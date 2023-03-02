Haleon PLC Announces Redemption of US$300,000,000 Outstanding Notes

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Haleon plc ("Haleon") (LSE:HLN)(NYSE:HLN) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC (the "Issuer") is exercising its option to redeem the total outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") on March 24, 2023 (the "Redemption Date").

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of March 24, 2022, among the Issuer, Haleon and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the "Trustee"), as trustee (the "Indenture"), the Issuer will redeem the Notes at a redemption price (the "Redemption Price") equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The Issuer has instructed the Trustee to distribute a notice of redemption to all holders of the Notes. The Notes must be surrendered to the Trustee to collect the Redemption Price pursuant to the notice of redemption.

The paying agent for the Notes is Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o DB Services Americas, Inc., 5022 Gate Parkway Suite 200, MS JCK01-0218, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Details of the Notes are below:

Title of the Notes Registered CUSIP Number Rule 144A CUSIP Number Regulation S CUSIP Number Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024 36264F AJ0 36264G AB5 U0396G AB9

Enquiries

Investors Media Sonya Ghobrial +44 7392 784784 Zoe Bird +44 7736 746167 Rakesh Patel +44 7552 484646 Nidaa Lone +44 7841 400607 Emma White +44 7792 750133 Ross Whittam +44 7796 204198 Email:investor-relations@haleon.com Email:corporate.media@haleon.com

