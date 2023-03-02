Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence ("AI") subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is launching a beta program for its new Analytics GPT software. The program offers small to medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to sign up for exclusive access to Nexalogy's revolutionary Analytics GPT software. The beta program will begin on March 6, 2023.

By participating in the beta program, users will be able to gain early access to the Analytics GPT software, allowing users to test the product and acquire valuable insights into its capabilities before its official launch. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about how the A.I. behind the software works, and receive an in-depth white paper that outlines key elements and use case examples that demonstrate how the tool can gather and analyze large sets of data and provide actionable insights.

The Analytics GPT beta program is an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses seeking to leverage the power of artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance their business and achieve a competitive advantage in their respective markets.

Don't miss the opportunity to be at the forefront of the next generation of data analytics and artificial intelligence technology.

To sign up for the Analytics GPT beta program and receive additional information, such as the white paper, sample reports, and more, visit https://www.datametrex.com/analyticsgpt.

"We're excited to give users a first-hand look at the software and have users experience the tool in real-time to see how it can provide insights and value for businesses of all sizes. We encourage business owners to sign up for our beta program and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology, AnalyticsGPT reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. He/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other media information (e.g., usernames and links). AnalyticsGPT extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. AnalyticsGPT allows almost anyone to deal with hundreds of thousands of data points, producing actionable insights in minutes (possible in most, but not all cases). By harnessing the power of GPT technology and fusing it with our state-of-the-art A.I. algorithms, Analytics GPT has removed the barrier to entry to predictive analytics. Now, almost anyone can use Nexalogy's A.I. without the assistance of a trained data analyst to produce critical insights and get results.

Data can be easily filtered to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. With a click of a button, Analytics GPT allows you to receive full reports, complete with written summaries, recommendations, visualizers, and a compilation of media hits at your fingertips in seconds to simplify business operations and maximize potential. Analytics GPT provides critical insights, faster than ever before, provides predictive analysis, is a proven success, and gives you the power of A.I right at your fingertips! The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing.

Lastly, AnalyticsGPT helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit https://www.datametrex.com/analyticsgpt.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

