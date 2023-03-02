Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AIM Rule 17 Schedule Update

2 March 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT")

AIM Rule 17 Schedule 2(g) update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), a developer of crypto mining software and hardware aiming to increase efficiencies in the mining of Bitcoin ("BTC"), announces that the following information is being disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Mark Michael Trafeli, Non-Executive Director

Mark Trafeli was a non-executive director of Global Trader Europe Limited ("GTE") between 24 August 2006 and 22 April 2008. GTE entered administration on 15 February 2008, which was converted by the GTE administrators at the time on 17 June 2008 into a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. As at today's date GTE remains in liquidation.

Mr Trafeli was subsequently engaged between June and August 2009 as a paid advisor by the liquidators of GTE, Smith & Williamson Limited, to assist with the adjudication of complex claims made by certain of GTE's former customer creditors.

