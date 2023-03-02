

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), on Thursday, announced that it has committed an additional investment of £35 million in the electrification of its bus fleet and infrastructure. As a result, the Group now expects total bus capital expenditure to be £120 million - £125 million in FY 2024.



This follows applications made in partnership with four local authorities where First Bus operates, to secure £25 million of Government co-funding to accelerate investment in new electric buses and related infrastructure through the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area or ZEBRA funding scheme.



The company stated that the funding is in addition to that already awarded under the first ZEBRA scheme in March 2022 and will allow First Bus to order an additional 117 electric buses, taking the total number of electric buses in its fleet to more than 600 by March 2024.



'This is a significant milestone for First Bus, with its York and Norwich depots set to become the UK's first bus depots outside of London to run fully electric fleets. Another two depots, Bramley in West Yorkshire and Hoeford in Hampshire, will also see the introduction of electric bus fleets and infrastructure as a result of this funding,' the company said.



