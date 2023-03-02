Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
Tradegate
02.03.23
10:42 Uhr
44,190 Euro
-0,010
-0,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2023 | 14:10
91 Leser
Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Satu Ahomäki

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
2 MARCH 2023 at 15.00 EET

Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Ahomäki
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26363/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8200 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 8200 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
