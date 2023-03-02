DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.3475
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 133779
CODE: AMEG LN
ISIN: LU2469335371
