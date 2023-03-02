DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 260.5872
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63645
CODE: ACWU LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
