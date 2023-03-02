

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders Plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L), a British asset management firm, on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax fell 23 percent to 586.9 million pounds from last year's 764.1 million pounds.



Basic operating earnings per share were 37.4 pence, down 13 percent from 43 pence a year ago.



The results were hurt by mark-to-market movements on balance sheet items and acquisition related costs including amortisation.



Net operating revenue, excluding performance related fees, increased 1 percent to 2.30 billion pounds from last year's 2.28 billion pounds.



Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 15.0 pence per share, making a total dividend of 21.5 pence per share.



