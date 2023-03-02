

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid worries about continued monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.



The benchmark DAX was down 129 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,176 after losing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.



Travel and tech stocks dipped as Eurozone government bond yields hit multi-year highs ahead of the release of preliminary euro zone data for February due later in the day. Lufthansa fell over 1 percent and Infineon lost 3 percent.



Kion Group AG rose over 1 percent. The manufacturer of materials handling equipment said it expects an increase in revenue and a significant improvement in both adjusted EBIT and return on capital employed in fiscal 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken