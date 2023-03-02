DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.491

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 129331

CODE: GOVG LN

ISIN: LU2355200796

