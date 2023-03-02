Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
08:04 Uhr
0,013 Euro
-0,001
-3,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.03.2023 | 13:30
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AIM Rule 17 Schedule Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AIM Rule 17 Schedule Update

PR Newswire

London, March 2

2 March 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT")

AIM Rule 17 Schedule 2(g) update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), a developer of crypto mining software and hardware aiming to increase efficiencies in the mining of Bitcoin ("BTC"), announces that the following information is being disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Mark Michael Trafeli, Non-Executive Director

Mark Trafeli was a non-executive director of Global Trader Europe Limited ("GTE") between 24 August 2006 and 22 April 2008. GTE entered administration on 15 February 2008, which was converted by the GTE administrators at the time on 17 June 2008 into a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. As at today's date GTE remains in liquidation.

Mr Trafeli was subsequently engaged between June and August 2009 as a paid advisor by the liquidators of GTE, Smith & Williamson Limited, to assist with the adjudication of complex claims made by certain of GTE's former customer creditors.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company with a strategic focus on developing technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum Computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.