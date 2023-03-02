Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: 8Q7) ("Hercules Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kelly Malcolm as an Independent Director of the Company. The appointment expands the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to five qualified professionals, with extensive backgrounds in exploration and development, capital markets, accounting and finance, and corporate governance. The Board now consists of a majority of independent directors.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration and is currently the Vice President of Exploration for Amex Exploration Inc. He specializes in the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to guide exploration and development activities. He was previously involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold's high grade 58N gold deposit, and has acted as director, advisor, or management for several public and private mineral exploration companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours in geology and a Bachelor of Arts in economics, both from Laurentian University.

The Company also announces that it has granted 750,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Malcolm, with an effective date of March 1, 2023. The Options and RSUs will vest in four equal tranches over 24 months from the grant date of March 1, 2023. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years have an exercise price of $0.265 per common share. The options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan approved by shareholders of the company on July 15, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, commented: "We are delighted to Kelly join our team. He brings a wealth of exploration experience to our board and extensive capital market relationships throughout the globe. His appointment is testament to the quality of the asset package we have assembled at Hercules. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Kelly to our company."

Mr. Kelly Malcolm, Independent Director of the Company, commented: "I am very pleased and excited to accept this appointment. I've been following the Company's progress over the past year as they've worked to demonstrate the significant potential of the Hercules Project. I look forward to working with Chris and the other members of the Board and hope to have a positive impact on the future direction of the Company and its project in Idaho."

About Hercules Silver Corp.

Hercules Silver Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.

The Hercules project is a disseminated silver-lead-zinc system with 28,000 meters of historical drilling across 3.5 kilometers of strike. The Company is well positioned for growth through the drill bit in 2023, having completed extensive surface exploration in 2022 consisting of soil & rock sampling, geological mapping, IP geophysics, and a 9-hole drill program.

The Company's management team brings significant exploration experience through the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

For further information please contact:

Chris Paul

CEO & Director

Telephone +1 (604) 449-6819

Email: cpaul@herculessilver.com

