Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: A3DNZQ ISIN: GB00BMX86B70 Ticker-Symbol: H6D0 
Xetra
02.03.23
12:23 Uhr
3,550 Euro
-0,110
-3,01 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 12:50
Haleon PLC Announces Redemption of US$300,000,000 Outstanding Notes

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Haleon plc ("Haleon") (LSE:HLN)(NYSE:HLN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the "Issuer") is exercising its option to redeem the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") on March 24, 2023 (the "Redemption Date").

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of March 24, 2022, among the Issuer, Haleon and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the "Trustee"), as trustee (the "Indenture"), the Issuer will redeem the Notes at a redemption price (the "Redemption Price") equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The Issuer has instructed the Trustee to distribute a notice of redemption to all holders of the Notes. The Notes must be surrendered to the Trustee to collect the Redemption Price pursuant to the notice of redemption.

The paying agent for the Notes is Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o DB Services Americas, Inc., 5022 Gate Parkway Suite 200, MS JCK01-0218, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Details of the Notes are below:

Title of the Notes

Registered CUSIP Number

Rule 144A CUSIP Number

Regulation S CUSIP Number

Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024

36264F AJ0

36264G AB5

U0396G AB9

Enquiries

Investors

Media

Sonya Ghobrial

+44 7392 784784

Zoe Bird

+44 7736 746167

Rakesh Patel

+44 7552 484646

Nidaa Lone

+44 7841 400607

Emma White

+44 7792 750133

Ross Whittam

+44 7796 204198

Email:investor-relations@haleon.com

Email:corporate.media@haleon.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Haleon PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741649/Haleon-PLC-Announces-Redemption-of-US300000000-Outstanding-Notes

