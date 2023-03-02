

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L), a British supplier to the oil and gas industry, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax narrowed to $2.4 million from last year's loss of $85.5 million.



Loss per share was 2.8 cents, compared to loss of 53.2 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 4.7 cents, compared to loss of 27.1 cents in the previous year.



Revenue increased 39 percent to $725.8 million from last year's $521.6 million. Order book surged 124 percent from last year to $473.0 million.



Further, the Board is recommending a 2022 Final Dividend of 4.5 cents per share, which will be paid on May 12 to shareholders on the register on April 21.



This distribution will bring the total dividends to 9.0 cents per share.



Looking ahead, Jim Johnson, Chief Executive, said, 'The outlook for 2023 remains extremely positive for the industry with capital expenditures projected to increase.'



For Hunting, all the Group's businesses are seeing improving demand as onshore and offshore projects increase.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



