DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.6637

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6329858

CODE: MSDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN Sequence No.: 227116 EQS News ID: 1573433 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573433&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)