DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.751

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28691225

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 226972 EQS News ID: 1573041 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

