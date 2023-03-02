DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 134.5736

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152642

CODE: SP5G LN

ISIN: LU1950341179

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 226934 EQS News ID: 1572931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)