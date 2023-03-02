Hexagon Purus ASA - PDMR notification in connection with share lending

(Oslo, Norway, 2 March 2023) Reference is made to announcements by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") of 1 March 2023 concerning, i.a, a private placement of shares and convertible bonds. As mentioned in the announcement, settlement of the private placement of shares will be made pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, the managers for the transaction and Hexagon Composites ASA as lender (the "Lender").

The Company has received notification from the Lender concerning the share lending arrangement referred in said announcement. The notification is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014.

Attachment