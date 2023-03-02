ReachTV Announces Content & Distribution Partnership With PickleJar

To expand visibility for platform artists and content partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / ReachTV, the largest streaming television network targeting travelers, today announced a partnership with PickleJar, the leader in unified live entertainment technology, that will bring greater visibility to PickleJar artists, podcasters, and content partners to over 50 million Nielsen-rated monthly viewers.

ReachTV logo

The multi-year deal is part of ReachTV's aggressive expansion into original content and focus on storytelling. It will include the broadcast of PickleJar's curated music and entertainment content, including PickleJar's original shows. Additionally, ReachTV will be able to extend its advertisers' reach across PickleJar's growing nationwide network of on-premise digital signage in local partner venues.

"PickleJar's fierce 'artist first' approach is in true alignment with ReachTV, and we are looking forward to the collaboration and opportunities ahead in this space," said Lynnwood Bibbens, founder and CEO of ReachTV.

"Live music touches all of us. This partnership significantly expands the voice of our PickleJar artists and partners," said Jeff James, PickleJar chief executive officer. "This partnership will give both parties immense opportunities for growth and new audience engagement, and leverages the technology of ReachTV to showcase the artists, venues and partners on our platform."

As part of the agreement, ReachTV will also cross-sell PickleJar's digital signage inventory and in-app ad network, part of PickleJar's Venue Managed Services offering launched late last year. The partnership was brokered by THE SHARPE ALLIANCE, currently managing partnerships, brand integrations, sponsorships and co-marketing opportunities for its client, PickleJar.

About ReachTV:

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 40 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500,000 hotels and 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at https://reachtv.com/.

About PickleJar Holdings:

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. The Company's payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the Company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about The Company's expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

Contact Information

Zach Rosenfield

RMG PR

zach@rmg-pr.com

3104293659

Anne Benson

PickleJar

anna@picklejar.com

Kathi Sharpe-Ross

THE SHARPE ALLIANCE

kathi@sharpealliance.com

Related Images

ReachTV logo PickleJar logo

SOURCE: ReachTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741633/ReachTV-Announces-Content-Distribution-Partnership-With-PickleJar