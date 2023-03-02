DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.9526
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8738422
CODE: LESU LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
