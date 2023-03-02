Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Omai Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Convention being held in Toronto on March 5th to 8th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Omai Gold PDAC Booth #2931

Omai will be exhibiting at the South Building of the Convention Centre, Level 800. Management and geologists will be there to meet with investors. Registration for the Investor Forum can be done on-site or at www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration/fee-and-pass-info.

Exploration Insights - Omai Gold Presentation

Tuesday March 7th, 11:40 am - 12:00 pm, Room 713 (Level 700)

"Omai Gold Project, Guyana: Leveraging Large Historical Databases to Expedite Discoveries at a Large Past Producing Property." Presented by Mac Pawlukiewicz, Senior Project Geologist.

Guyana Investment Day - Omai Gold Presentation

Monday March 6th, 4:15 pm, Room 203B, North Convention Centre (Street Level)

Guyana Day will take place on Monday March 6th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Government officials will provide information on the business environment in Guyana. Omai Gold will provide a 15-minute presentation at approx. 4:15 pm. Registration for Guyana Day is recommended, information is available on the website: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attendee-info/schedule-at-a-glance. The information session is followed by a Guyana Reception from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai gold mine in Guyana, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits, together covering 6,109 acres (24.69 km2). The Company recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate that includes the Wenot shear-hosted gold deposit and the adjacent Gilt Creek intrusion-hosted deposit. The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate includes: 1,907,600 ounces of gold (Indicated) at an average grade of 2.07 g/t gold and 1,777,600 ounces of gold (Inferred) at an average grade of 2.10 g/t gold. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce. As a brownfields project, Omai benefits from good access, and a wealth of historical data that provides knowledge of the geology, nature of the gold mineralization on the property, as well as metallurgy and recoveries. The Company's priority for 2023 is to drill the key exploration targets that hold potential for significant new discoveries while continuing to expand the Wenot deposit.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Elaine Ellingham, P.Geo.

President & CEO

elaine@omaigoldmines.com

+1-416-473-5351

