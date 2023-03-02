Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 1
[02.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|210,740,782.36
|8.574
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|871,997.33
|86.5077
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,110,682.86
|100.5238
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,602.00
|USD
|0
|14,944,493.54
|107.0507
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,485,888.13
|105.1385
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|94,901.00
|EUR
|0
|9,750,227.50
|102.741
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,986,631.56
|97.6832
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,351,020.45
|9.0688
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,990,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,819,053.65
|9.9717
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,349,919.90
|9.8806