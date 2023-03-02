

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The G-20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 nations plus the European Union, that represents 90 percent of global GDP, discussions are progressing in New Delhi. U.S. Secretary of State accused Russia of unjustified war.



Russia reportedly intensified the attack on Ukraine, especially on the eastern city of Bakhmut.



The weekly jobless claims might be the major focus on Thursday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading mixed. As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 90.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 50.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mixed on Wednesday. The Dow ended the day up 5.14 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 32,661.84, while the Nasdaq slid 76.06 points or 0.7 percent to 11,379.48 and the S&P 500 fell 18.76 points or 0.5 percent at 3,951.39.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200k, while it was up 192k in the prior week.



The Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.5 percent, while it was up 3.0 percent in the prior quarter.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 71 bcf.



Three-year and 10-year treasury note auctions will be issued at 11.00 am ET.



The 10-year Treasury Bond Announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.382 trillion.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Chinese shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower, reversing Wednesday's gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.92 percent to 20,429.46.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to finish slightly lower. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 27,498.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,994.57.



Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 and the broader All Ordinaries index both closed marginally higher at 7,255.40 and 7,460, respectively.



European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is down 0.54 points or 0.01 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 51.08 points or 0.34 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 11.17 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 31.61 points or 0.28 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.16 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken