The leading sustainability tech platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, NASA, and more

Clarity AI has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

"We are constantly innovating to help investors, companies and consumers create a more sustainable world," said Rebeca Minguela, Founder CEO of Clarity AI. "Thank you, Fast Company, for recognizing the progress we keep making in bringing social and environmental impact to markets. I couldn't be prouder of the Clarity AI team and our accomplishments so far."

Clarity AI was founded in 2017 with one mission, to bring societal impact to markets. In 2022, Clarity AI expanded its sustainability product offerings to the consumer market by partnering with and signing on leading ecommerce companies and platforms. Enabling more than 150 million shoppers around the globe to shop with sustainability in mind. Clarity AI has also expanded its strategic partnerships and client base within the global investment community, and now serves more than $30 trillion in assets under management (~30% of global assets under management) through its client network.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides in innovation around the globe. The editorial team judged nominations received through their open application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company'sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. Clarity AI's capabilities are an essential tool for end-to-end sustainability analysis related to investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce, and regulatory reporting. As of January 2023, Clarity AI's platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 360,000 funds, 198 countries, and 199 local governments, which represents the broadest data coverage in the market with up to 13 times more than other leading players. One way Clarity AI delivers on its mission to bring societal impact to markets is by ensuring its capabilities are delivered directly into clients' workflows through integrations with partners like BlackRock Aladdin, Refinitiv an LSEG business, BNP Manaos, Allfunds, and SimCorp. Additionally, Clarity AI's sustainability insights reach more than 150 million consumers across more than 400,000 merchants on the Klarna platform. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and its client network manages tens of trillions in assets and includes companies like Invesco, Nordea, BlackRock, Santander, Wellington, and BNP Paribas. clarity.ai

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005435/en/

Contacts:

Clarity AI Media Contact

Edelman

clarityAI@edelmansmithfield.com