Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) (OTCQX: PNRLF) ("PNRL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Whiteford as President of the Company, succeeding Mark Fedikow who will become a member of the Advisory Board. Mr. Whiteford will transition from his role as Director to become President, effective immediately.

Mr. Whiteford is an accomplished geologist and mining executive with over 30 years of multi commodity experience within the global resource sector. He has extensive knowledge of mineral exploration, resource definition, mining, strategy, technology and project studies having held various corporate, operational and technical roles at BHP, Rio Tinto and Cliffs Natural Resources. Mr. Whiteford also has a strong business development background and has completed the Advanced Management Program from Columbia Business School. Most recently he was Vice President, Business Development at Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd and President of Osgood Mountains Gold. He is a Member of the AUSIMM, PDAC and SEG.

Keith Morrison, CEO, commented: "Sean is well known to the company. His extensive background, experience, technical skill set and in-depth understanding of the assets will be invaluable as the Company continues to advance the Selebi and Selkirk mines in Botswana to compliant PEA maiden resources. We are also grateful to Mark for his invaluable contributions to the Company throughout the years and on behalf of the Board and shareholders, we sincerely thank Mark for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

With Mr. Whiteford's transition to President, the Board will consist of 5 members, namely Charles Riopel, Keith Morrison, John Hick, William O'Reilly and Don Newberry. The Board remains committed to strengthening the management team and implementing strong corporate governance practices as we continue to advance our assets and evaluate new opportunities.

About Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

PNRL is a mineral exploration and development company that focuses on discovering and advancing high-quality nickel, copper and cobalt resources. We are driven by our belief that the demand for these metals will continue to grow in the medium to long term, as a result of global urbanization and the increasing adoption of electric motors over internal combustion engines. These metals are vital for achieving a low-carbon future.

Our global strategy is to identify the most promising Ni-Cu-Co-PGE projects and acquire or invest in opportunities that offer high prospectivity in mining friendly jurisdictions located in low-risk countries with supportive foreign investment and resource acts as well as rule-of-law. Our portfolio includes various global projects (Botswana, Greenland, Canada and Morocco) that complements our flagship Selebi Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mine located in Selebi-Phikwe, Botswana.

PNRL is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has collectively worked over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like Selebi and Selkirk. PNRL's team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

