Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 March 2023. ISIN: DK0010219070 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rockwool A ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before decrease: 10,906,522 shares (DKK 109,065,220) ------------------------------------------------------------ Decrease: 39,615 shares (DKK 396,150) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after decrease: 10,866,907 shares (DKK 108,669,070) ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook code: ROCK A ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3454 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0010219153 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rockwool B ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before increase: 10,714,187 shares (DKK 107,141,870) ------------------------------------------------------------ Increase: 39,615 shares (DKK 396,150) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after increase: 10,753,802 shares (DKK 107,538,020) ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROCK B ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3456 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66