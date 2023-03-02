Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2023 | 09:34
Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on March 9

Press Release March 2, 2023

Systemair AB's (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2022/23 will be published at 08:00 CET on March 9, 2023.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on March 9, 2023. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Call 010-884 8016 alternative international call +44 20 3936 2999 and enter code 643665 minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com


For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's average growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_Q3_2022-23_forhandsinfo_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b58517c-adf0-46c2-9d9d-88cca08af489)

