risk   Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions which were 
crime risk  corrective action as a result of failing stable  imposed. While financial crime continues to present a 
       to comply with prevailing legal and        heightened risk, ongoing enhancements made to our 
       regulatory requirements relating to        anti-money laundering and sanctions controls enable us 
       financial crime.                  to continue to improve our management of this risk. 
       The risk that events arising from         Operational risk has remained broadly consistent 
       inadequate or failed internal processes,      through 2022, although we continue to observe elevated 
       people and systems, or from external        risks in certain areas. These include cyber attacks 
Operational  events cause regulatory censure,     Risk   and evolving modes of external fraud. During the year 
risk     reputational damage, financial loss,   stable  we focused on the technology and third party risks 
       service disruption and/or detriment to       that could impact our operational resilience as well 
       our FANS.                     as people risk which has increased owing to higher 
                                 attrition rates in roles across the banking industry. 
                                 Regulatory risk remains unchanged and continues to be 
                                 a key area of focus as a result of the ongoing volume 
                                 and complexity of regulatory change. We continue to 
                                 place significant focus on overseeing and ensuring 
                                 compliance with regulatory requirements and continue 
       The risk of regulatory sanction,          to have open and constructive dialogue with our 
Regulatory  financial loss and reputational damage  Risk   regulators. 
risk     as a result of failing to comply with  stable 
       relevant regulatory requirements.         2022 has also seen us substantially close out our main 
                                 legacy issues. In December 2022 the FCA concluded its 
                                 investigation into announcements made in respect of 
                                 RWA. The outcome was within the range of outcomes we 
                                 expected and we can now put this legacy issue firmly 
                                 behind us, having greatly improved our reporting 
                                 processes and controls. 
                                 Our culture is focused on supporting our customer. 
                                 This sees us offer a relatively simple range of 
                                 products, which are easy for customers to understand. 
                                 Conduct risk increased in 2022 as customers became 
                                 increasingly vulnerable to the challenges of the 
       The risk that our behaviours or actions      economic and social impacts of the external 
       result in unfair outcomes or detriment  Risk   environment, driven by the macroeconomic headwinds 
Conduct risk to customers and/or undermines market  increased 
       integrity.                     The regulatory focus on the treatment of customers in 
                                 the retail banking sector remains heightened, 
                                 especially in relation to lending decisions, those at 
                                 risk of financial difficulty and potential 
                                 vulnerability. We are preparing to implement Consumer 
                                 Duty requirements in 2023 in order to further 
                                 strengthen our capabilities. 
                                 Strategic risk remained unchanged in the year. We have 
                                 considered the uncertainties and potential challenges 
                                 to our strategic risk in 2022 and beyond as part of 
       The risk of having an insufficiently        the annual strategic and financial planning process. 
       defined, flawed or poorly implemented

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -9- 

strategy, a strategy that does not adapt      We have also continued our work to understand how to 
Strategic   to political, environmental, business  Risk   define, monitor, manage and report the impact of 
risk     and other developments and/or a strategy stable  climate change on our strategy, business and 
       that does not meet the requirements and      sustainability aspirations. 
       expectations of our stakeholders. 
                                 We consider our strategic risks on an ongoing basis 
                                 via our risk governance structure, including a second 
                                 line review of the risks related to our annual Long 
                                 Term Plan. 
                                 We use models to support a broad range of business and 
                                 risk management activities, including informing 
       The risk of potential loss and           business decisions and strategies, measuring, and 
       regulatory non-compliance due to          mitigating risk, valuing exposures (including the 
       decisions that could be principally        calculation of impairment), conducting stress testing, 
       based on the output of models, due to  Risk   and measuring capital adequacy. Model risk remained 
Model risk  errors in the development,        stable  stable during the year as we continued to enhance our 
       implementation, or use of such models.       model governance and oversight to mitigate against the 
                                 risk from model changes, including those arising from 
                                 the impacts and uncertainties related to the cost of 
                                 living crisis. 
 
       Liquidity risk is the risk that we fail      Liquidity and funding risk remained stable throughout 
       to meet our obligations as they fall        2022, with liquidity management and funding levels 
       due. Funding Risk is the risk that we       remaining strong. We ended the year with our liquidity 
Liquidity and cannot fund assets that are difficult to Risk   coverage ratio at 213% (31 December 2021: 281%) and 
funding risk monetise at short notice (i.e. illiquid stable  our net stable funding ratio at 134% (31 December 
       assets) with funding that is            2021: n/a). 
       behaviourally or contractually long-term 
       (i.e. stable funding). 
       The risk of loss arising from movements      Market risk remained stable throughout the year. In 
       in market prices. Market risk is the        2022 we continued to effectively manage the risk of 
Market risk  risk posed to earnings, economic value  Risk   mismatches between our fixed rate assets and 
       or capital that arises from changes in  stable  liabilities with this risk remaining low. 
       interest rates, market prices or foreign 
       exchange rates. 
                                 Legal risk remained stable throughout 2022. We remain 
       The risk of loss, including to           exposed to a range of legal risks in relation to our 
       reputation that can result from lack of      normal business activities. We minimise legal risk via 
       awareness or misunderstanding of,         a range of mitigants, including the use of in house 
Legal risk  ambiguity in or reckless indifference  Risk   and external legal expertise, appropriate policy 
       to, the way law applies to the      stable  documentation and training related to specific legal 
       Directors, the business, its            requirements and monthly reporting of metrics to 
       relationships, processes, products and       measure compliance with our Legal Risk Appetite. 
       services.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2022 

Years ended 31 December 
                                                2022    2021 
                                             Notes 
                                                GBP'million  GBP'million 
Interest income                                     2   563.7    405.7 
Interest expense                                     2   (159.6)   (110.4) 
Net interest income                                       404.1    295.3 
Fee and commission income                                3   84.4    71.2 
Fee and commission expense                                3   (2.6)    (1.6) 
Net fee and commission income                                  81.8    69.6 
Net gains on sale of assets                                   -      9.4 
Other income                                          37.6    44.2 
Total income                                          523.5    418.5 
General operating expenses                                4   (467.6)  (536.1) 
Depreciation and amortisation                              9, 10 (77.0)   (80.2) 
Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets      9, 10 (9.7)    (24.9) 
Total operating expenses                                    (554.3)   (641.2) 
Expected credit loss expense                               12   (39.9)   (22.4) 
Loss before tax                                         (70.7)   (245.1) 
Taxation                                         5   (2.0)   (3.1) 
Loss for the year                                        (72.7)   (248.2) 
Other comprehensive expense for the year 
Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: 
Movement in respect of investment securities held at FVOCI (net of tax): 
   -- changes in fair value                           (7.6)    (8.1) 
   -- fair value changes transferred to the income statement on disposal    -      (0.3) 
Total other comprehensive expense                                (7.6)   (8.4) 
Total comprehensive loss for the year                              (80.3)   (256.6) 
Loss per share 
Basic (pence)                                      16   (42.2)   (144.0) 
Diluted (pence)                                     16   (42.2)   (144.0)

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 31 December 2022 

Years ended 31 December 
                                         2022    2021 
                                      Notes 
                                          GBP'million GBP'million 
Cash and balances with the Bank of England                     1,956   3,568 
Loans and advances to customers                       7    13,102  12,290 
Investment securities held at fair value through other comprehensive income 8    571    798 
Investment securities held at amortised cost                8    5,343   4,776 
Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss             1     3 
Derivative financial assets                             23    1 
Property, plant and equipment                        9    748    765 
Intangible assets                              10   216    243 
Prepayments and accrued income                           85    68 
Assets classified as held for sale                         1     - 
Other assets                                    73    76 
Total assets                                    22,119  22,588 
Deposits from customers                               16,014   16,448 
Deposits from central banks                             3,800    3,800 
Debt securities                                   571     588 
Repurchase agreements                                238     169 
Derivative financial liabilities                          26     11 
Lease liabilities                              11   248     269 
Deferred grants                                   17     19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -10- 

Provisions                                     7      15 
Deferred tax liability                           5    12     12 
Other liabilities                                  230     222 
Total liabilities                                  21,163   21,553 
Called-up share capital                              -     - 
Share premium                                   1,964    1,964 
Retained losses                                  (1,015)  (942) 
Other reserves                                  7      13 
Total equity                                   956     1,035 
Total equity and liabilities                           22,119    22,588

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022 

Called-up                Share 
                                   Share   Retained FVOCI        Total 
                              share                  option 
                                   premium  losses  reserve       equity 
                              capital                 reserve 
                                   GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million      GBP'million 
                              GBP'million                GBP'million 
Balance as at 1 January 2022                -     1,964   (942)   (5)    18    1,035 
Loss for the year                      -     -     (73)   -     -     (73) 
Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating to    -     -     -     (8)    -     (8) 
investment securities held at FVOCI 
Total comprehensive loss                  -     -     (73)   (8)    -     (81) 
Net share option movements                 -     -     -     -     2     2 
Balance as at 31 December 2022               -     1,964   (1,015)  (13)   20    956 
Balance as at 1 January 2021                -     1,964   (694)   3     16    1,289 
Loss for the year                      -     -     (248)   -     -     (248) 
Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating to    -     -     -     (8)    -     (8) 
investment securities held at FVOCI 
Total comprehensive loss                  -     -     (248)   (8)    -     (256) 
Net share option movements                 -     -     -     -     2     2 
Balance as at 31 December 2021               -     1,964   (942)   (5)    18    1,035

Consolidated cash flow statement

For the year ended 31 December 2022 

Years ended 31 December 
                                           2022    2021 
                                        Notes 
                                           GBP'million GBP'million 
Reconciliation of loss before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: 
Loss before tax                                   (71)    (245) 
Adjustments for non-cash items                         17  (273)   (182) 
Interest received                                   553    409 
Interest paid                                     (124)   (126) 
Changes in other operating assets                           (852)   2,649 
Changes in other operating liabilities                        (418)   349 
Net cash (outflows)/inflows from operating activities                 (1,185)  2,854 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Sales, redemptions and paydowns of investment securities               857    1,269 
Purchase of investment securities                           (1,206)  (3,438) 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment                   9   (29)   (42) 
Purchase and development of intangible assets                 10   (24)   (39) 
Net cash outflows from investing activities                      (402)   (2,250) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Repayment of capital element of leases                     11   (25)   (29) 
Net cash outflows from financing activities                      (25)   (29) 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents                 (1,612)  575 
Cash and cash equivalents at start of year                      3,568   2,993 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year                       1,956   3,568

1. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. They were authorised by the Board for issue on 2 March 2023.

Changes in accounting policy and disclosures

During the period there have not been any changes in accounting policy or disclosures that have had a material impact on our financial statements.

2. Net interest income

Interest income 

2022   2021 
 
                                  GBP'million GBP'million 
Cash and balances held with the Bank of England           33.0   4.4 
Loans and advances to customers                   462.2  382.3 
Investment securities held at amortised cost             62.9   20.6 
Investment securities held at FVOCI                 4.7   2.6 
Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method 562.8   409.9 
Derivatives in hedge relationships                 0.9    (4.2) 
Total interest income                        563.7   405.7

Interest expense 

2022    2021 
 
                                   GBP'million GBP'million 
Deposits from customers                        32.9   40.1 
Deposits from central banks                      55.5   4.0 
Debt securities                            48.7   48.7 
Lease liabilities                           14.4   16.7 
Repurchase agreements                         3.4    2.2 
Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method 154.9   111.7 
Derivatives in hedge relationships                  4.7    (1.3) 
Total interest expense                        159.6   110.4

3. Net fee and commission income 

2022   2021 
 
                   GBP'million GBP'million 
Service charges and other fee income 30.9   25.5 
Safe deposit box income        16.5   15.1 
ATM and interchange fees        37.0   30.6 
Fee and commission income       84.4   71.2 
Fee and commission expense      (2.6)   (1.6) 
Total net fee and commission income  81.8   69.6

4. General operating expenses 

2022   2021 
 
                          GBP'million GBP'million 
People costs                    236.6   239.0 
Information technology costs             62.2   57.2 
Occupancy costs                   30.8   32.9 
Money transmission and other banking-related costs  48.7   50.6 
Transformation costs                 3.3   8.9 
Remediation costs                  5.3   45.9 
Capability and Innovation Fund costs         1.3   8.1 
Legal and regulatory fees              7.0   6.6 
Professional fees                  38.4   52.2 
Printing, postage and stationery costs        6.2   5.6 
Travel costs                     1.6   1.1 
Marketing costs                   5.0   4.7 
Business acquisition and integration costs      -    2.4 
Holding company insertion costs           1.8   - 
Other                        19.4   20.9 
Total general operating expenses           467.6  536.1

5. Taxation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -11-

Tax expense 

2022   2021 
 
                          GBP'million GBP'million 
Current tax 
Current tax                     -    (0.5) 
Adjustment in respect of prior years        -     0.6 
Total current tax credit              -     0.1 
Deferred tax 
Origination and reversal of temporary differences  (1.5)   3.4 
Effect of changes in tax rates           (0.7)   (5.4) 
Adjustment in respect of prior years        0.2    (1.2) 
Total deferred tax expense             (2.0)   (3.2) 
Total tax expense                  (2.0)   (3.1)

Reconciliation of the total tax expense 

Effective      Effective 
                                       2022         2021 
                                             tax rate       tax rate 
                                        GBP'million      GBP'million 
                                             %          % 
Accounting loss before tax                           (70.7)       (245.1) 
Tax expense at statutory tax rate of 19% (2021: 19%)              13.4   19.0%   46.6    19.0% 
Tax effects of: 
Non-deductible expenses - depreciation on non-qualifying fixed assets     (2.5)   (3.5%)  (2.7)   (1.1%) 
Non-deductible expenses - investment property impairment            (0.1)   (0.1%)  (1.8)   (0.8%) 
Non-deductible expenses - remediation                     (0.6)   (0.8%)  (7.1)   (2.9%) 
Non-deductible expenses - other                        (0.4)   (0.6%)  (0.1)   - 
Impact of intangible asset write-off on research and development deferred tax 0.3    0.4%   3.0    1.2% 
liability 
Share-based payments                              0.1    0.1%   (0.3)   (0.1%) 
Adjustment in respect of prior years                      0.2    0.2%   (0.6)   (0.3%) 
Current year losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised    (11.7)   (16.5%)  (34.7)   (14.1%) 
Effect of changes in tax rates                         (0.7)   (1.0%)  (5.4)   (2.2%) 
Tax expense reported in the consolidated income statement           (2.0)   (2.8%)  (3.1)   (1.3%)

Deferred tax assets 

31 December 2022 
                     Investment 
                           Share-  Property, 
                Unused   securities           Intangible 
                           based   plant and      Total 
                tax losses and               assets 
                           payments equipment      GBP'million 
                GBP'million impairments           GBP'million 
                           GBP'million GBP'million 
                     GBP'million 
Deferred tax assets       12     3      1     -     -     16 
Deferred tax liabilities    -     4      -     (26)   (6)    (28) 
Deferred tax liabilities (net) 12     7      1     (26)   (6)    (12) 
1 January            13     5      -     (23)   (7)    (12) 
Income statement        (1)    -      1     (3)    1     (2) 
Other comprehensive income   -     2      -     -     -     2 
31 December           12     7      1     (26)   (6)    (12) 
                31 December 2021 
                     Investment 
                           Share-  Property, 
                Unused   securities           Intangible 
                           based   plant and      Total 
                tax losses and               assets 
                           payments equipment      GBP'million 
                GBP'million impairments           GBP'million 
                           GBP'million GBP'million 
                     GBP'million 
Deferred tax assets       13     3      -     -     -     16 
Deferred tax liabilities    -     2      -     (23)   (7)    (28) 
Deferred tax liabilities (net) 13     5      -     (23)   (7)    (12) 
1 January           12     2      -     (16)   (10)    (12) 
Income statement        1     -      -     (7)    3     (3) 
Other comprehensive income   -     3      -     -     -     3 
31 December           13     5      -     (23)   (7)    (12)

Unrecognised deferred tax assets

We have total unused tax losses of GBP859 million for which a deferred tax asset of GBP215 million has not been recognised. The impact of recognising the deferred tax asset in the future would be material.

Although there is an expectation for profits in the near future, the tax benefits would be spread over a number of years. In addition, the 50% corporate loss restriction in place extends the timeline over which we can offset losses against future profits. This will be reassessed for the year ending 31 December 2023 in light of actual performance against our forecasts and prevailing market conditions. There is no time limit beyond which these losses expire.

6. Financial instruments

Our financial instruments primarily comprise customer deposits, loans and advances to customers and investment securities, all of which arise as a result of our normal operations.

The main financial risks arising from our financial instruments are credit risk, liquidity risk and market risks (price and interest rate risk).

The financial instruments we hold are simple in nature and we do not consider that we have made any significant or material judgements relating to the classification and measurement of financial instruments under IFRS 9.

Cash and balances with the Bank of England, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and other assets and liabilities which meet the definition of financial instruments are not included in the following tables.

Classification of financial instruments 

31 December 2022 
                              Fair value 
                              through       Amortised 
                                    FVOCI        Total 
                              profit and      cost 
                                    GBP'million      GBP'million 
                              loss         GBP'million 
                              GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers               -     -     13,102  13,102 
Investment securities                    -      571    5,343   5,914 
Financial assets held as fair value through profit and loss 1     -     -     1 
Derivative financial assets                 23     -     -     23 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers                   -     -     16,014  16,014 
Deposits from central bank                 -     -     3,800   3,800 
Debt securities                       -     -     571    571 
Derivative financial liabilities               26    -     -     26 
Repurchase agreements                    -     -     238    238 
                              31 December 2021 
                              Fair value 
                              through       Amortised 
                                    FVOCI        Total 
                              profit        cost 
                                    GBP'million      GBP'million 
                              and loss       GBP'million 
                              GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers               -     -     12,290  12,290 
Investment securities                    -     798    4,776   5,574 
Financial assets held as fair value through profit and loss 3     -     -     3 
Derivative financial assets                 1     -     -     1 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers                   -     -     16,448  16,448 
Deposits from central bank                  -     -     3,800   3,800 
Debt securities                       -     -     588    588

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -12- 

Derivative financial liabilities              11     -     -     11 
Repurchase agreements                    -     -     169    169

7. Loans and advances to customers 

31 December 2022       31 December 2021 
                             Gross        Net    Gross        Net 
                                  ECL              ECL 
                             carrying      carrying carrying       carrying 
                                  allowance           allowance 
                             amount        amount  amount        amount 
                                  GBP'million           GBP'million 
                             GBP'million      GBP'million GBP'million      GBP'million 
Consumer lending                     1,480   (75)   1,405   890    (42)   848 
Retail mortgages                     7,649   (20)   7,629  6,723   (19)   6,704 
Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance) 3,748   (84)   3,664   4,526   (102)   4,424 
Asset and invoice finance                 412    (8)    404    320    (6)    314 
Total loans and advances to customers           13,289  (187)   13,102  12,459   (169)   12,290

An analysis of the gross loans and advances by product category is set out below: 

31 December 31 December 
 
                      2022    2021 
                      GBP'million  GBP'million 
Overdrafts                  60     66 
Credit cards                 19     13 
Term loans                  1,401    811 
Total consumer lending            1,480    890 
Residential owner occupied          5,507    5,022 
Retail buy-to-let              2,142    1,701 
Total retail mortgages            7,649    6,723 
Total retail lending             9,129    7,613 
Professional buy-to-let           731     950 
Bounce back loans              801     1,304 
Coronavirus business interruption loans   127     165 
Recovery loan scheme             385    157 
Other term loans               1,578    1,791 
Commercial term loans            3,622    4,367 
Overdrafts and revolving credit facilities  122     156 
Credit cards                 4      3 
Asset and invoice finance          412     320 
Total commercial lending           4,160    4,846 
Gross loans and advances to customers    13,289   12,459 
Amounts include: 
Repayable at short notice          156     181 Recovery loan scheme includes GBP97 million acquired from third parties under forward flow arrangements (31 December 2021: GBP66 million). The loans are held in a trust arrangement in which we hold 99% of the beneficial interest, with the issuer retaining the remaining 1% (the trust retains the legal title loans).

8. Investment securities 

31 December 
                       31 December 
                             2021 
                       2022 
                             GBP'million 
                       GBP'million 
Investment securities held at FVOCI      571     798 
Investment securities held at amortised cost  5,343    4,776 
Total investment securities          5,914    5,574

Investment securities held at FVOCI 

31 December 31 December 
 
                      2022    2021 
                      GBP'million  GBP'million 
Sovereign bonds               215     566 
Residential mortgage-backed securities   38     38 
Covered bonds                152     156 
Multi-lateral development bank bonds    166     38 
Total investment securities held at FVOCI  571     798

Investment securities held at amortised cost 

31 December 
                                31 December 
                          2022 
                                2021 
                          GBP'million 
                                GBP'million 
Sovereign bonds                   1,717   1,198 
Residential mortgage-backed securities       1,095   1,687 
Covered bonds                    542    442 
Multi-lateral development bank bonds        1,821   1,289 
Asset backed securities               168    160 
Total investment securities held at amortised cost 5,343   4,776

9. Property, plant and equipment 

Freehold Fixtures, 
             Investment Leasehold                    Right-of-use 
                         land and fittings and IT Hardware       Total 
             property  improvements                  assets 
                         buildings equipment  GBP'million        GBP'million 
             GBP'million GBP'million                    GBP'million 
                         GBP'million GBP'million 
Cost 
1 January 2022      18     280     341    24      1      295     959 
Additions        -     -      22    -      7      1      30 
Disposals        -     -      -     -      -      (13)     (13) 
Write-offs        -     (10)     -     (2)     -      -      (12) 
Moved to held for sale  (6)    -      -     -      -      -      (6) 
Transfers        -     (9)     9     -      -      -      - 
31 December 2022     12     261     372    22      8      283     958 
Accumulated depreciation 
1 January 2022      12     68      28    19      -      67      194 
Depreciation charge   -     12      5     3      2      13      35 
Impairments       1     -      -     -      -      -      1 
Disposals        -     -      -     -      -      (3)     (3) 
Write-offs        -     (10)     -     (2)     -      -      (12) 
Moved to held for sale  (5)    -      -     -      -      -      (5) 
Transfers        -     (1)     1     -      -      -      - 
31 December 2022     8     69      34    20      2      77      210 
Net book value      4     192     338    2      6      206     748 
                         Freehold Fixtures, 
             Investment Leasehold                    Right-of-use 
                         land and fittings and IT Hardware       Total 
             property  improvements                  assets 
                         buildings equipment  GBP'million        GBP'million 
             GBP'million GBP'million                    GBP'million 
                         GBP'million GBP'million 
Cost 
1 January 2021      18     292     298    25      11     330     974 
Additions         -     12      29    -      1      (4)     38 
Disposals         -     -      -     -      -      (29)     (29) 
Write-offs        -     (10)     -     (1)     (11)    (2)     (24) 
Transfers         -     (14)     14    -      -      -      - 
31 December 2021     18     280     341    24      1      295     959 
Accumulated depreciation 
1 January 2021      12     66      21    15      7      47      168 
Depreciation charge    -     14      4     4      2      18      42 
Impairments        -     -      -     -      -      6      6 
Disposals         -     -      -     -      -      (4)     (4) 
Write-offs        -     (9)     -     -      (9)     -      (18) 
Transfers         -     (3)     3     -      -      -      - 
31 December 2021     12     68      28    19      -      67     194 
Net book value      6     212     313    5      1      228     765

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -13-

10. Intangible assets 

Goodwill Brands   Software  Total 
 
             GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
Cost 
1 January 2022       10    2     336    348 
Additions         -     -     24     24 
Write-offs         -     -     (22)    (22) 
31 December 2022      10    2     338    350 
Accumulated amortisation 
1 January 2022       -     -     105    105 
Amortisation charge    -     -     42     42 
Write-offs         -     -     (13)    (13) 
31 December 2022      -     -     134    134 
Net book value       10    2     204    216 
             Goodwill  Brands  Software  Total 
 
              GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 
Cost 
1 January 2021       10     2     328    340 
Additions         -     -     39     39 
Write-offs         -     -     (32)    (32) 
Deferred grant       -     -     1     1 
31 December 2021      10     2     336    348 
Accumulated amortisation 
1 January 2021       -     -     86     86 
Amortisation charge    -     -     38     38 
Impairments        -     -     7     7 
Write-offs         -     -     (26)    (26) 
31 December 2021      -     -     105    105 
Net book value       10     2     231    243

11. Leases

Lease liabilities 

2022   2021 
                GBP'million GBP'million 
1 January           269    327 
Additions and modifications  1     (6) 
Disposals            (11)   (40) 
Lease payments made       (25)   (29) 
Interest on lease liabilities  14    17 
31 December           248   269

Minimum lease payments 

31 December 31 December 
 
               2022    2021 
               GBP'million  GBP'million 
Within one year        24     25 
Due in one to five years   88     92 
Due in more than five years  172     219 
Total             284     336

12. Expected credit losses and credit risk

Expected credit loss expense 

2022   2021 
 
                              GBP'million GBP'million 
Retail mortgages1                      1    (7) 
Consumer lending1                      33    17 
Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance) 1 (18)   4 
Asset and invoice finance1                 2    1 
Investment securities                   1     - 
Write-offs and other movements               21    7 
Total expected credit loss expense             40    22

1. Represents the movement in ECL stock during the year and therefore excludes write-offs which are shown separately.

The write-offs and other movements during 2022 primarily related to the write-off of a small number of large commercial single name exposures. These amounts had previously been fully provided for.

Loss allowance

Total loans and advances to customers 

Gross carrying amount        Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million     Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total   Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 
              2   3          1   2   3             2   3 
1 January 2022   10,071 1,925 462  1  12,459  (47) (49) (73) -      10,024 1,876 389  1  12,290 
                                       (169) 
Transfers to/    517   (504) (13) -  -     (13) 13  -   -  -    504   (491) (13) -  - 
(from) Stage 11 
Transfers to/    (451)  458  (7)  -  -     2   (2)  -   -  -    (449)  456  (7)  -  - 
(from) Stage 2 
Transfers to/    (124)  (73)  197  -  -     1   7   (8)  -  -    (123)  (66)  189  -  - 
(from) Stage 3 
Net remeasurement  -    -   -   -  -     10  (10) (15) -  (15)  10   (10)  (15) -  (15) 
due to transfers2 
New lending3    3,157  742  31  -  3,930   (30) (15) (11) -  (56)  3,127  727  20  -  3,874 
Repayments, 
additional 
drawdowns      (604)  (107) (26) (1) (738)   -   -   -   -  -    (604)  (107) (26) (1) (738) 
and interest 
accrued 
Derecognitions4       (353)    -       7   10  34  -  51       (343)    - 
          (1,717)    (292)   (2,362)                 (1,710)    (258)   (2,311) 
Changes to model  -    -   -   -  -     4   (5)  3   -  2    4    (5)  3   -  2 
assumptions5 
31 December 2022  10,849 2,088 352  -  13,289  (66) (51) (70) -      10,783 2,037 282  -  13,102 
                                       (187) 
Off-balance sheet 
items 
Commitments and               1,115              -                 1,115 
guarantees 
           Gross carrying amount       Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million      Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total   Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 
               2   3          1   2   3             2   3 
1 January 2021    10,175 1,812 257  -  12,244  (30) (69) (55) -  (154)  10,145 1,743 202  -  12,090 
Transfers to/(from) 559   (537) (22) -  -     (16) 16  -   -  -    543   (521) (22) -  - 
Stage 1 
Transfers to/(from) (772)  787  (15) -  -     2   (3)  1   -  -    (770)  784  (14) -  - 
Stage 2 
Transfers to/(from) (202)  (110) 312  -  -     -   6   (6)  -  -    (202)  (104) 306  -  - 
Stage 3 
Net remeasurement  -    -   -   -  -     11  (11) (19) -  (19)  11   (11) (19) -  (19) 
due to transfers 
New lending     2,157  357  18  1  2,533   (23) (13) (10) -  (46)  2,134  344  8   1  2,487 
Repayments, 
additional drawdowns (318)  (57) (16) -  (391)   -   -   -   -  -    (318)  (57) (16) -  (391) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions    (1,528) (327) (72) -  (1,927)  5   11  20  -  36   (1,523) (316) (52) -  (1,891) 
Changes to model   -    -   -   -  -     4   14  (4)  -  14   4    14  (4)  -  14 
assumptions 
31 December 2021   10,071 1,925 462  1  12,459  (47) (49) (73) -  (169)  10,024 1,876 389  1  12,290 
Off-balance sheet 
items 
Commitments and                1,245              -                1,245 
guarantees

1. Represents stage transfers prior to any ECL remeasurements.

2. Represents the remeasurement between the 12 month and lifetime ECL due to stage transfer. In addition it includes any ECL change resulting from model assumptions and forward-looking information on these loans.

3. Represents the increase in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been newly originated, purchased or renewed as well as any ECL that has been recognised in relation to these loans during the year.

4. Represents the decrease in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been fully repaid, sold or written off.

5. Represents the change in ECL to those loans that remain within the same stage through the year.

Retail mortgages 

Gross carrying amount       Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million      Stage Stage Stage POCI Total   Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
           1   2   3          1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2022    5,546 1,063 114  -  6,723   (2)  (12) (5)  -  (19)  5,544 1,051 109  -  6,704 
1 January 2022    293  (281) (12) -  -     (4)  4   -   -  -    289  (277) (12) -  - 
Transfers to/(from)  (199) 205  (6)  -  -     -   -   -   -  -    (199) 205  (6)  -  - 
Stage 1 
Transfers to/(from)  (16)  (22)  38  -  -     -   1   (1)  -  -    (16)  (21)  37  -  - 
Stage 2 
Transfers to/(from)  -   -   -   -  -     4   (1)  -   -  3    4   (1)  -   -  3 
Stage 3 
Net remeasurement   1,666 549  1   -  2,216   (3)  (7)  -   -  (10)  1,663 542  1   -  2,206 
due to transfers 
New lending      (130) (22)  (5)  -  (157)   -   -   -   -  -    (130) (22)  (5)  -  (157) 
Repayments, 
additional drawdowns (965) (149) (19) -  (1,133)  (1)  2   3   -  4    (966) (147) (16) -  (1,129) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions    -   -   -   -  -     -   2   -   -  2    -   2   -   -  2 
31 December 2022   6,195 1,343 111  -  7,649   (6)  (11) (3)  -  (20)  6,189 1,332 108  -  7,629 
           Gross carrying amount       Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million      Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total   Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage 1 Stage Stage POCI Total 
               2   3          1   2   3             2   3

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -14- 

1 January 2021    5,911  863  118  -  6,892   (5)  (17) (4)  -  (26)  5,906  846  114  -  6,866 
Transfers to/(from) 362   (345) (17) -  -     (8)  8   -   -  -    354   (337) (17) -  - 
Stage 1 
Transfers to/(from) (469)  477  (8)  -  -     1   (1)  -   -  -    (468)  476  (8)  -  - 
Stage 2 
Transfers to/(from) (19)  (26) 45  -  -     -   1   (1)  -  -    (19)  (25) 44  -  - 
Stage 3 
Net remeasurement  -    -   -   -  -     7   (1)  -   -  6    7    (1)  -   -  6 
due to transfers 
New lending     894   233  -   -  1,127   (1)  (4)  -   -  (5)   893   229  -   -  1,122 
Repayments, 
additional drawdowns (131)  (17) (2)  -  (150)   -   -   -   -  -    (131)  (17) (2)  -  (150) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions    (1,002) (122) (22) -  (1,146)  1   1   1   -  3    (1,001) (121) (21) -  (1,143) 
Changes to model   -    -   -   -  -     3   1   (1)  -  3    3    1   (1)  -  3 
assumptions 
31 December 2021   5,546  1,063 114  -  6,723   (2)  (12) (5)  -  (19)  5,544  1,051 109  -  6,704

Consumer lending 

Gross carrying amount      Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million         Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
             1   2   3          1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2022       786  82  21  1  890   (18) (8)  (16) -  (42)  768  74  5   1  848 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 19   (19) -   -  -    (2)  2   -   -  -    17   (17) -   -  - 
1 
Transfers to/(from) Stage (96)  96  -   -  -    1   (1)  -   -  -    (95)  95  -   -  - 
2 
Transfers to/(from) Stage (21)  (6)  27  -  -    1   2   (3)  -  -    (20)  (4)  24  -  - 
3 
Net remeasurement due to  -   -   -   -  -    2   (3)  (15) -  (16)  2   (3)  (15) -  (16) 
transfers 
New lending        806  156  12  -  974   (15) (7)  (9)  -  (31)  791  149  3   -  943 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns         (144) (41) (6)  (1) (192)  -   -   -   -  -    (144) (41) (6)  (1) (192) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions       (170) (18) (4)  -  (192)  5   1   1   -  7    (165) (17) (3)  -  (185) 
Changes to model      -   -   -   -  -    5   2   -   -  7    5   2   -   -  7 
assumptions 
31 December 2022      1,180 250  50  -  1,480  (21) (12) (42) -  (75)  1,159 238  8   -  1,405 
              Gross carrying amount     Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million          Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
              1   2   3         1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2021       149  43  12  -  204   (6)  (9)  (10) -  (25)  143  34  2   -  179 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 8   (8)  -   -  -    (1)  1   -   -  -    7   (7)  -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (6)  6   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    (6)  6   -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2)  (3)  5   -  -    -   2   (2)  -  -    (2)  (1)  3   -  - 
Net remeasurement due to  -   -   -   -  -    1   -   (2)  -  (1)   1   -   (2)  -  (1) 
transfers 
New lending         697  66  12  1  776   (16) (7)  (9)  -  (32)  681  59  3   1  744 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns          (20) (9)  (1)  -  (30)  -   -   -   -  -    (20) (9)  (1)  -  (30) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions       (40) (13) (7)  -  (60)  1   2   7   -  10   (39) (11) -   -  (50) 
Changes to model      -   -   -   -  -    3   3   -   -  6    3   3   -   -  6 
assumptions 
31 December 2021      786  82  21  1  890   (18) (8)  (16) -  (42)  768  74  5   1  848

Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance)

Our top 10 commercial exposures total GBP310 million (2021: GBP326 million), representing 8% (2021: 7%) of our total commercial lending. 

Gross carrying amount      Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million         Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
             1   2   3          1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2022       3,425 775  326  -  4,526  (23) (28) (51) -      3,402 747  275  -  4,424 
                                         (102) 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 202     (1)  -  -    (7)  7   -   -  -    195     (1)  -  - 
1                (201)                              (194) 
Transfers to/(from) Stage (148) 149  (1)  -  -    1   (1)  -   -  -    (147) 148  (1)  -  - 
2 
Transfers to/(from) Stage (85)  (45) 130  -  -    -   4   (4)  -  -    (85)  (41) 126  -  - 
3 
Net remeasurement due to  -   -   -   -  -    4   (5)  -   -  (1)   4   (5)  -   -  (1) 
transfers 
New lending        485  36  17  -  538   (9)  (1)  (1)  -  (11)  476  35  16  -  527 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns         (275) (42) (14) -  (331)  -   -   -   -  -    (275) (42) (14) -  (331) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions       (532)       -  (985)  2   6   29  -  37   (530)       -  (948) 
                 (184) (269)                           (178) (240) 
Changes to model      -   -   -   -  -    (1)  (9)  3   -  (7)   (1)  (9)  3   -  (7) 
assumptions 
31 December 2022      3,072 488  188  -  3,748  (33) (27) (24) -  (84)  3,039 461  164  -  3,664 
              Gross carrying amount     Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million          Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
              1   2   3         1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2021       3,843 906  125  -  4,874  (15) (43) (40) -  (98)  3,828 863  85  -  4,776 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 189  (184) (5)  -  -    (7)  7   -   -  -    182  (177) (5)  -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (292) 299  (7)  -  -    1   (2)  1   -  -    (291) 297  (6)  -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (179) (81) 260  -  -    -   3   (3)  -  -    (179) (78) 257  -  - 
Net remeasurement due to  -   -   -   -  -    3   (9)  (16) -  (22)  3   (9)  (16) -  (22) 
transfers 
New lending         427  58  6   -  491   (4)  (2)  (1)  -  (7)   423  56  5   -  484 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns          (120) (31) (12) -  (163)  -   -   -   -  -    (120) (31) (12) -  (163) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions       (443) (192) (41) -  (676)  2   8   11  -  21   (441) (184) (30) -  (655) 
Changes to model      -   -   -   -  -    (3)  10  (3)  -  4    (3)  10  (3)  -  4 
assumptions 
31 December 2021      3,425 775  326  -  4,526  (23) (28) (51) -  (102)  3,402 747  275  -  4,424

Asset and invoice finance 

Gross carrying amount     Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million          Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
              1   2   3         1   2   3         1   2   3 
1 January 2022        314  5   1   -  320   (4)  (1)  (1)  -  (6)   310  4   -   -  314 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 3   (3)  -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    3   (3)  -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (8)  8   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    (8)  8   -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2)  -   2   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    (2)  -   2   -  - 
Net remeasurement due to   -   -   -   -  -    -   (1)  -   -  (1)   -   (1)  -   -  (1) 
transfers 
New lending         200  1   1   -  202   (3)  -   (1)  -  (4)   197  1   -   -  198 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns          (55) (2)  (1)  -  (58)  -   -   -   -  -    (55) (2)  (1)  -  (58) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions        (50) (2)  -   -  (52)  1   1   1   -  3    (49) (1)  1   -  (49) 
Changes to model       -   -   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  - 
assumptions 
31 December 2022       402  7   3   -  412   (6)  (1)  (1)  -  (8)   396  6   2   -  404 
              Gross carrying amount     Loss allowance         Net carrying amount 
GBP'million          Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total  Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 
              1   2   3         1   2   3         1   2   3

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -15- 

1 January 2021       272  -   2   -  274   (4)  -   (1)  -  (5)   268  -   1   -  269 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 1 -   -   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 2 (5)  5   -   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    (5)  5   -   -  - 
Transfers to/(from) Stage 3 (2)  -   2   -  -    -   -   -   -  -    (2)  -   2   -  - 
Net remeasurement due to  -   -   -   -  -    -   (1)  (1)  -  (2)   -   (1)  (1)  -  (2) 
transfers 
New lending         139  -   -   -  139   (2)  -   -   -  (2)   137  -   -   -  137 
Repayments, additional 
drawdowns          (47) -   (1)  -  (48)  -   -   -   -  -    (47) -   (1)  -  (48) 
and interest accrued 
Derecognitions       (43) -   (2)  -  (45)  1   -   1   -  2    (42) -   (1)  -  (43) 
Changes to model      -   -   -   -  -    1   -   -   -  1    1   -   -   -  1 
assumptions 
31 December 2021      314  5   1   -  320   (4)  (1)  (1)  -  (6)   310  4   -   -  314

Credit risk exposures

Retail mortgages 

31 December 2022              31 December 2021 
            Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI      Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI 
GBP'million       12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 
            ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL       ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL 
Up to date       6,194  1,289  33    -    7,516 5,544  1,010  38    -    6,592 
1 to 29 days past due  1    21    7    -    29  2    27    9    -    38 
30 to 89 days past due -    33    15    -    48  -    26    16    -    42 
90+ days past due    -    -    56    -    56  -    -    51    -    51 
Gross carrying amount  6,195  1,343  111   -    7,649 5,546  1,063  114   -    6,723

Consumer lending 

31 December 2022              31 December 2021 
            Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI      Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI 
GBP'million       12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 
            ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL       ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL 
Up to date       1,172  235   3    -    1,410 786   71    2    -    859 
1 to 29 days past due  8    2    -    -    10  -    2    -    -    2 
30 to 89 days past due -    13    5    -    18  -    9    3    -    12 
90+ days past due    -    -    42    -    42  -    -    16    1    17 
Gross carrying amount  1,180  250   50    -    1,480 786   82    21    1    890

Commercial lending (excluding asset and invoice finance) 

31 December 2022              31 December 2021 
            Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI      Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI 
GBP'million       12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 
            ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL       ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL 
Up to date       3,052  412   64    -    3,528 3,414  654   117   -    4,185 
1 to 29 days past due  20    36    5    -    61  11    43    2    -    56 
30 to 89 days past due -    40    20    -    60  -    78    23    -    101 
90+ days past due    -    -     99    -    99  -    -    184   -    184 
Gross carrying amount  3,072  488   188   -    3,748 3,425  775   326   -    4,526

Asset and invoice finance 

31 December 2022             31 December 2021 
            Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI      Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI 
GBP'million       12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 12-month Lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Total 
            ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL      ECL   ECL   ECL   ECL 
Up to date       401   7    3    -    411  313   2    1    -    316 
1 to 29 days past due  1    -    -    -    1   1    3    -    -    4 
30 to 89 days past due -    -    -    -    -  -    -    -    -    - 
90+ days past due    -    -    -    -    -  -    -    -    -    - 
Gross carrying amount  402   7    3    -    412  314   5    1    -    320

Credit risk concentration

Retail mortgage lending by repayment type 

31 December 2022                31 December 2021 
              GBP'million                    GBP'million 
              Retail owner    Retail   Total      Retail owner    Retail   Total 
              occupied      buy-to-let retail      occupied      buy-to-let retail 
                             mortgages                    mortgages 
Interest only        2,005        2,047   4,052      2,113        1,620   3,733 
Capital and repayment    3,502        95     3,597      2,909        81     2,990 
Total retail mortgage    5,507        2,142   7,649      5,022        1,701   6,723 
lending

Retail mortgage lending by geographic exposure 

31 December 2022                31 December 2021 
              GBP'million                    GBP'million 
              Retail owner    Retail   Total      Retail owner    Retail   Total 
              occupied      buy-to-let retail      occupied      buy-to-let retail 
                             mortgages                    mortgages 
Greater London       1,937        1,201   3,138      2,130        1,048   3,178 
South east         1,435        408    1,843      1,157        283    1,440 
South west         476         99     575       434         82     516 
East of England       531         163    694       309         69     378 
North west         263         68     331       264         62     326 
West Midlands        226         76     302       190         61     251 
Yorkshire and the Humber  184         34     218       139         34     173 
East Midlands        168         54     222       140         25     165 
Wales            109         18     127       110         20     130 
North east         63         10     73       62         10     72 
Scotland          115         11     126       87         7     94 
Total retail mortgage    5,507        2,142   7,649      5,022        1,701   6,723 
lending

Retail mortgage lending by DTV 

31 December 2022                31 December 2021 
              GBP'million                    GBP'million 
              Retail owner    Retail   Total      Retail owner    Retail   Total 
              occupied      buy-to-let retail      occupied      buy-to-let retail 
                             mortgages                    mortgages 
Less than 50%        2,007        568    2,575      1,907        524    2,431 
51-60%           961         463    1,424      767         415    1,182 
61-70%           1,088        660    1,748      1,092        564    1,656 
71-80%           990         434    1,424      805         188    993 
81-90%           374         13     387       400         3     403 
91-100%           87         -     87       51         3     54 
More than 100%       -          4     4        -          4     4 
Total retail mortgage    5,507        2,142   7,649      5,022        1,701   6,723 
lending

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -16-

Commercial lending - excluding BBLS by repayment type 

31 December 2022                 31 December 2021 
            GBP'million                    GBP'million 
            Professional Other                Professional Other 
                        Total commercial term              Total commercial term 
            buy-to-let  term   loans           buy-to-let  term   loans 
                   loans                      loans 
Interest only      691     253    944           897     230    1,127 
Capital and repayment  40      1,837   1,877          53      1,883   1,936 
Total commercial term  731     2,090   2,821          950     2,113   3,063 
loans

Commercial term lending - excluding BBLS by geographic exposure 

31 December 2022                 31 December 2021 
            GBP'million                    GBP'million 
            Professional Other                Professional Other 
                        Total commercial term              Total commercial term 
            buy-to-let  term   loans           buy-to-let  term   loans 
                   loans                      loans 
Greater London      472     1,052   1,524          676     1,186   1,862 
South east        149     377    526           160     390    550 
South west        22      143    165           28      151    179 
East of England     45      147    192           39      71    110 
North west        13      153    166           18      150    168 
West Midlands      8      112    120           9      84    93 
Yorkshire and the    3      23    26            3      17    20 
Humber 
East Midlands      12      43    55            9      27    36 
Wales          3      11    14            4      12    16 
North east        3      19    22            3      17    20 
Scotland         -      7     7            -      6     6 
Northern Ireland     1      3     4            1      2     3 
Total commercial term  731     2,090   2,821          950     2,113   3,063 
loans

Commercial term lending - excluding BBLS by sector exposure 

31 December 2022                31 December 2021 
              GBP'million                   GBP'million 
              Professional Other               Professional Other 
                         Total commercial term             Total commercial term 
              buy-to-let  term   loans          buy-to-let  term   loans 
                     loans                     loans 
Real estate (rent, buy and  731     681   1,412          950     837   1,787 
sell) 
Hospitality         -      372   372           -      361   361 
Health and social work    -      334   334           -      225   225 
Legal, accountancy and    -      196   196           -      206   206 
consultancy 
Retail            -      161   161           -      136   136 
Real estate (develop)    -      6    6            -      46    46 
Recreation, cultural and   -      87    87           -      88    88 
sport 
Construction        -       62    62           -      85    85 
Education          -      17    17           -      17    17 
Real estate (management of) -      9    9            -      9    9 
Investment and unit trusts  -      11    11           -      6    6 
Other            -       154   154           -      97    97 
Total commercial term loans 731     2,090  2,821          950     2,113  3,063

Commercial term lending - excluding BBLS by DTV 

31 December 2022                 31 December 2021 
             GBP'million                    GBP'million 
             Retail owner    Retail   Total       Retail owner    Retail   Total 
             occupied      buy-to-let retail      occupied      buy-to-let retail 
                            mortgages                    mortgages 
Less than 50%       278         817    1,095      306         770    1,076 
51-60%          158         433    591       232         483    715 
61-70%          219         112    331       282         158    440 
71-80%          62         76     138       112         63     175 
81-90%          3          53     56        8          30     38 
91-100%          5          12     17        6          27     33 
More than 100%      6          587    593       4          582    586 
Total commercial term   731         2,090   2,821      950         2,113   3,063 
loans

13. Legal and regulatory matters

As part of the normal course of business we are subject to legal and regulatory matters. The matters outlined below represent contingent liabilities and as such at the reporting date no provision has been made for any of these cases within the financial statements. This is because, based on the facts currently known, it is not practicable to predict the outcome, if any, of these matters or reliably estimate any financial impact. Their inclusion does not constitute any admission of wrongdoing or legal liability.

Financial Crime

The FCA is currently undertaking enquiries regarding our financial crime systems and controls. We continue to engage and co-operate fully with the FCA in relation to these matters.

Magic Money Machine litigation

In 2022 Arkeyo LLC, a software company based in the United States, filed a civil suit with a stated value of over GBP24 million against us in the English High Court alleging, among other matters, that we infringed their copyright and misappropriated their trade secrets relating to money counting machines (i.e. our Magic Money Machines).

We believe Arkeyo LLC's claims are without merit and are vigorously defending the claim.

14. Fair value of financial instruments 

31 December 2022 
                                                 With 
                                      Quoted  Using 
                                                 significant Total 
                                 Carrying market  observable       fair 
                                                 unobservable 
                                 value   price   inputs         value 
                                                 inputs 
                                 GBP'million Level 1  Level 2         GBP'million 
                                                 Level 3 
                                      GBP'million GBP'million 
                                                 GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers                  13,102  -     -      12,321    12,321 
Investment securities held at fair value through other       571    533    38    -       571 
comprehensive income 
Investment securities held at amortised cost            5,343   3,834   1,135   40      5,009 
Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss    1    -     -     1      1 
Derivative financial assets                    23    -     23     -      23 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers                      16,014  -     -      16,004    16,004 
Deposits from central bank                     3,800  -     -     3,800    3,800 
Debt securities                          571   423    -     -      423 
Derivative financial liabilities                  26    -     26     -      26 
Repurchase agreements                       238   -     -     238     238

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -17- 

31 December 2021 
                                                 With 
                                      Quoted  Using 
                                                 significant Total 
                                 Carrying market  observable       fair 
                                                 unobservable 
                                 value   price   inputs         value 
                                                 inputs 
                                 GBP'million Level 1  Level 2         GBP'million 
                                                 Level 3 
                                      GBP'million GBP'million 
                                                 GBP'million 
Assets 
Loans and advances to customers                  12,290  -     -     12,356    12,356 
Investment securities held at fair value through other      798    760    38     -      798 
comprehensive income 
Investment securities held at amortised cost           4,776   2,977   1,710   60      4,747 
Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss    3     -     -     3      3 
Derivative financial assets                    1     -     -     1      1 
Liabilities 
Deposits from customers                      16,448  -     -     16,452    16,452 
Deposits from central bank                    3,800   -     -     3,800    3,800 
Debt securities                          588    495    -     -      495 
Derivative financial liabilities                 11    -     11     -      11 
Repurchase agreements                       169    -     -     169     169

Information on how fair values are calculated are explained below:

Loans and advances to customers

Fair value is calculated based on the present value of future principal and interest cash flows, discounted at the market rate of interest at the balance sheet date, adjusted for future credit losses and prepayments, if considered material.

Investment securities

The fair value of investment securities is based on either observed market prices for those securities that have an active trading market (fair value Level 1 assets), or using observable inputs (in the case of fair value Level 2 assets).

Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss

The financial assets at fair value through profit and loss relate to the loans and advances previously assumed by the RateSetter provision fund. They are measured at the fair value of the amounts that we expect to recover on these loans.

Deposits from customers

Fair values are estimated using discounted cash flows, applying current rates offered for deposits of similar remaining maturities. The fair value of a deposit repayable on demand is approximated by its carrying value.

Debt securities

Fair values are determined using the quoted market price at the balance sheet date.

Deposits from central banks/repurchase agreements

Fair values are estimated using discounted cash flows, applying current rates. Fair values approximate carrying amounts as their balances are either short-dated or are on a variable rate which aligns to the current market rate.

Derivative financial liabilities

The fair values of derivatives are obtained from discounted cash flow models as appropriate.

15. Related party transactions

Key management personnel

Our key management personnel, and persons connected with them, are considered to be related parties. Key management personnel are defined as those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Group. The Directors and members of the Executive Committee are considered to be the key management personnel for disclosure purposes.

Key management compensation

Total compensation cost for key management personnel for the year by category of benefit was as follows: 

2022   2021 
 
                         GBP'million GBP'million 
Short-term benefits               6.2    5.4 
Post-employment benefits             0.1   0.1 
Termination benefits               0.3    - 
Share-based payment costs             1.8   1.3 
Total compensation for key management personnel 8.4    6.8

Short-term employee benefits include salary, medical insurance, bonuses and cash allowances paid to key management personnel. The share-based payment cost represents the IFRS 2 charge for the year which includes awards granted in prior years that have not yet vested.

Banking transactions with key management personnel

We provide banking services to Directors and other key management personnel and persons connected to them.

Deposit transactions during the year and the balances outstanding as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 were as follows: 

2022   2021 
 
                                        GBP'million GBP'million 
Deposits held at 1 January                            1.5   2.1 
Deposits relating to persons and companies newly considered related parties   0.2   0.1 
Deposits relating to persons and companies no longer considered related parties (0.3)  (0.1) 
Net amounts deposited/(withdrawn)                        0.1   (0.6) 
Deposits held as at 31 December                         1.5   1.5

Loan transactions during the year and the balances outstanding as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 were as follows: 

2022   2021 
 
                                       GBP'million GBP'million 
Loans outstanding at 1 January                        3.2   1.9 
Loans relating to persons and companies no longer considered related parties -     (0.5) 
Loans issued during the year                         0.2   1.8 
Net repayments during the year                        (1.3)  - 
Loans outstanding as at 31 December                      2.1   3.2 
Interest received on loans (GBP'000)                      60    30

There were two (31 December 2021: three) loans outstanding at 31 December 2022 totalling GBP2.1 million (31 December 2021: GBP3.2 million). Both are residential mortgages secured on property; all loans were provided on our standard commercial terms.

In addition to the loans detailed above, we have issued credit cards and granted overdraft facilities on current accounts to Directors and key management personnel.

Credit card balances outstanding as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 were as follows: 

2022 2021 
 
                      GBP'000 GBP'000 
Credit cards outstanding as at 31 December 7   5

As with all of our lending we recognise an ECL on loans and credit card balances outstanding with key management personnel. As at 31 December 2022 the only ECL recognised on the balances above was our standard modelled ECL with no individual impairments recognised (31 December 2021: GBPnil). We have not written-off any balances to key management personnel in either 2021 or 2022.

16. Loss per share

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to our ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 

2022   2021 
Loss attributable to our ordinary equity holders (GBP'million)    (72.7) (248.2) 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue - basic ('000) 172,464 172,421 
Basic loss per share (pence)                    (42.2) (144.0)

Diluted loss per share has been calculated by dividing the loss attributable to our ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on the conversion to shares of options granted to colleagues. As we made a loss during both the years to 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, the share options would be antidilutive, as they would reduce the loss per share. Therefore, all the outstanding options have been disregarded in the calculation of dilutive loss per share. 

2022   2021 
Loss attributable to our ordinary equity holders (GBP'million)     (72.7) (248.2) 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue - diluted ('000) 172,464 172,421 
Diluted loss per share (pence)                    (42.2) (144.0)

There have been no transactions involving ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares between the reporting date and the date of the completion of these financial statements which would require the restatement of loss per share.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank plc: Results for Year ended 31 -18-

17. Non-cash items 

2022   2021 
 
                                       GBP'million GBP'million 
Interest income                                (564)   (406) 
Interest expense                                160    110 
Depreciation and amortisation                         77    80 
Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 10    25 
Expected credit loss expense                          40    22 
Share option charge                              2     2 
Grant income recognised in the income statement                (2)    (11) 
Amounts provided for (net of amounts released)                 4     5 
Gain on sale of assets                            -     (9) 
Total adjustments for non-cash items                     (273)   (182)

18. Post balance sheet events

There have been no material post balance sheet events.

Reconciliation from statutory to underlying results 

Impairment 
                         and 
                   Business   write-off 
                   acquisition of     Net C&I         Mortgage Remediation Holding  Underlying 
       Year ended  Statutory and     property,      Transformation portfolio costs    company  basis 
       31 December basis   integration plant,   costs   costs     sale         insertion 
       2022     GBP'million costs    equipment GBP'million GBP'million   GBP'million GBP'million  costs   GBP'million 
                         and                            GBP'million 
                   GBP'million  intangible 
                         assets 
                         GBP'million 
       Net interest 404.1  -      -      0.1   -       -     -      -     404.2 
       income 
       Net fee and 
       commission  81.8   -      -     -     -       -     -      -     81.8 
       income 
       Net gains on 
       sale of    -    -      -     -     -       -     -      -     - 
       assets 
       Other income 37.6   -      -      (1.5)  -       -     -      -     36.1 
       Total income 523.5  -      -      (1.4)  -       -     -      -     522.1 
       General 
       operating   (467.6) -      -      1.4    3.3      -     5.3     1.8    (455.8) 
       expenses 
       Depreciation 
       and      (77.0)  -      -     -            -     -      -     (77.0) 
       amortisation 
       Impairment 
       and 
       write-offs  (9.7)  -       9.7    -     -       -     -      -     - 
       of PPE and 
       intangible 
       assets 
       Total 
       operating   (554.3) -       9.7    1.4    3.3      -     5.3     1.8    (532.8) 
       expenses 
       Expected 
       credit loss  (39.9)  -      -     -     -       -     -      -     (39.9) 
       expense 
       Loss before  (70.7)  -       9.7    -     3.3      -     5.3     1.8    (50.6) 
       tax 
                         Impairment 
                         and 
                   Business   write-off 
                   acquisition of     Net C&I         Mortgage Remediation Holding  Underlying 
       Year ended  Statutory and     property,      Transformation portfolio costs    company  basis 
       31 December basis   integration plant,   costs   costs     sale         insertion 
       2022     GBP'million costs    equipment GBP'million GBP'million   GBP'million GBP'million  costs   GBP'million 
                         and                            GBP'million 
                   GBP'million  intangible 
                         assets 
                         GBP'million 
       Net interest 295.3   -      -     0.4    -       -     -      -     295.7 
       income 
       Net fee and 
       commission  69.6   -      -     -     -       -     -      -     69.6 
       income 
       Net gains on 
       sale of   9.4    -      -     -     -       (8.7)   -      -     0.7 
       assets 
       Other income 44.2   -      -     (9.4)   -       (2.9)   -      -     31.9 
       Total income 418.5   -      -     (9.0)   -       (11.6)  -      -     397.9 
       General 
       operating  (536.1)  2.4     -     9.0    8.9      3.3    45.9    -     (466.6) 
       expenses 
       Depreciation 
       and     (80.2)  -      -     -     -       -     -      -     (80.2) 
       amortisation 
       Impairment 
       and 
       write-offs  (24.9)  -      24.9    -     -       -     -      -     - 
       of PPE and 
       intangible 
       assets 
       Total 
       operating  (641.2)  2.4     24.9    9.0    8.9      3.3    45.9    -     (546.8) 
       expenses 
       Expected 
       credit loss (22.4)  -      -     -     -       -     -      -     (22.4) 
       expense 
       Loss before (245.1)  2.4     24.9    -     8.9      (8.3)   45.9    -     (171.3) 
       tax

Capital information

The information set out within this section does not form part of the statutory accounts for the years ended 31 December 2022 or 31 December 2021.

Key metrics

The table below summarises our key regulatory metrics as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. 

31 December     31 December 
 
                         2022        2021 
                         GBP'million      GBP'million 
Available capital 
CET1 capital                           819          936 
Tier 1 capital                          819          936 
Total capital                         1,069        1,184 
TCR + MREL                           1,416        1,527 
Risk weighted assets (RWAs) 
Total risk weighted assets                   7,990        7,454 
 
Risk-based capital ratios as % of RWAs 
CET1 ratio                    10.3%        12.6% 
Tier 1 ratio                   10.3%        12.6% 
Total capital ratio               13.4%        15.9% 
MREL ratio                    17.7%        20.5% 
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as % of RWAs 
Capital conservation buffer requirement     2.5%        2.5% 
Countercyclical buffer requirement        1.0%        - 
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements 3.5%        2.5% 
 
Leverage ratio 
UK leverage ratio                4.2%        5.2% 
 
Liquidity coverage ratio 
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)          213%        281%

In October 2021 the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee and the PRA published their changes to the UK leverage ratio framework. The changes, which came into effect from 1 January 2022, mean we are now only subject to the UK leverage ratio. The comparative figure of 5.2% differs to the regulatory ratio of 4.4% disclosed last year as it reflects the revised basis of calculation, which excludes claims on central banks.

Leverage ratio

The table below shows our Tier 1 Capital and Total Leverage Exposure that are used to derive the UK leverage ratio. The UK leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 Capital to Total Leverage exposure. 

31 December     31 December 
 
               2022        2021 
               GBP'million      GBP'million 
Common equity tier 1 capital         819          936 
Additional tier 1 capital   -          - 
Tier 1 capital                819          936 
 
CRD IV leverage exposure   19,348       17,869 
 
UK leverage ratio       4.2%        5.2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.