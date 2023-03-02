Shenzhen, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Lang and Barrett International attended the 14th Annual Charity Auction hosted by the Shenzhen Charity Federation, which benefits locally-registered grassroots charities that work in some of China's more rural and remote areas to improve the lives of disadvantaged and impoverished children.

Lang and Barrett International was proud to participate in this event, organized to raise funds to help children strive for a brighter future. The wealth management firm's presence at the auction reflects its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its belief in the value of giving back to the community.

"We are proud to have had the opportunity to support this great cause and the amazing work being done to help disadvantaged children," said Becky Qi, Lang and Barrett International's Chief Commercial Officer. "At Lang and Barrett International, we believe in the power of corporate social responsibility and are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

In addition, Lang and Barrett International stated that they will be attending the next Charity Auction in 2023 and are looking forward to becoming long-term supporters of the cause. The company's continued presence at the auction reflects its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and the importance of community involvement.

In further support of the charity, runners gathered at midnight on November 13 to run 10 kilometers to support charity work in remote regions of Gansu and Sichuan. The midnight run was hugely successful, with eleven Lang and Barrett International employees participating.

The run was just one of many initiatives undertaken by Lang and Barrett International in recent years to help those less fortunate. Lang and Barrett International takes great pride in its commitment to charitable causes and hopes to continue making a real difference for those living in remote and rural areas.

"Not only does our commitment to such causes improve the lives of those living under challenging conditions, but it also fosters a strong sense of community within our business," said Becky Qi.

"Our employees are inspired by our efforts and feel a greater connection to their company as a result. At Lang and Barrett International, we believe it is our social responsibility to help those in need, and we continue to take tangible steps to ensure this happens. We are proud to have played a part in helping these families and look forward to continuing our work with this charity," Becky Qi stated further.

For more information about Lang and Barrett International and its commitment to corporate social responsibility, please visit https://www.lbint.com/.

Media Contact:

Becky Qi - Chief Commercial Officer

b.qi@lbint.com

+86 755 3285 7725

https://www.lbint.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156246