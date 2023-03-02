DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.496

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19443151

CODE: WESG LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

