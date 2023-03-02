Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
PR Newswire
02.03.2023 | 11:48
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artesian Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

Artesian Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 2

02 March 2023

Artesian Finance Plc (the "Company") - 2138005DUW411BCF1W88

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014501/22_AF_I___FS___30_09_2022___PDF___Signed_JPF.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexgroup.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
