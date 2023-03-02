Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Gaia Grow Corp. (CSE: GAIA) (FSE: GG00) (the "Company" or "Gaia") is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TruExtracts Laboratories ("TRU"), has submitted two new SKUS from its FUBAR brand for the summer product call in Canada's largest retail cannabis board.

FUBAR's approved spring submission, the "8 PC Cacao Cream Cookie F Bomb 1:1," will be available for purchase alongside all other TRU-accepted goods this May as part of the board's second spring launch. The board's desired amounts for FUBAR, SPACED FOOD, and HASH LABS products will be confirmed in mid-March.

In addition to FUBAR's products launching in the spring, the following have been submitted for consideration for the summer product launch:

FUBAR

8pc per pack Strawberry Cream Cookie F Bomb 1:1 10mg THC 10mg CBD

Strawberry cream deliciously melts inside your mouth, giving your taste buds an enchanting experience. The FUBAR Strawberry Cream Cookie F is combined with THC infusion for a full-body buzz and mind-tingling high. With a hit that starts 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion, you'll be chilled and ready for anything the world has to throw at you.

8pc per pack Lemon Cream Cookie F Bomb 1:1 10mg THC 10mg CBD

A tart lemon filling makes a tasty way to reward yourself for a job well done. Or a job kind of done. Or a job you thought about doing before deciding to eat lemon crèmes instead. The FUBAR Lemon Cream Cookie F Bomb is combined with THC infusion for a full-body buzz and mind-tingling high. With a hit that starts 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion, you'll be chilled and ready for anything the world has to throw at you.

More information can be found at www.fubarcannabis.ca

"TRU creates products that are in demand by provincial distributors and retailers across the nation," Said Frederick Pels, CEO of Gaia. "This is just the first of many FUBAR submissions. I anticipate substantial growth for TRU and its brands thanks to products like these and the incredible ones that are currently being developed. I look forward to keeping shareholders informed as we move forward."

About TruExtracts

TruExtracts Laboratories was created for high-capacity extraction and production, to meet global demand. TRU is one of Western Canada's largest cannabis and hemp processors, with a 12,500 square foot state of the art facility in Calgary. The facility is Health Canada licensed and fully operational, with an expansion capability of an additional 16,000 square feet. Services include toll processing, THC, CBD extractions and isolates, as well as white label service and cannabis THC and CBD products.

About Gaia Grow

Gaia Grow is an Alberta-based cannabis company with subsidiaries licensed for cannabis and hemp processing, extraction, product formulation, novel product development and cannabis retail.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.GaiaGrow.com

