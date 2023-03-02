Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, today announced that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference. They will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

