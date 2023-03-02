DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 284.043

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24376

CODE: CC1G LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

