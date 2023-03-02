Anzeige
02.03.2023 | 12:30
Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong's Qixia sets up service outlet, mechanism to streamline industrial park governance

BEIJING, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qixia City in east China'sShandong Province has set up a service outlet and a set of working mechanism in the Songshan industrial park to help settled enterprises speed up completing administrative procedures and quicken project implementation and production.


Built with comprehensive service, self-service and other functional areas, the outlet can provide enterprises with 130 high-demand services related to project construction and the whole life cycle of business development.

The outlet is also equipped with intelligent self-service machines, which offer companies such services as printing, inquiry, and consultation around the clock.

A service hotline has also been set up in the outlet. Enterprises that dial the hotline will have service staff come to help them deal with administrative matters.

In the past, enterprises doing businesses in the park were usually bogged in more time-consuming and complicated procedures to handle application and approval issues. Now, the problem suffers much less as service staff will come to help them after a phone call in the outlet, according to Yi, a manager of Yantai Yeda Songshan industrial park development Co., Ltd. who came to the service outlet for help.

The working mechanism brings enterprises great convenience, said Yi.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333038.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014321/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shandongs-qixia-sets-up-service-outlet-mechanism-to-streamline-industrial-park-governance-301760780.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
