FlowwMarkets Limited: FlowwMarkets secures FCA authorisation for delivering innovative private market ecosystem

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --*Floww Markets Limited (FlowwMarkets) has recently received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorisation, which allows the launch of an innovative private market investment service that aims to be the world's first global private market ecosystem. FlowwMarkets can allow companies to raise capital more easily and cost-effectively, transforming the way they fundraise and how eligible investors transact in private markets.

Martijn de Wever, Floww CEO and Founder said:

"Floww exists to enable the seamless movement of private investment capital from those who have it, to those who need it."

"The recent news of our authorisation is good news for UK businesses and the wider economy. It will allow talent and the UK's fast growth companies to flourish by opening the door to the professional investment universe, from eligible individuals to large-scale institutions."

Connecting private companies with eligible investors, VCs and funds

The Floww team have years of first-hand experience in all corners of private markets, from uncovering deal flow, to investing, executing on fundraises, and managing investor expectations and reporting. FlowwMarket's FCA authorisation allows the delivery of a transparent, streamlined fundraising experience for both eligible investors and founders of high-growth startups.

For the first time in the UK private market space, funding partners and eligible investors can share deal flow and transact in primary private market investments in a single, professional investing ecosystem.

Notes to the editor:

About Floww

- Over the last 7 years, Floww has been building the world's first global private market ecosystem.

- Floww has received strategic investment from the London Stock Exchange Group.

About FlowwMarkets

FlowwMarkets can help UK companies raise capital faster, easier, and more cost-effectively.

- FlowwMarkets is an easy-to-use private market platform, and includes due diligence toolkits, accessible performance reports, and funding transaction capabilities between issuers and investors.

- The FlowwMarkets SPV structure can allow investors to maintain SEIS and EIS benefits (subject to individual circumstances).

- Features of FlowwMarkets for founders:

Remove deal pain with a world-class, streamlined fundraising experience.

End-to-end solution: connect with their existing investor networks, run transactions, manage orderbooks, automate deal admin, and deliver documents and metrics. All in one place.

Futureproofing legals for further fundraises with straightforward templates, legal agreements and deal terms from a top-ranked legal firm.

Support from Financial Data Analysts and Content writers, who help companies put their best foot forward.

Transparent 'all in' fees with no hidden extras.

Secure data room: total control over who they share data with.

Consolidate and manage their eligible investors easily and efficiently with Floww's unique SPV.

- Features of FlowwMarkets for eligible investors:

The ability to make a better data-driven decision with access to a range of data and documents provided by the fundraising company.

Straightforward template legal agreements and deal terms.

Simple, regular reporting to track their investment.

Manage their portfolio in one end-to-end solution.

The SPV provides flexibility to eligible investors while retaining EIS/SEIS tax advantages (subject to individual circumstances).

Protect their investment with market-leading custody and payment management.

*Floww Markets Limited (FlowwMarkets) is an FCA authorised subsidiary of Floww.

