Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 5%, net income was $185 million, and diluted EPS increased 57% to $2.83

Comparable store sales decreased 2%, ahead of guidance for -6% to -9%

Adjusted EBIT margin increased 80 basis points versus last year

On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EPS increased 17% to $2.96, above guidance of $2.45-$2.75

Introducing outlook for FY23 Adjusted EPS of $5.50-$6.00



BURLINGTON, N.J., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023.



Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the improvement in our sales trend during the fourth quarter. We saw monthly comps accelerate as we moved through the quarter, and this stronger trend has continued through February. The acceleration in our trend was partly driven by improved conversion and basket size, which we attribute to more compelling value in our assortment, but was also driven by improved traffic, which we interpret as a sign that the headwinds that we saw through most of 2022 are beginning to moderate."

Mr. O'Sullivan continued, "Our merchandising and operating plans for 2023 are based on 3% to 5% comp sales growth. The underlying strategy behind these plans is to drive sales by taking advantage of the terrific off-price buying environment for branded merchandise and passing along these compelling values to our shoppers. On 3% to 5% comp sales growth, we are expecting 80 to 120 basis points of operating margin expansion."

Mr. O'Sullivan concluded, "Beyond 2023, we are excited about our longer-term prospects. We believe that the next few years could present significant opportunities to drive improved results. We are pushing ahead with the transformation of Burlington into a stronger off-price retailer, so we can take advantage of these opportunities."

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Operating Results (for the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023 compared with the 13-week period ended January 29, 2022)

Total sales increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 to $2,739 million, while comparable store sales decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 to $2,739 million, while comparable store sales decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Gross margin rate was 40.7% vs. 39.8% for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an increase of 90 basis points. Freight improved by 130 basis points and merchandise margins decreased 40 basis points.

rate was 40.7% vs. 39.8% for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an increase of 90 basis points. Freight improved by 130 basis points and merchandise margins decreased 40 basis points. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $187 million vs. $159 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through the Company's supply chain and buying costs.

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $187 million vs. $159 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through the Company's supply chain and buying costs. SG&A was 28.6% as a percentage of net sales vs. 28.5% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, higher by 10 basis points. Adjusted SG&A, as defined below, was 21.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.2% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an improvement of 50 basis points.

was 28.6% as a percentage of net sales vs. 28.5% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, higher by 10 basis points. as defined below, was 21.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.2% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an improvement of 50 basis points. The effective tax rate was 26.2% vs. 31.8% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 25.3% vs. 24.2% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

was 26.2% vs. 31.8% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. was 25.3% vs. 24.2% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Net income was $185 million, or $2.83 per share vs. $122 million, or $1.80 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Adjusted Net Income was $194 million, or $2.96 per share vs. $171 million, or $2.53 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

was $185 million, or $2.83 per share vs. $122 million, or $1.80 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. was $194 million, or $2.96 per share vs. $171 million, or $2.53 per share for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 65.4 million during the quarter compared with 67.6 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.

amounted to 65.4 million during the quarter compared with 67.6 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $342 million vs. $307 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an increase of 70 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $274 million vs. $241 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Total sales decreased 7% compared to Fiscal 2021. Net income decreased 44%, or $179 million, to $230 million, or $3.49 per share vs. $6.00 per share in Fiscal 2021, a decrease of 42%. Adjusted EBIT decreased 46%, or $371 million, to $430 million. Adjusted Net Income of $281 million was down 51% vs. Fiscal 2021, while Adjusted EPS was $4.26 vs. $8.41 in Fiscal 2021, a decrease of 49%.



Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,182 million vs. $1,021 million at the end of Fiscal 2021. Comparable store inventories increased 32%. Reserve inventory was 48% of total inventory at the end of Fiscal 2022 compared to 50% at the end of Fiscal 2021.



Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 with $1,669 million in liquidity, comprised of $873 million in unrestricted cash and $796 million in availability on its ABL facility. The Company ended the fourth quarter with $1,476 million in outstanding total debt, including $942 million on its Term Loan facility, $508 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on the ABL facility.



Common Stock Repurchases

During the fourth quarter the Company repurchased 275,029 shares of its common stock for $51 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had $347 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.



Outlook

For Fiscal 2023 (the 53-weeks ending February 3, 2024), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 12% to 14% including approximately 2% from the 53 rd week, on top of a 7% decrease in Fiscal 2022; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 3% to 5%, on top of the 13% decrease during Fiscal 2022;

week, on top of a 7% decrease in Fiscal 2022; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 3% to 5%, on top of the 13% decrease during Fiscal 2022; Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $560 million;

To open 70 to 80 net new stores;

Depreciation & amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $320 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin rate to increase approximately 80 to 120 basis points versus Fiscal 2022;

Net interest expense to be approximately $66 million;

The effective tax rate to be approximately 26%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $5.50 to $6.00, utilizing a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million, as compared to Fiscal 2022 diluted EPS of $3.49 and Adjusted EPS of $4.26. This includes an expected benefit from the 53rd week of approximately $0.05 per share.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (the 13-weeks ending April 29, 2023), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 12% to 14%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 5% to 7% versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2022;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase 120 to 150 basis points versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2022;

An effective tax rate of approximately 26%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.85 to $0.95, as compared to $0.24 in diluted EPS and $0.54 in Adjusted EPS last year.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of its business and provide greater transparency into its results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what it considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating its ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

From time to time when discussing its comparable stores sales trends, the Company references its three-year geometric stack, which is defined as a stacked comparable sales growth rate that accounts for the compounding of comparable store sales from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2022. It is calculated for each Fiscal 2022 quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 as follows: (1 + QTD 2021 comparable store sales growth) * (1 + QTD 2022 comparable store sales growth) - 1, and (1 + FY 2021 comparable store sales growth) * (1 + FY 2022 comparable store sales growth) - 1. Comparisons for Fiscal 2021 periods are made versus the same periods in Fiscal 2019.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 927 stores as of the end of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,739,085 $ 2,603,461 $ 8,684,545 $ 9,306,549 Other revenue 5,198 5,547 18,059 15,707 Total revenue 2,744,283 2,609,008 8,702,604 9,322,256 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,625,375 1,566,723 5,171,715 5,436,155 Selling, general and administrative expenses 784,599 741,622 2,877,356 2,868,527 Costs related to debt issuances and amendments - - - 3,419 Depreciation and amortization 68,491 66,131 270,398 249,217 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,846 4,514 21,402 7,748 Other income - net (8,074 ) (1,364 ) (26,907 ) (11,630 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 38,264 14,657 156,020 Interest expense 19,020 14,792 66,474 67,502 Total costs and expenses 2,493,257 2,430,682 8,395,095 8,776,958 Income before income tax expense 251,026 178,326 307,509 545,298 Income tax expense 65,826 56,690 77,386 136,459 Net income $ 185,200 $ 121,636 $ 230,123 $ 408,839 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.83 $ 1.80 $ 3.49 $ 6.00 Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,385 67,626 65,901 68,126





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)

January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 872,623 $ 1,091,091 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,582 6,582 Accounts receivable-net 71,091 54,089 Merchandise inventories 1,181,982 1,021,009 Assets held for disposal 19,823 4,358 Prepaid and other current assets 131,691 370,515 Total current assets 2,283,792 2,547,644 Property and equipment-net 1,668,005 1,552,237 Operating lease assets 2,945,932 2,638,473 Goodwill and intangible assets-net 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 3,205 3,959 Other assets 83,599 62,136 Total assets $ 7,269,597 $ 7,089,513 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 955,793 $ 1,080,802 Current operating lease liabilities 401,111 358,793 Other current liabilities 541,413 493,695 Current maturities of long term debt 13,634 14,357 Total current liabilities 1,911,951 1,947,647 Long term debt 1,462,072 1,541,102 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,825,292 2,539,420 Other liabilities 69,386 80,904 Deferred tax liabilities 205,991 220,023 Stockholders' equity 794,905 760,417 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,269,597 $ 7,089,513





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 230,123 $ 408,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 270,398 249,217 Deferred income taxes (25,431 ) 51,952 Loss on extinguishment of debt 14,657 156,020 Non-cash stock compensation expense 67,480 58,546 Non-cash lease expense (523 ) (10,294 ) Cash received from landlord allowances 23,137 34,051 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,012 ) 10,186 Merchandise inventories (160,974 ) (280,220 ) Accounts payable (125,006 ) 214,792 Other current assets and liabilities 289,682 (89,492 ) Long term assets and liabilities (360 ) (2,782 ) Other operating activities 26,214 32,344 Net cash provided by operating activities 596,385 833,159 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (447,393 ) (352,467 ) Lease acquisition costs (3,710 ) (576 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 27,961 8,654 Net cash (used in) investing activities (423,142 ) (344,389 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt-Term B-6 Loans - 956,608 Principal payments on long term debt-Term B-5 Loans - (961,415 ) Principal payment on long term debt-Convertible Notes (78,240 ) (201,695 ) Principal payments on long term debt-Secured Notes - (323,905 ) Purchase of treasury shares (316,896 ) (266,628 ) Other financing activities 3,425 19,080 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (391,711 ) (777,955 ) (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (218,468 ) (289,185 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,097,673 1,386,858 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 879,205 $ 1,097,673



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company's Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (vi) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) costs related to debt issuances and amendments; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (e) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company's ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company's operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company's calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 185,200 $ 121,636 $ 230,123 $ 408,839 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,329 4,726 18,591 21,914 Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (b) - - - 3,419 Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) - 38,264 14,657 156,020 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,846 4,514 21,402 7,748 Litigation matters (d) - - 10,500 - Tax effect (e) 364 2,093 (14,503 ) (24,741 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 193,739 $ 171,233 $ 280,770 $ 573,199 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 65,385 67,626 65,901 68,126 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 2.96 $ 2.53 $ 4.26 $ 8.41



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 185,200 $ 121,636 $ 230,123 $ 408,839 Interest expense 19,020 14,792 66,474 67,502 Interest income (4,557 ) (34 ) (8,799 ) (189 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) - 38,264 14,657 156,020 Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (b) - - - 3,419 Litigation matters (d) - - 10,500 - Depreciation and amortization (g) 72,820 70,857 288,990 271,132 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,846 4,514 21,402 7,748 Income tax expense 65,826 56,690 77,386 136,459 Adjusted EBITDA $ 342,155 $ 306,719 $ 700,733 $ 1,050,930



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT: Net income $ 185,200 $ 121,636 $ 230,123 $ 408,839 Interest expense 19,020 14,792 66,474 67,502 Interest income (4,557 ) (34 ) (8,799 ) (189 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) - 38,264 14,657 156,020 Costs related to debt issuances and amendments (b) - - - 3,419 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,329 4,726 18,591 21,914 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 3,846 4,514 21,402 7,748 Litigation matters (d) - - 10,500 - Income tax expense 65,826 56,690 77,386 136,459 Adjusted EBIT $ 273,664 $ 240,588 $ 430,334 $ 801,712



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2023 2022 2023 2022 SG&A $ 784,599 741,622 $ 2,877,356 $ 2,868,527 Net favorable lease costs (a) (4,329 ) (4,726 ) (18,591 ) (21,914 ) Product sourcing costs (186,790 ) (159,179 ) (677,580 ) (618,319 ) Litigation matters (d) - - (10,500 ) - Adjusted SG&A $ 593,480 $ 577,717 $ 2,170,685 $ 2,228,294



The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company's effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 26.2 % 31.8 % 25.2 % 25.0 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (0.9 ) (7.6 ) (0.5 ) (3.0 ) Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 25.3 % 24.2 % 24.7 % 22.0 %



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 16,174 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,702 Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) 14,657 Impairment charges 2,543 Litigation matters 5,000 Tax effect (e) (7,017 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 36,059 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 66,645 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.54

(a) Net favorable lease costs represent the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Represents costs incurred in connection with the review and execution of refinancing opportunities.

(c) Fiscal 2022 amounts relate to the partial repurchases of the Convertible Notes in the first quarter. Fiscal 2021 amounts relate to the partial repurchase of the Convertible Notes, the redemption of the Secured Notes, as well as the refinancing of the Term Loan Facility.

(d) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.

(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax impact of items (a) through (d).

(f) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(g) Includes favorable lease costs included in the line item "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. During the three months ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022, favorable lease costs were $4.3 million and $4.7 million, respectively. During the twelve months ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022, favorable lease costs were $18.6 million and $21.9 million, respectively.