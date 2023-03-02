DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.951
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9609302
CODE: ROAI LN
ISIN: LU1838002480
