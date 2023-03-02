DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGU LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.3288

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1384202

CODE: GAGU LN

ISIN: LU1437024729

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGU LN Sequence No.: 227065 EQS News ID: 1573299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)