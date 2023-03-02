DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7241

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10460900

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

