Paradigm has presented its half yearly results and accounts, reflecting an active period. This included an encouraging safety review for injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS, Zilosul) in the pivotal Phase III trial (PARA_OA_002) for patients with knee osteoarthritis (kOA) pain. The Phase II (PARA_OA_008) biomarker trial reached its primary endpoint, positioning iPPS as a potentially disease-modifying drug. In our opinion, the initiation of the confirmatory Phase III trial (PARA_OA_003) and six-month follow-up results from the PARA_OA_008 trial represent major catalysts expected in CY23. At end-December 2022, the company had A$83.9m cash, supported by an August 2022 capital raise of A$66.0m.

