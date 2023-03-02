Armis Named World's Most Innovative Company in Security for 2023 by Fast Company

Additionally ranked #14 in the 2023 World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced that it has been named the most innovative company globally in the security category by Fast Company in its prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. It also ranked #14 in the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list.





This year's Most Innovative Companies list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. Companies named to the list are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"Armis is proud to be recognized as the world's most innovative company in security," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder of Armis . "Innovation of connected assets worldwide continues to inevitably extend the attack surface of organizations. It's our mission to stay one step ahead on the bleeding edge, so that we can provide our customers with the real-time and continuous protection they rely on to secure all managed and unmanaged assets as the complicated threat landscape continues to evolve. This balance between innovation and security is critical. We take our title of the most innovative company in security seriously, and are incredibly honored to be recognized front-and-center for our commitment here and achievements overall."

Armis offers the industry's most comprehensive asset intelligence platform providing unified asset visibility and superior security for organizations that need to protect against unseen operational and cyber risks, increase efficiencies, optimize use of resources and safely innovate with new technologies to grow.

Armis helps to see and secure the operational environments of some of the largest airports and ports in the world. The company ensures that critical infrastructure and leading manufacturers can stay online 24/7, 365 days a year. Armis helps to save lives by securing medical assets and patient care environments in some of the largest healthcare delivery organizations around the world, in addition to protecting federal, state and local entities from cyber criminals, rogue nations and other bad actors.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies," said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation."

Fortune 100 companies and a growing number of customers across industries turn to Armis in an effort to address asset visibility and security in light of the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Current customers include Takeda Pharmaceuticals , Colgate-Palmolive , Allegro Microsystems , Mondelez International, DocuSign, Booking.com and many more .

Recently, Armis announced that it achieved centaur status by surpassing the 100m USD mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , growing from 1m to 100m USD in less than 5 years. The company continues to be recognized for its growth and was just recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list of the fastest-growing private companies in America in addition to its current standing as one of the fastest-growing technology companies celebrated in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 .

Armis' recognition as the most innovative company globally in the security category is highlighted in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) online here.

To learn more about Armis, including career opportunities , please visit: https://www.armis.com/

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

