FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.2056

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8969368

CODE: CLMU LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

