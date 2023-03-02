Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

02 March 2023

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014490/22_AF_III___FS___30_09_2022___Signed___JPF.pdf



For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexgroup.com