DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.9241

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3287656

CODE: ESDG LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN Sequence No.: 227036 EQS News ID: 1573205 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)