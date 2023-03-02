DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.7964

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1560515

CODE: TURU LN

ISIN: LU1900067601



ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN

