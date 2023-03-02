DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 134.6258

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978599

CODE: ANXG LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 227092 EQS News ID: 1573385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)