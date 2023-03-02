NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (39/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) published on March 2, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Subsea 7 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 18, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 20, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Subsea 7 (SUBC, SUBCN). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123185