DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 01-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 221.8974
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164315
CODE: JPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681039217
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU LN Sequence No.: 227128 EQS News ID: 1573473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573473&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 02, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)