Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 09:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares
in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on
Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 March 2023. 



ISIN:          DK0010219070            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 10,906,522 shares (DKK 109,065,220)
------------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        39,615 shares (DKK 396,150)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  10,866,907 shares (DKK 108,669,070)
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454                
------------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 10,714,187 shares (DKK 107,141,870)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        39,615 shares (DKK 396,150)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  10,753,802 shares (DKK 107,538,020)
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
