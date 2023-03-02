Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.03.2023
Segpay Adds Financial Services Leader To C-suite Of Executives

Brian Geary Joins Segpay as Chief Commercial Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Brian Geary has been appointed as the company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

SegPay is a global leader in digital payment processing, offering payment facilitator and gateway solutions. The company is dedicated to providing merchants secure turnkey services to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe. SegPay protects merchants with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System and provides unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/ .

As CCO, Brian will be responsible for setting the overall direction for the company's growth with a specific focus on helping merchants across multiple industries grow their businesses utilizing Segpay's full suite of online payment processing solutions.

"Brian brings extensive global payments experience to our leadership team and we're excited to have him onboard," said Cathy Beardsley Segpay CEO. "I'm confident Brian will help us build on our stellar 22% growth from last year as we continue to expand across the U.S., Mexico, the UK, Europe and beyond."

Brian brings to Segpay over 30 years of experience working for large financial institutions including Visa, NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group, First Data (Now Fiserv), a data analytics company and most recently a board position at a global payments company building their European propositions. He has also held positions in strategy, innovation, marketing, and commercial development.

"I'm delighted to be joining Cathy and her team," said Brian Geary. "They've done an exceptional job building and delivering a great eCommerce proposition across the globe and I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to build on that and deliver more and more to our merchants every day."

Brian is based out of Segpay's UK office. For more on Brian's role with Segpay or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

Media Contact:
Kerrie Levick
Creaxion® for Segpay
Kerrie@Creaxion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/217488/segpay_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segpay-adds-financial-services-leader-to-c-suite-of-executives-301760314.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
