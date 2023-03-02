DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 10:18 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.9949
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4602993
CODE: INRU LN
ISIN: FR0010375766
----------------------------------------------------------------------
